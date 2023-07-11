Crossroads Hires New Chief Medical Officer

Leading Opioid Use Disorder provider continues growth with key hire

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers (Crossroads) has announced the addition of Dr. James P. Stephen, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

In his role, Dr. Stephen will be responsible for providing strategic leadership for the medical operations of the organization. He will also serve as a liaison with other medical professionals in the communities served by Crossroads.

Dr. James P. Stephen, M.D., Named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Crossroads Treatment Centers (Crossroads)

Before joining Crossroads, Dr. Stephen was most recently Regional Medical Officer at leading home-health provider, Landmark Health, where he successfully established a home care delivery model and a national call coverage system, among other large company initiatives. Prior to that, he was Associate Program Director of the Catholic Health Internal Medicine Training Program and Medical Director of the Lovejoy-St. Vincent Health Care Center of Catholic Health System.

"We conducted a lengthy and rigorous search to find the right CMO for Crossroads and are very pleased with what Dr. Stephen brings to our platform," says Dr. Rupert McCormac, IV, Founder and CEO. "His proven record of success building high-functioning clinical teams to meet quality metrics will help us continue to elevate the bar for health outcomes in the industry." Crossroads' 6-month patient retention rate is approximately 2.5x better than the national prescriber average and 90%+ of patients are in full remission within 12 months of treatment.

"I am eager to help Crossroads deliver care to underserved populations," Dr. Stephen says. "I have many years of experience treating opioid and polysubstance-dependent patients, and a deep commitment to serving this patient population. I hope to serve them, and Crossroads, by leading with deep commitment to physical, emotional and mental well-being."

Dr. Stephen is a graduate of State University of New York (SUNY) Stony Brook School of Medicine and studied pre-med at SUNY Buffalo. He performed his internship and residency at the SUNY at Buffalo Graduate Medical-Dental Education Consortium Internal Medicine Program. He also holds a bachelor's degree in English from Loyola University.

About Crossroads

Since 2005, Crossroads (www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com) has been at the forefront of treating patients with opioid use disorder. Currently operating 110+ clinics across 9 states (GA, KY, NJ, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX, and VA), we are a family of doctors, nurse practitioners, counselors, and professionals dedicated to providing the most accessible and highest quality treatment options to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

Contact: Crystal Morley, Vice President of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(615) 294-5768

