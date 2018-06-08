Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Change in Auditor

DALLAS, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2018.
The company also announced today that it has changed auditors from PMB Helin Donovan to Montgomery Coscia Greilich effective today. This decision was taken to streamline expenses following the December 2017 acquisition of Capital Plus Financial.
Fiscal Q2 2018 Financial Results
Revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2018 was $9.9 million and gross profit was $3.3 million or 33 percent of revenue. Property sales income for the quarter was $7.4 million or 74 percent of total revenues. Interest income was $2.4 million or 25 percent of revenue. Fiscal second quarter results included $422,000 of one-time expenses, of which $333,000 were related to the wind down of the Crossroads legacy business. Fiscal second quarter net income was $1.23 million or $0.21 income per share.
At April 30, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.2 million.
Management Commentary
Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "Capital Plus Financial continues to positively impact its communities while building shareholder value. We expect to have Crossroads' legacy business expenses fully eliminated by fiscal year end."
About Crossroads Systems
Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.
©2018 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In Thousands)
|
April 30,
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,226
|
Restricted Cash
|
595
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,858
|
Current portion of mortgage notes receivable
|
955
|
Inventories
|
5,381
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
325
|
Total current assets
|
11,340
|
Mortgage Notes Receivable
|
97,058
|
Goodwill
|
5,033
|
Other assets
|
782
|
Total assets
|
$ 114,214
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 169
|
Accrued expenses
|
620
|
Escrow liabilities
|
846
|
Current portion of senior secured credit facilities
|
45,239
|
Total current liabilities
|
46,874
|
Senior secured credit facilities, net
|
37,764
|
Acquisition debt, net
|
18,952
|
Total liabilities
|
103,590
|
Stockholders' equity
|
10,624
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 114,214
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In Thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ 2,426
|
$ 3,636
|
Property sales
|
7,357
|
$ 9,385
|
Other revenue
|
122
|
163
|
Total revenue
|
9,905
|
13,184
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
979
|
1,303
|
Cost of properties sold
|
5,627
|
7,240
|
Other cost of revenue
|
-
|
3
|
Total cost of revenue
|
6,606
|
8,547
|
Gross profit
|
3,299
|
4,637
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
820
|
1,563
|
Salaries and wages
|
924
|
1,702
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,744
|
3,265
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
1,555
|
1,371
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(323)
|
(487)
|
State income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 1,232
|
$ 885
|
Earnings per share
|
$ 0.21
|
$ 0.15
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
As of April 30, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Elimination Entries
|
Crossroads Consolidated
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
38,597
|
2,179,399
|
8,013
|
2,226,008
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
595,217
|
-
|
595,217
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,199,960
|
657,944
|
-
|
1,857,904
|
Inventories
|
-
|
5,381,064
|
-
|
5,381,064
|
Intercompany receivable
|
3,143,910
|
10,541,693
|
(13,685,603)
|
(0)
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
258,273
|
7,844
|
-
|
266,118
|
Earnest money deposits
|
-
|
58,890
|
-
|
58,890
|
Mortgage notes receivable
|
-
|
98,013,499
|
-
|
98,013,499
|
Total current assets
|
4,640,740
|
117,435,550
|
(13,677,590)
|
108,398,700
|
Property and equipment, net
|
-
|
24,540
|
-
|
24,540
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
26,919,888
|
(26,919,888)
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
5,033,253
|
-
|
-
|
5,033,253
|
Other assets
|
246,644
|
510,732
|
-
|
757,377
|
Total assets
|
$ 36,840,525
|
$ 117,970,823
|
$ (40,597,478)
|
$ 114,213,870
|
-
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
76,329
|
92,652
|
-
|
168,981
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
329,715
|
240,110
|
-
|
569,825
|
Escrow liabilities
|
-
|
845,550
|
-
|
845,550
|
Due to subsidiaries
|
10,541,693
|
-
|
(10,541,693)
|
(0)
|
Revolving line of credit, inventory
|
-
|
5,027,653
|
-
|
5,027,653
|
Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)
|
-
|
40,211,290
|
-
|
40,211,290
|
Payroll liabilities
|
-
|
50,588
|
-
|
50,588
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,947,737
|
46,467,843
|
(10,541,693)
|
46,873,886
|
Senior secured term notes (long-term)
|
-
|
37,763,524
|
-
|
37,763,524
|
Acquisition debt (long-term)
|
18,952,381
|
-
|
-
|
18,952,381
|
Total liabilities
|
29,900,118
|
84,231,367
|
(10,541,693)
|
103,589,791
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Total participating payables
|
-
|
158,156
|
-
|
158,156
|
Total preferred equity investment
|
-
|
15,240,089
|
-
|
15,240,089
|
Total subordinated debt
