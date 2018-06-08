Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Change in Auditor

Fiscal Q2 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 was $9.9 million and gross profit was $3.3 million or 33 percent of revenue. Property sales income for the quarter was $7.4 million or 74 percent of total revenues. Interest income was $2.4 million or 25 percent of revenue. Fiscal second quarter results included $422,000 of one-time expenses, of which $333,000 were related to the wind down of the Crossroads legacy business. Fiscal second quarter net income was $1.23 million or $0.21 income per share.

At April 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 million.

Management Commentary

Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "Capital Plus Financial continues to positively impact its communities while building shareholder value. We expect to have Crossroads' legacy business expenses fully eliminated by fiscal year end."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2018 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

Mark Hood

Crossroads Systems

ir@crossroads.com

Press Contact:

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands)













































April 30,









2018 ASSETS















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,226

Restricted Cash

595

Accounts receivable, net

1,858

Current portion of mortgage notes receivable

955

Inventories



5,381

Prepaids and other current assets

325



Total current assets

11,340











Mortgage Notes Receivable

97,058 Goodwill



5,033 Other assets



782



Total assets

$ 114,214











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$ 169

Accrued expenses

620

Escrow liabilities

846

Current portion of senior secured credit facilities

45,239



Total current liabilities

46,874 Senior secured credit facilities, net

37,764 Acquisition debt, net

18,952



Total liabilities

103,590











Stockholders' equity

10,624



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 114,214

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended





April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018























Revenue:









Interest income $ 2,426

$ 3,636

Property sales 7,357

$ 9,385

Other revenue 122

163



Total revenue 9,905

13,184











Cost of revenue:







Interest expense 979

1,303

Cost of properties sold 5,627

7,240

Other cost of revenue -

3



Total cost of revenue 6,606

8,547











Gross profit 3,299

4,637











Operating expenses:







General and administrative 820

1,563

Salaries and wages 924

1,702



Total operating expenses 1,744

3,265











Income (loss) from operations 1,555

1,371











Other income (expense):







Interest (expense) income (323)

(487)

State income tax expense -

- Net Income (loss) $ 1,232

$ 885











Earnings per share $ 0.21

$ 0.15

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet As of April 30, 2018





































Unaudited Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited











Crossroads CPF

Elimination Entries

Crossroads Consolidated











April 30, 2018 April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018

April 30, 2018 ASSETS

















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

38,597 2,179,399

8,013

2,226,008



Restricted cash

- 595,217

-

595,217



Accounts receivable, net

1,199,960 657,944

-

1,857,904



Inventories



- 5,381,064

-

5,381,064



Intercompany receivable

3,143,910 10,541,693

(13,685,603)

(0)



Prepaids and other current assets

258,273 7,844

-

266,118



Earnest money deposits

- 58,890

-

58,890



Mortgage notes receivable

- 98,013,499

-

98,013,499





Total current assets

4,640,740 117,435,550

(13,677,590)

108,398,700

























Property and equipment, net

- 24,540

-

24,540

Investment in subsidiaries

26,919,888



(26,919,888)

-

Goodwill



5,033,253 -

-

5,033,253

Other assets



246,644 510,732

-

757,377





Total assets

$ 36,840,525 $ 117,970,823

$ (40,597,478)

$ 114,213,870











-









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable

76,329 92,652

-

168,981



Accrued and other current liabilities

329,715 240,110

-

569,825



Escrow liabilities

- 845,550

-

845,550



Due to subsidiaries

10,541,693 -

(10,541,693)

(0)



Revolving line of credit, inventory

- 5,027,653

-

5,027,653



Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)

- 40,211,290

-

40,211,290



Payroll liabilities

- 50,588

-

50,588





















-





Total current liabilities

10,947,737 46,467,843

(10,541,693)

46,873,886

























Senior secured term notes (long-term)

- 37,763,524

-

37,763,524

Acquisition debt (long-term)

18,952,381 -

-

18,952,381





Total liabilities

29,900,118 84,231,367

(10,541,693)

103,589,791

























Stockholders' equity:















Total participating payables

- 158,156

-

158,156

Total preferred equity investment

- 15,240,089

-

15,240,089

Total subordinated debt

2,200,000 1,763,005

-

3,963,005



Members equity in CPF

- 13,594,075

-

13,594,075



Common stock

5,881 -

-

5,881



Additional paid-in capital

242,309,739 -

(26,885,638)

