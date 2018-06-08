Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Change in Auditor

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2018.

The company also announced today that it has changed auditors from PMB Helin Donovan to Montgomery Coscia Greilich effective today.  This decision was taken to streamline expenses following the December 2017 acquisition of Capital Plus Financial. 

Fiscal Q2 2018 Financial Results
Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 was $9.9 million and gross profit was $3.3 million or 33 percent of revenue. Property sales income for the quarter was $7.4 million or 74 percent of total revenues.  Interest income was $2.4 million or 25 percent of revenue. Fiscal second quarter results included $422,000 of one-time expenses, of which $333,000 were related to the wind down of the Crossroads legacy business. Fiscal second quarter net income was $1.23 million or $0.21 income per share.

At April 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 million.

Management Commentary
Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "Capital Plus Financial continues to positively impact its communities while building shareholder value. We expect to have Crossroads' legacy business expenses fully eliminated by fiscal year end."

About Crossroads Systems
Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2018 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Mark Hood
Crossroads Systems
ir@crossroads.com

Press Contact:
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com  

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30,





2018

ASSETS







Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$    2,226

Restricted Cash

595

Accounts receivable, net 

1,858

Current portion of mortgage notes receivable

955

Inventories

5,381

Prepaids and other current assets

325


Total current assets 

11,340






Mortgage Notes Receivable

97,058

Goodwill

5,033

Other assets 

782


Total assets

$ 114,214






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:


Accounts payable 

$       169

Accrued expenses 

620

Escrow liabilities

846

Current portion of senior secured credit facilities

45,239


Total current liabilities

46,874

Senior secured credit facilities, net

37,764

Acquisition debt, net

18,952


Total liabilities 

103,590






Stockholders' equity

10,624


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 114,214

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended

For the six months ended



April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018












Revenue:




Interest income

$                                  2,426

$                              3,636

Property sales

7,357

$                              9,385

Other revenue 

122

163


Total revenue

9,905

13,184






Cost of revenue:



Interest expense

979

1,303

Cost of properties sold

5,627

7,240

Other cost of revenue

-

3


Total cost of revenue

6,606

8,547






Gross profit

3,299

4,637






Operating expenses:



General and administrative 

820

1,563

Salaries and wages

924

1,702


Total operating expenses

1,744

3,265






Income (loss) from operations 

1,555

1,371






Other income (expense):



Interest (expense) income 

(323)

(487)

State income tax expense

-

-

Net Income (loss) 

$                                  1,232

$                                 885






Earnings per share

$                                    0.21

$                                0.15

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet

 Crossroads 

 CPF 

 Elimination Entries 

 Crossroads Consolidated 






April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

ASSETS








Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

38,597

2,179,399

8,013

2,226,008


Restricted cash

-

595,217

-

595,217


Accounts receivable, net

1,199,960

657,944

-

1,857,904


Inventories

-

5,381,064

-

5,381,064


Intercompany receivable

3,143,910

10,541,693

(13,685,603)

(0)


Prepaids and other current assets

258,273

7,844

-

266,118


Earnest money deposits

-

58,890

-

58,890


Mortgage notes receivable

-

98,013,499

-

98,013,499



Total current assets 

4,640,740

117,435,550

(13,677,590)

108,398,700













Property and equipment, net 

-

24,540

-

24,540

Investment in subsidiaries

26,919,888

(26,919,888)

-

Goodwill

5,033,253

-

-

5,033,253

Other assets 

246,644

510,732

-

757,377



Total assets

$   36,840,525

$ 117,970,823

$               (40,597,478)

$                          114,213,870






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

76,329

92,652

-

168,981


Accrued and other current liabilities 

329,715

240,110

-

569,825


Escrow liabilities

-

845,550

-

845,550


Due to subsidiaries

10,541,693

-

(10,541,693)

(0)


Revolving line of credit, inventory

-

5,027,653

-

5,027,653


Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)

-

40,211,290

-

40,211,290


Payroll liabilities

-

50,588

-

50,588











Total current liabilities

10,947,737

46,467,843

(10,541,693)

46,873,886













Senior secured term notes (long-term)

-

37,763,524

-

37,763,524

Acquisition debt (long-term)

18,952,381

-

-

18,952,381



Total liabilities

29,900,118

84,231,367

(10,541,693)

103,589,791













Stockholders' equity:







