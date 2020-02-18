CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, LLC Announces Launch of the HiMax® Plus Widebody™ Fixation System for Foot Fusions
Feb 18, 2020, 09:30 ET
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, the global leader in Staple Compression Plates(SCP) and nitinol technology for the lower extremities, announced it has received FDA clearance and launched the HiMax® Plus Widebody Fixation System. HiMax® Plus is the only foot bone fusion system on the market to provide flush insertion, market leading compression, and a wide bridge for enhanced stability. The features work in conjunction to provide improved implant performance with more efficiency in the operating room than alternative technologies. HiMax® Plus is CrossRoads' latest addition to their Comprehensive Nitinol System. Chad Hollis, VP of Research and Development and Co-Founder, stated "HiMax Plus shows our continued commitment to be the leader in the development of nitinol applications for the lower extremities. The HiMax family is born from years of fine tuning and we believe the addition of HiMax Plus gives surgeons an enhanced nitinol implant that will be an optimal solution for all types of fusions." CrossRoads will unveil this new system at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual 2020 Meeting taking place in San Antonio, TX February 19th through February 22nd. CrossRoads will be exhibiting at booth #143.
ABOUT CROSSROADS EXTREMITY SYSTEMS
CrossRoads was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN. The Company's mission is to develop and commercialize innovative technologies in the orthopedic extremity sector that improve the operating room experience and patient outcomes through simplicity and accuracy for the surgeon, and sustainability and cost reduction for healthcare institutions. CrossRoads' Staple Compression Plate (SCP) technology is the only technology on the market today to simultaneously offer enhanced stability with continuous compression, optimizing conditions for bone healing in fusion procedures. The Company leverages this technology in a broad range of procedure-specific, sterile-packed implants and instrumentation systems cleared for both lower and upper extremity indications. The Company's EcoSMART® Instrument Service provides customers with gamma sterilized, reusable instruments for every surgical case and post-surgery recovery and processing of those instruments. EcoSMART® reduces the inefficiencies of traditional non-sterile instrument trays and eliminates the waste associated with typical disposable instruments.
For more information please visit www.crextremity.com
Contact:
Scott Renner
srenner@crextremity.com
SOURCE CrossRoads Extremity Systems
