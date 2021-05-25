CrossRoads Business Brokers Launches New Eastern US Office in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads Business Brokers, Inc. ("CrossRoads"), a West Coast-based Business Brokerage and M&A Advisory Firm is pleased to announce the official opening of its Eastern U.S. office in Orlando, Florida.

Director of M&A Advisory Maurice Boudreau leads the Orlando office and team expansion. "Florida was a sensible choice for us and for our clients," says Boudreau. "It will allow us to better serve our clients in the Eastern part of the U.S., in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Rhode Island among others. Even though CrossRoads has been serving clients throughout the U.S., this new office will allow us to expand faster," he explains.

The Orlando office is fully licensed as a real estate office operating as a Business Brokerage. "CrossRoads offers clients proven experience in all aspects of the deal cycle, focusing on getting results," explains President Vasilis Georgiou. "Our objective is to deliver the best exit outcome for our business owner clients, understanding the hard work they put into building value for their businesses over many years Even though our single-minded focus is to position and sell businesses for premium market value, we always try to create a balanced scenario, where our buyers and sellers are treated with the utmost professionalism, in a fair, ethical, and results-oriented approach. We leverage state-of-the-art tools and databases to manage all transactions through the entire deal cycle, from value analysis all the way to positioning/marketing, deal management and closing, working with all relevant stakeholders and advisors."

Also, according to Georgiou, CrossRoads has developed strong expertise and a solid track record of success in verticals such as Health Care, Manufacturing, Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Services, B2C and B2B Contractor Services, Construction, Technology, and others. "While our primary function is to be seller brokers, we also work with strategic buyers and private equity firms to locate suitable acquisition targets that fit their criteria," he says. "Here, in our Florida office, and similar to our California office, we are also leveraging our abilities to guide companies through the complex process of exploring exit strategies, positioning them for the best possible outcome, and actually making it happen."

Founded in 2004, CrossRoads is a CA and FL-based full-service Business Brokerage & Lower Middle Market M&A Advisory Firm. CrossRoads enables Business Owners and lower middle market Companies explore and implement exit strategies and acquisition transactions.

For additional information, please contact us through our company website: www.CrossRoadsBusiness.com. Email: Maurice Boudreau, Director, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory FL Office ([email protected]), Vasilis Georgiou, President ([email protected]).

