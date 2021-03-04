Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2021 ended January 31, 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Added $3.7 million in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal first quarter.

in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal first quarter. The Company's mortgage portfolio grew to $130.9 million from $123.3 million for the comparative period in 2020.

from for the comparative period in 2020. The serious delinquency rate as of the period ended January 31, 2021 was 1.4%, compared to 1.4% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 2.6% as of the period ended January 31, 2021 . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure.

was 1.4%, compared to 1.4% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 2.6% as of the period ended . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure. Held 107 properties in inventory compared to 134 at the same time in 2020. As of January 31, 2021 , gross inventory was $11.2 million compared to $13.1 million as of January 31, 2020 . The Company is looking to build inventory to not only meet current demand but also to plan for renovated housing units to be ready for the spring 2021 sales season. The Company expects the upcoming spring demand for housing to be in line with historical periods compared to the COVID disrupted Spring in 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total property sales income was $4.0 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to lower unit sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's office staff, resulting in a portion of sales being pushed to the fiscal second quarter.

for the quarter compared to for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to lower unit sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company's office staff, resulting in a portion of sales being pushed to the fiscal second quarter. Total interest income was $3.3 million , up from $3.2 million in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period.

, up from in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period. Operating income was $1.1 million compared to $1.3 million in the same period in 2020.

compared to in the same period in 2020. Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $0.13 compared to $0.15 for the comparative period in 2020. The Company booked $112,000 of state and federal income tax expense, which will be offset against the Company's deferred tax asset. The adjusted cash EPS after adjusting for one-time transaction costs and stock option compensation of $108,000 was $0.15 .

compared to for the comparative period in 2020. The Company booked of state and federal income tax expense, which will be offset against the Company's deferred tax asset. The adjusted cash EPS after adjusting for one-time transaction costs and stock option compensation of was . Book value as reported was $51.2 million , or $8.57 per share. Adjusted book value including $3.5 million of subordinated debt totaled $54.7 million , or $9.16 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted book value including of subordinated debt totaled , or per share. As of January 31, 2021 , the Company held a cash balance of $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million as of October 31, 2020 .

Management Commentary

"As we closed out 2020 and entered the new year, CPF continued to make measurable progress in expanding our mortgage portfolio while also taking advantage of exclusive opportunities to provide much needed relief to small businesses in the communities we serve," said Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Systems. "Texas' rapidly growing housing market has opened up remarkable economic opportunities for our borrowers, many of whom work in these industries. As a result, we have witnessed a noticeable declining trend in the volume of forbearance requests. While COVID-19 vaccine rollout initiatives begin to ramp up, we have worked through temporary underwriting delays which have pushed some property sales into fiscal Q2 and have expanded next quarter's pipeline. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic in our ability to drive property sales and execute on our long-term operational goals.

"The latest government aid programs have also enabled CDFIs like us to extend much-needed support to local businesses. We were quick to take advantage of this opportunity at the onset of the calendar year. After an exceptionally active application period, we are proud to share that we have extended a total of $65.6MM in PPP loans to over 1,200 small businesses in need of capital, 95% of whom employ fewer than 20 people. While we continue to make meaningful progress towards consummating our pending acquisition of Rice Bancshares, we have also diversified our inventory composition by making key investments in new markets, including a pool of rental units in San Antonio and a development lot in McAllen. These new ventures provide yet another way for us to work alongside municipalities and local communities in creating affordable housing without sacrificing our bottom line."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2021 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CROSSROADS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS January 31,

2021

October 31,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,441,075

$ 2,127,059 Restricted cash 830,852

3,004,051 Interest receivable 1,031,601

930,871 Current portion of notes receivable 1,142,767

1,527,234 Current portion of other notes receivable 5,208

7,014 Inventory 11,191,675

10,544,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 319,388

411,645 Total current assets 15,962,566

18,552,110







NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities and allowance of $0 128,662,990

