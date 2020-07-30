CrossRoads of Southern NV Teams with Multiple Local Non-Profits to Visit Homeless in Las Vegas Tunnels

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, NV's top drug and alcohol addiction treatment center, recently organized and participated with the Freedom House, and Shine-a-Light Project, a morning of service to bring supplies and counseling to the many homeless living under the city of Las Vegas in the miles of flood tunnels.

CrossRoads CEO Dave Marlon participated with Paul VouTrinot, of Shine-a-Light, and Freedom House Sober Living.

Volunteers waded into the tunnel system, armed with backpacks full of granola bars, water bottles, Narcan, clean clothes, and canned foods. (Pictures available). They met with dozens of people who are living in the tunnels full time, many of them have been there for years.

"We were able to sit and talk and have good conversations with these people," said Dave Marlon. "It's important to remember they are still people and may be suffering from a mental illness. We want to help them. And we can help them with effective treatment."

Marlon and his team of volunteers were able to convince three members of the homeless camp to take beds at CrossRoads and seek treatment – all paid for by Medicaid.

The group will be visiting the same tunnels, and others, every Saturday at 8 am PT through the summer.

ABOUT CROSSROADS OF SOUTHERN NEVADA:

Founded in 2017, CrossRoads of Southern Nevada approaches care of the most vulnerable of our population – those with addiction issues, mental health issues, and those with co-occurring addiction and mental health struggles – with a whole-person approach. Depending on clients' individual needs and partnering providers' input, it is our goal that patients will remain with CrossRoads as long determined by their individualized case plans and individually established client goals. CrossRoads provides clients with a continuum of care with a variety of wrap around services, in partnership with many strategic partners.