|
2,200,000
|
1,763,005
|
-
|
3,963,005
|
Members equity in CPF
|
-
|
13,594,075
|
-
|
13,594,075
|
Common stock
|
5,881
|
-
|
-
|
5,881
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
242,309,739
|
-
|
(26,885,638)
|
215,424,101
|
(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings
|
(235,477,298)
|
(3,170,147)
|
(238,647,445)
|
Current year net (loss) income
|
(2,097,915)
|
2,984,131
|
-
|
886,215
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
6,940,407
|
33,739,456
|
(30,055,785)
|
10,624,078
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
$ 36,840,525
|
$ 117,970,823
|
$ (40,597,478)
|
$ 114,213,870
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
|
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Crossroads Consolidated
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ -
|
$ 3,636,005
|
$ 3,636,005
|
Property sales
|
-
|
9,385,484
|
9,385,484
|
Other revenue
|
12,082
|
150,482
|
162,564
|
Total revenue
|
12,082
|
13,171,971
|
13,184,053
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
1,303,475
|
1,303,475
|
Cost of properties sold
|
-
|
7,240,336
|
7,240,336
|
Other cost of revenue
|
3,430
|
-
|
3,430
|
Total cost of revenue
|
3,430
|
8,543,811
|
8,547,242
|
Gross Profit
|
8,651
|
4,628,160
|
4,636,811
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
883,058
|
679,872
|
1,562,930
|
Salaries and wages
|
736,673
|
965,797
|
1,702,470
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,619,731
|
1,645,669
|
3,265,399
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
(1,611,080)
|
2,982,491
|
1,371,412
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(486,836)
|
-
|
(486,836)
|
State income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (2,097,915)
|
$ 2,982,491
|
$ 884,576
|
Earnings per share
|
$ 0.15
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
|
For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Crossroads Consolidated
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
April 30, 2018
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ -
|
$ 2,425,670
|
$ 2,425,670
|
Property sales
|
-
|
7,356,600
|
7,356,600
|
Other revenue
|
-
|
122,278
|
122,278
|
Total revenue
|
-
|
9,904,548
|
9,904,548
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
979,219
|
979,219
|
Cost of properties sold
|
-
|
5,626,652
|
5,626,652
|
Other cost of revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total cost of revenue
|
-
|
6,605,871
|
6,605,871
|
Gross Profit
|
-
|
3,298,677
|
3,298,677
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
448,047
|
371,670
|
819,717
|
Salaries and wages
|
263,730
|
660,613
|
924,343
|
Total operating expenses
|
711,778
|
1,032,283
|
1,744,061
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
(711,778)
|
2,266,393
|
1,554,616
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(323,051)
|
-
|
(323,051)
|
State income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (1,034,828)
|
$ 2,266,393
|
$ 1,231,565
|
Earnings per share
|
$ 0.21
|
Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Shareholder Report for
|
Crossroads Systems, Inc.
|
Delaware 74-284664
|
8214 Westchester Drive
|
(214) 999-0149
|
Common Stock
|
75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized
|
5,969,754 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of December 19, 2017
Dear Shareholder:
We continued to make significant progress toward improving Crossroads' opportunity for value creation in the fiscal second quarter of 2018. Several key strategic actions provide the foundation for delivering shareholder value.
The acquisition continues to be accretive to the business. For the second quarter, Capital Plus Financial (CPF) generated $2.4 million in interest income from its $98 million fixed rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million sales from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The operating income for the quarter was $2.3 million. CPF continues to have strong leverage and cash coverage ratios which are of particular emphasis to its lenders. At April 30, 2018, CPF's debt service coverage (leverage) ratio was 2.50 and its cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 1.80.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Crossroads, the financials are presented on a consolidated basis (supplementary schedules are included for reference). The year to date financials include CPF's financials from December 19, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Please note the initial accounting for the acquisition of CPF has not yet been finalized; accordingly, the purchase price allocation contains balances that could differ from the balances reported upon completion.
The impact of the acquisition of CPF has been tremendous. Not only is the company a leader in growing markets and delivering meaningful profitability to its shareholders, but equally important is its impact on the communities so often overlooked by traditional financial sources. As a for-profit social enterprise, CPF is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of low to moderate income Hispanic homebuyers. In closing, thank you for your ownership of Crossroads stock.
Saludos Cordiales,
Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crossroads-systems-reports-fiscal-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-and-change-in-auditor-300662261.html
SOURCE Crossroads Systems