127,304,450 OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 1,486,354

1,583,761 GOODWILL 18,566,966

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET 18,187,889

18,300,334







TOTAL ASSETS $ 182,866,765

$ 184,307,621







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 309,219

$ 222,610 Accrued liabilities 307,090

353,901 Escrow liabilities 266,091

2,886,249 Current portion of credit facilities 77,539,280

75,694,845 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated) 144,660

191,337 Current portion of acquisition notes payable 1,871,379

2,495,172 Total current liabilities 80,437,719

81,844,114







CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities 38,728,473

39,481,435 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) 1,144,233

1,144,234 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated) 10,591,275

10,582,769 PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN 376,800

376,800 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 393,692

407,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES 131,672,192

133,836,443







EQUITY





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 5,972

5,972 Additional paid in capital 242,544,918

242,471,412 Accumulated deficit (209,406,800)

(210,057,986) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 33,144,091

32,419,398 Non-controlling interests 18,050,485

18,051,780 TOTAL EQUITY 51,194,576

50,471,178







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 182,866,767

$ 184,307,621

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended



Jan 31, 2021

Jan 31, 2020

REVENUES







Interest income $ 3,269,907

3,179,853

Property sales 3,999,060

4,180,400

Other revenue 50,491

284,321

Total revenues 7,319,458

7,644,575











COSTS AND EXPENSES







Interest expense 1,402,949

1,515,581

Cost of properties sold 3,614,442

3,669,899

General and administrative 499,467

471,810

Salaries and wages 743,698

673,464

Total costs and expenses 6,260,556

6,330,753











Income from operations 1,058,902

1,313,821











OTHER EXPENSES







Interest expense (137,771)

(211,876)

Total other expenses (137,771)

(211,876)











Income before income tax provision 921,132

1,101,945











INCOME TAX PROVISION (112,445)

(131,370)











NET INCOME 808,687

970,575

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (157,500)

(158,795)











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 651,187

$ 811,780











Earnings (loss) per share:

















Cash income attributable to common shareholders 763,632

943,150

Weighted average shares outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994

Cash income per share $ 0.13

$ 0.16



CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

As of January

31, 2021

As of January

31, 2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 808,687

$ 970,575 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





used in operating activities:





Loss on derivative related activity (105,702)

(6,803) Stock based compensation -

(1,680) Amortization of deferred financing fees -

11,450 Provision for income taxes 112,445

131,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Interest receivable (100,730)

(426,006) Notes receivable (Mortgages and other) (775,647)

(1,276,506) Inventory (647,439)

(1,259,759) Prepaids and other assets 92,257

56,606 Accounts payable 86,609

(21,794) Accrued liabilities 45,492

95,170 Escrow liabilities (2,620,158)

(2,206,246) Net cash used in operating activities (3,104,186)

(3,933,623)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Preferred equity dividend distributions (158,795)

(158,795) Paycheck Protection Program loan -

- Borrowings on credit facilities, net 4,671,957

5,137,946 Principal payments on credit facilities (3,580,486)

(3,580,421) Principal payments on other notes payable (46,678)

(43,748) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (615,287)

(623,792) Principal payments on participations in mortgage notes and other receivables (99,213)

- Net cash provided by financing activities 171,498

731,190







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,932,688)

(3,202,432) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,131,110

3,615,424 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,198,422

$ 412,992







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest $ 1,382,931

$ 1,887,976

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Crossroads

Capital Plus











Systems, Inc.

