CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, LLC Announces Launch of the HiMax® Plus Widebody™ Fixation System for Foot Fusions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads® Extremity Systems, the global leader in Staple Compression Plates(SCP) and nitinol technology for the lower extremities, announced it has received FDA clearance and launched the HiMax® Plus Widebody Fixation System. HiMax® Plus is the only foot bone fusion system on the market to provide flush insertion, market leading compression, and a wide bridge for enhanced stability. The features work in conjunction to provide improved implant performance with more efficiency in the operating room than alternative technologies. HiMax® Plus is CrossRoads' latest addition to their Comprehensive Nitinol System. Chad Hollis, VP of Research and Development and Co-Founder, stated "HiMax Plus shows our continued commitment to be the leader in the development of nitinol applications for the lower extremities. The HiMax family is born from years of fine tuning and we believe the addition of HiMax Plus gives surgeons an enhanced nitinol implant that will be an optimal solution for all types of fusions." CrossRoads will unveil this new system at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual 2020 Meeting taking place in San Antonio, TX February 19th through February 22nd. CrossRoads will be exhibiting at booth #143.