215,424,101



(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings

(235,477,298)



(3,170,147)

(238,647,445)



Current year net (loss) income

(2,097,915) 2,984,131

-

886,215





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

6,940,407 33,739,456

(30,055,785)

10,624,078





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 36,840,525 $ 117,970,823

$ (40,597,478)

$ 114,213,870

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2018

























Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Crossroads CPF Crossroads Consolidated









April 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 April 30, 2018

Revenue:













Interest income

$ - $ 3,636,005 $ 3,636,005



Property sales

- 9,385,484 9,385,484



Other revenue

12,082 150,482 162,564





Total revenue 12,082 13,171,971 13,184,053

















Cost of revenue:











Interest expense

- 1,303,475 1,303,475



Cost of properties sold - 7,240,336 7,240,336



Other cost of revenue 3,430 - 3,430





Total cost of revenue 3,430 8,543,811 8,547,242

















Gross Profit

8,651 4,628,160 4,636,811

































Operating expenses:











General and administrative 883,058 679,872 1,562,930



Salaries and wages 736,673 965,797 1,702,470





Total operating expenses 1,619,731 1,645,669 3,265,399

















Income (Loss) from operations (1,611,080) 2,982,491 1,371,412

















Other income (expense):









Interest (expense) income (486,836) - (486,836)



State income tax expense - - -

Net Income (Loss)

$ (2,097,915) $ 2,982,491 $ 884,576

















Earnings per share





$ 0.15

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2018

























Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Crossroads CPF Crossroads Consolidated









April 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 April 30, 2018

Revenue:













Interest income

$ - $ 2,425,670 $ 2,425,670



Property sales

- 7,356,600 7,356,600



Other revenue

- 122,278 122,278





Total revenue - 9,904,548 9,904,548

















Cost of revenue:











Interest expense

- 979,219 979,219



Cost of properties sold - 5,626,652 5,626,652



Other cost of revenue - - -





Total cost of revenue - 6,605,871 6,605,871

















Gross Profit

- 3,298,677 3,298,677

































Operating expenses:











General and administrative 448,047 371,670 819,717



Salaries and wages 263,730 660,613 924,343





Total operating expenses 711,778 1,032,283 1,744,061

















Income (Loss) from operations (711,778) 2,266,393 1,554,616

















Other income (expense):









Interest (expense) income (323,051) - (323,051)



State income tax expense - - -

Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,034,828) $ 2,266,393 $ 1,231,565

















Earnings per share





$ 0.21

Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Shareholder Report for

The Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware 74-284664

(State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

8214 Westchester Drive

Suite 950

Dallas, TX 75225

(Address of principal executive office)

(214) 999-0149

(Company's telephone number)

Common Stock

$0.001 Par Value

Trading Symbol: CRSS

Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market

75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized

5,969,754 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 19, 2017

Dear Shareholder:

We continued to make significant progress toward improving Crossroads' opportunity for value creation in the fiscal second quarter of 2018. Several key strategic actions provide the foundation for delivering shareholder value.

The acquisition continues to be accretive to the business. For the second quarter, Capital Plus Financial (CPF) generated $2.4 million in interest income from its $98 million fixed rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million sales from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The operating income for the quarter was $2.3 million. CPF continues to have strong leverage and cash coverage ratios which are of particular emphasis to its lenders. At April 30, 2018, CPF's debt service coverage (leverage) ratio was 2.50 and its cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 1.80.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Crossroads, the financials are presented on a consolidated basis (supplementary schedules are included for reference). The year to date financials include CPF's financials from December 19, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Please note the initial accounting for the acquisition of CPF has not yet been finalized; accordingly, the purchase price allocation contains balances that could differ from the balances reported upon completion.

The impact of the acquisition of CPF has been tremendous. Not only is the company a leader in growing markets and delivering meaningful profitability to its shareholders, but equally important is its impact on the communities so often overlooked by traditional financial sources. As a for-profit social enterprise, CPF is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of low to moderate income Hispanic homebuyers. In closing, thank you for your ownership of Crossroads stock.

Saludos Cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-systems-reports-fiscal-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-change-in-auditor-300662261.html

SOURCE Crossroads Systems

Related Links

http://www.crossroads.com