Total participating payables

-

158,156

-

158,156

Total preferred equity investment

-

15,240,089

-

15,240,089

Total subordinated debt

2,200,000

1,763,005

-

3,963,005


Members equity in CPF

-

13,594,075

-

13,594,075


Common stock 

5,881

-

-

5,881


Additional paid-in capital 

242,309,739

-

(26,885,638)

215,424,101


(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings

(235,477,298)

(3,170,147)

(238,647,445)


Current year net (loss) income

(2,097,915)

2,984,131

-

886,215



Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

6,940,407

33,739,456

(30,055,785)

10,624,078



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$   36,840,525

$ 117,970,823

$               (40,597,478)

$                          114,213,870

 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

 Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





Crossroads

CPF

Crossroads Consolidated





April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

Revenue:






Interest income

$                     -

$        3,636,005

$                            3,636,005


Property sales

-

9,385,484

9,385,484


Other revenue 

12,082

150,482

162,564



Total revenue 

12,082

13,171,971

13,184,053









Cost of revenue:





Interest expense

-

1,303,475

1,303,475


Cost of properties sold

-

7,240,336

7,240,336


Other cost of revenue

3,430

-

3,430



Total cost of revenue

3,430

8,543,811

8,547,242









Gross Profit

8,651

4,628,160

4,636,811

















Operating expenses:





General and administrative 

883,058

679,872

1,562,930


Salaries and wages

736,673

965,797

1,702,470



Total operating expenses 

1,619,731

1,645,669

3,265,399









Income (Loss) from operations 

(1,611,080)

2,982,491

1,371,412









Other income (expense):




Interest (expense) income 

(486,836)

-

(486,836)


State income tax expense

-

-

-

Net Income (Loss) 

$       (2,097,915)

$        2,982,491

$                               884,576









 Earnings per share 


$                                     0.15

 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

 Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

 For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2018













Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





Crossroads

CPF

Crossroads Consolidated





April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

Revenue:






Interest income

$                 -

$        2,425,670

$                            2,425,670


Property sales

-

7,356,600

7,356,600


Other revenue 

-

122,278

122,278



Total revenue 

-

9,904,548

9,904,548









Cost of revenue:





Interest expense

-

979,219

979,219


Cost of properties sold

-

5,626,652

5,626,652


Other cost of revenue

-

-

-



Total cost of revenue

-

6,605,871

6,605,871









Gross Profit

-

3,298,677

3,298,677

















Operating expenses:





General and administrative 

448,047

371,670

819,717


Salaries and wages

263,730

660,613

924,343



Total operating expenses 

711,778

1,032,283

1,744,061









Income (Loss) from operations 

(711,778)

2,266,393

1,554,616









Other income (expense):




Interest (expense) income 

(323,051)

-

(323,051)


State income tax expense

-

-

-

Net Income (Loss) 

$       (1,034,828)

$        2,266,393

$                            1,231,565









 Earnings per share 


$                                     0.21

Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Shareholder Report for
The Three Months Ended
April 30, 2018

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware                                        74-284664
(State of Incorporation)    (IRS Employer Identification No.)

8214 Westchester Drive
Suite 950
Dallas, TX 75225
(Address of principal executive office)

(214) 999-0149
(Company's telephone number)

Common Stock
$0.001 Par Value
Trading Symbol: CRSS
Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market

75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized


5,969,754 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 19, 2017

Dear Shareholder:

We continued to make significant progress toward improving Crossroads' opportunity for value creation in the fiscal second quarter of 2018. Several key strategic actions provide the foundation for delivering shareholder value.

The acquisition continues to be accretive to the business.  For the second quarter, Capital Plus Financial (CPF) generated $2.4 million in interest income from its $98 million fixed rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million sales from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The operating income for the quarter was $2.3 million. CPF continues to have strong leverage and cash coverage ratios which are of particular emphasis to its lenders.  At April 30, 2018, CPF's debt service coverage (leverage) ratio was 2.50 and its cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 1.80.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Crossroads, the financials are presented on a consolidated basis (supplementary schedules are included for reference). The year to date financials include CPF's financials from December 19, 2017 to April 30, 2018.  Please note the initial accounting for the acquisition of CPF has not yet been finalized; accordingly, the purchase price allocation contains balances that could differ from the balances reported upon completion.

The impact of the acquisition of CPF has been tremendous. Not only is the company a leader in growing markets and delivering meaningful profitability to its shareholders, but equally important is its impact on the communities so often overlooked by traditional financial sources. As a for-profit social enterprise, CPF is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of low to moderate income Hispanic homebuyers. In closing, thank you for your ownership of Crossroads stock.

Saludos Cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

 