Financial, LLC

Eliminations

Total

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,325

$ 1,416,750

$ -

$ 1,441,075

Restricted cash -

830,852

-

830,852

Interest receivable -

1,031,601

-

1,031,601

Current portion of notes receivable -

$1,142,767

-

1,142,767

Current portion of other notes receivable -

5,208

-

5,208

Intercompany receivables 3,143,910

22,393,266

(25,537,176)

-

Inventory -

11,191,675

-

11,191,675

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 134,380

185,008

-

319,388

Total current assets 3,302,615

38,197,127

(25,537,176)

15,962,566



















NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current -

128,662,990

-

128,662,990

maturities and allowance of $0 -





-

-

OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current -

1,486,354

-

1,486,354

maturities and allowance of $0 -









-

GOODWILL 18,566,966

-

-

18,566,966

DEFERRED TAX ASSET 18,187,889

-

-

18,187,889

INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARY 13,386,175

-

(13,386,175)

-

OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS -

-

-

-



















TOTAL ASSETS $ 53,443,645

$ 168,346,471

$ (38,923,351)

$ 182,866,765



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable $ -

$ 307,540

$ -

$ 307,540

Accrued liabilities 40,444

266,646

-

307,090

Escrow liabilities -

266,091





266,091

Intercompany payables 22,393,266

-

(22,393,266)

-

Current portion of credit facilities -

77,539,280

-

77,539,280

Current portion of other note payable (subordinated debt) -

144,660

-

144,660

Current portion of acquisition notes payable 1,871,379

-

-

1,871,379

Total current liabilities 24,305,089

78,524,217

(22,393,266)

80,436,040



















CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities -

38,728,473

-

38,728,473

OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) -

1,144,233

-

1,144,233

ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated debt) 10,591,275

-

-

10,591,275

maturities (includes $2.2M subordinated debt)















PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN



376,800

-

376,800

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES -

393,692

-

393,692

TOTAL LIABILITIES 34,896,364

119,167,415

(22,393,266)

131,670,513



















EQUITY















Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares















authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 5,972

-

-

5,972

Additional paid in capital 242,546,598

-

-

242,546,598

Accumulated earnings (deficit)







(16,530,085)

(16,530,085)

Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 242,552,570

-

(16,530,085)

226,022,485

Non-controlling interests -

18,050,485

-

18,050,485

TOTAL EQUITY 242,552,570

18,050,485

(16,530,085)

244,072,970

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 277,448,934

$ 137,217,900

$ (38,923,351)

$ 375,743,483







































CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Crossroads

Capital Plus







Systems, Inc.

Financial, LLC

Total















REVENUES











Interest income $ -

$ 3,269,907

$ 3,269,907

Property sales -

3,999,060

3,999,060

Other revenue -

50,491

50,491

Total revenues -

7,319,458

7,319,458















COSTS AND EXPENSES











Interest expense -

1,402,949

1,402,949

Cost of properties sold -

3,614,442

3,614,442

General and administrative 97,960

401,507

499,467

Salaries and wages 73,506

670,191

743,698

Total costs and expenses 171,466

6,089,089

6,260,556















Income (loss) from operations (171,466)

1,230,369

1,058,902















OTHER EXPENSES











Interest expense (137,771)

-

(137,771)

Total other expenses (137,771)

-

(137,771)















Income (loss) before income tax provision (309,237)

1,230,369

921,132















INCOME TAX PROVISION (112,445)

-

(112,445)















NET INCOME (LOSS) (421,682)

1,230,369

808,687

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests -

(157,500)

(157,500)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO











CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ (421,682)

$ 1,072,869

$ 651,187



Fiscal First Quarter Shareholder Report for the Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware 74-284664 (State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

4514 Cole St. Suite 1600 Dallas, TX 75205 (Address of principal executive office)

(214) 999-0149 (Company's telephone number)

Common Stock $0.001 Par Value Trading Symbol: CRSS Trading Market: OTCQX

75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized

5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of January 31, 2021

Dear Shareholder:

This letter is being written from the backdrop of one of the most unique and challenging weeks in recent state memory. With the worst seemingly behind us, I hope this finds you all safe and healthy. For Crossroads, we are working diligently on numerous statewide recovery initiatives.

One of the most promising indicators of economic recovery is Texas' continued red-hot housing market, which hasn't showed signs of stopping any time soon. Many of our community members work in housing and construction-related fields and have benefitted from the increased demand for labor even as economic pressures in other regions intensify.

Our typical seasonality at the start of the year was offset by record interest income generated by our rapidly expanding mortgage portfolio. We experienced a minor decrease in sales for the quarter, which was a result of staffing impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which unfortunately affected our workforce during the quarter. These deferments resulted in temporarily delays in underwriting, which have substantially increased the size of our sales pipeline. Thankfully, early traction in vaccine distribution bodes well for the return to optimal operational efficiency at Capital Plus and our staff have already made considerable progress in working through opportunities in the sales funnel.

This past quarter brought with it several atypical, yet promising opportunities for us to give back to those in need. Like other CDFIs, we got a clear runway at the beginning of the rollout of second draw PPP loans, allowing us to quickly extend our support to small businesses eligible for relief. Across America, small business owners account for 46% of U.S. GDP and employ 47% of the workforce. During the pandemic, the country witnessed more than 400,000 small businesses collapse and even more on the brink of total shutdown. Small businesses have long been the heart of our country, and now more than ever is the time for us to support them as they do us. Infusing capital into these communities that we serve is not just the right moral choice—it's the right economic choice.

Understanding technological enablement would be core to a successful program. To expedite the PPP loan application process, we partnered with BlueAcorn, an online financial platform that caters directly to the same underserved communities with whom we interact daily. In the past few months, we received an extraordinary volume of loan applications. We are happy to report that as of month end February 2021, CPF has generated $65.6MM in PPP loans with another $6.4MM pending approval to a more than 1,200 small businesses in all parts of the country. More importantly, businesses receiving our loans employ an average of 7 employees, for an average loan of $58k. These smaller businesses, who are often staples in local communities, have needed the most support during this time. We see it as an honor to be there for them where necessary. We will be working diligently to process these loans in the coming quarter and expect to provide future updates on the status of these loans next quarter.

Our operating history has shown us that the need for affordable housing expands well beyond the reaches of Texas' major population centers. To that end, we made further headway on our ongoing development project in McAllen this quarter. As a reminder, we purchased land in McAllen earlier last year with the intention of developing it into about 48 single-family homes. Newer ventures like these are particularly exciting for us. We have a deeply personal understanding of the requirements that affordable housing units must meet to properly serve those in need. With the agency to develop these units as we see fit, we believe that we can maintain pricing power while exercising greater control of our inventory on a quarterly basis. Another new market for Crossroads is San Antonio, where we recently purchased a pool of rental properties. Again, while this is a departure for us, we see it as another high-value opportunity, bringing us closer with municipal partners and exposing immediately expanding the size of our market. Ultimately, we are working to convert these into affordable housing units over the coming months.

CPF's outstanding mortgage loan portfolio balance at the end of the quarter was $130.9 million and generated $3.3 million in interest income. Operating income for the quarter was approximately $1.1 million before income attributable to non-controlling interests of $158,000 and accruing for a non-cash tax provision of $112,000. Cash income attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal first quarter was $764,000, resulting in a cash EPS of $0.13. When adjusting for one-time costs related to the pending acquisition as well as stock option compensation, cash EPS totals $0.15. As of January 31, 2021, CPF's unadjusted leverage was 2.31x and the consolidated cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 1.64x.

Lastly, I would like to share that we are making very meaningful progress towards closing our proposed acquisition of Rice Bancshares. There are a few final steps that we are eagerly navigating through now, and we hope to share an update in the near future.

Now is an exciting time for CPF. Though a lot has changed in the last 12 months, we see the initial efforts by state and local partners to distribute critical aid and treatments as a positive indication of what is to come. Amid the uncertainty that many have experienced during the past year, Capital Plus has stood at the ready to our homeowners and—with the help of federal aid—the small businesses that power and define our communities.

Saludos Cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

SOURCE Crossroads Systems; Capital Plus Financial

