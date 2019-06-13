Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2019.
The overall performance for the quarter was in line with expectations. Portfolio growth remained in line with historical growth. Additionally, to increase the availability of affordable housing in our markets, a concerted effort was made to acquire more inventory which has skewed the cost of goods figures to sales as those homes make their way through the system to their ultimate sale.
The company, as did much of Texas, faced weather challenges in March and April which resulted in delays related to remodels which impacted inventory for sale.
Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Highlights
- Total property sales income was $7.4 million for the quarter and remained flat to the comparative period of 2018
- Total interest income was $2.9 million up from $2.4 million from the comparative period of 2018
- Operating income of $1.4 million, up from $1.3 million for the comparative period of 2018
- Earnings per share of $0.23 compared to earnings per share of $0.22 for the comparative period of 2018
- Held 108 properties in inventory compared to 58 at the same time in 2018
- Added $6.4 million in new single-family mortgages during the quarter
- Tangible Net Book Value of $32.2 million
- Cash balance of $904,000
Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "We are pleased to announce another consistent quarter of community impact, loan growth and profitability. As a social enterprise focused on double bottom line results, our unwavering commitment to improving communities, realizing the dream of homeownership for thousands of deserving borrowers while building shareholder value remains the balanced focus of our business. Conscious capitalism works and has a place in public markets."
Recent developments
During the second quarter, CPF successfully completed the annual recertification with the Community Development Financial Institution Fund ("CDFI Fund"). In addition, CPF had a site visit from the Bond Guaranty Program ("BGP") which it applied for in February. CPF plans to refinance its existing debt with the BGP which will allow the Company to better serve its mission.
About Crossroads Systems
Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In Thousands)
|
April 30,
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 904
|
Restricted Cash
|
1,279
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,006
|
Current portion of mortgage notes receivable
|
1,033
|
Inventories
|
10,041
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
335
|
Total current assets
|
14,599
|
Mortgage Notes Receivable
|
115,183
|
Goodwill
|
18,567
|
Deferred tax asset
|
21,401
|
Other non-current assets
|
419
|
Total assets
|
$ 170,168
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 475
|
Accrued expenses
|
664
|
Escrow liabilities
|
1,222
|
Current portion of senior secured credit facilities
|
61,829
|
Current portion of other note payable
|
168
|
Current portion of acquisition note payable
|
2,495
|
Total current liabilities
|
66,853
|
Senior secured credit facilities, net
|
40,865
|
Acquisition debt, net
|
11,644
|
Total liabilities
|
119,362
|
Stockholders' equity
|
50,806
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 170,168
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In Thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ 2,948
|
Property sales
|
7,438
|
Other revenue
|
66
|
Total revenue
|
10,452
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
1,602
|
Cost of properties sold
|
6,178
|
Total cost of revenue
|
7,779
|
Gross profit
|
2,673
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
419
|
Salaries and wages
|
629
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,048
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
1,625
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(269)
|
Other (expense) income
|
-
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
1,356
|
Income tax provision
|
(203)
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 1,154
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In Thousands)
|
For the six months ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ 5,796
|
Property sales
|
11,754
|
Other revenue
|
112
|
Total revenue
|
17,662
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
2,993
|
Cost of properties sold
|
9,856
|
Total cost of revenue
|
12,849
|
Gross profit
|
4,813
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
832
|
Salaries and wages
|
1,366
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,198
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
2,615
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(569)
|
Other (expense) income
|
-
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
2,046
|
Income tax provision
|
(264)
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 1,782
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In Thousands)
|
For the six months ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
1,782
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Stock compensation
|
(2)
|
Gain on derivative related activity
|
(155)
|
Amortization of deferred financing fees
|
11
|
Provision for income taxes
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Interest receivable
|
(275)
|
Notes receivable
|
(7,193)
|
Inventories
|
(2,553)
|
Prepaids and other assets
|
176
|
Accounts payable
|
683
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
(301)
|
Escrow liabilities
|
(1,311)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(9,138)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Restricted cash
|
1,263
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
1,263
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Preferred equity contributions
|
2,500
|
Preferred equity dividend distributions
|
(294)
|
Borrowings on credit facilities, net
|
8,351
|
Principal payments on credit facilities
|
(840)
|
Principal payments on other notes payable
|
(82)
|
Principal payments on acquisition note payable
|
(3,180)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,455
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,419)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|
2,324
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|
904
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$ 3,297
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
As of April 30, 2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Elimination Entries
|
Consolidated
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
25,145
|
879,097
|
-
|
904,241
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
1,279,273
|
-
|
1,279,273
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
-
|
1,006,308
|
-
|
1,006,308
|
Inventories
|
-
|
10,041,043
|
-
|
10,041,043
|
Intercompany receivable
|
3,143,910
|
16,494,943
|
(19,638,853)
|
-
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
206,541
|
44,242
|
-
|
250,784
|
Earnest money deposits
|
-
|
84,390
|
-
|
84,390
|
Mortgage notes receivable (residential)
|
-
|
114,194,803
|
-
|
114,194,803
|
Discount on notes receivables acquired
|
-
|
(3,825)
|
(3,825)
|
Mortgage notes receivable (Commerical property)
|
-
|
2,024,641
|
2,024,641
|
Total current assets
|
3,375,596
|
146,044,915
|
(19,638,853)
|
129,781,658
|
Property and equipment, net
|
-
|
24,540
|
-
|
24,540
|
Investment in subsidiaries
|
13,386,175
|
-
|
(13,386,175)
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
18,566,966
|
-
|
-
|
18,566,966
|
Other assets
|
200,649
|
193,573
|
-
|
394,222
|
Deferred tax asset
|
21,400,797
|
-
|
-
|
21,400,797
|
Total assets
|
$ 56,930,183
|
$ 146,263,028
|
$ (33,025,028)
|
$ 170,168,183
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
204
|
474,429
|
-
|
474,633
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
226,104
|
438,138
|
-
|
664,242
|
Escrow liabilities
|
-
|
1,221,990
|
-
|
1,221,990
|
Due to subsidiaries
|
16,494,943
|
-
|
(16,494,943)
|
-
|
Revolving line of credit, inventory
|
-
|
8,326,953
|
-
|
8,326,953
|
Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)
|
-
|
55,226,997
|
(1,724,723)
|
53,502,274
|
Current portion of other note payable
|
168,071
|
168,071
|
Current portion of acquisition note payable
|
2,495,160
|
2,495,160
|
Payroll liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
16,721,251
|
65,688,507
|
(15,556,435)
|
66,853,323
|
Senior secured term notes (long-term)
|
-
|
39,140,036
|
1,724,723
|
40,864,759
|
Acquisition debt (long-term)
|
14,139,287
|
-
|
(2,495,160)
|
11,644,127
|
Total liabilities
|
30,860,538
|
104,828,544
|
(16,326,872)
|
119,362,210
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Total participating payables
|
-
|
156,688
|
-
|
156,688
|
Total preferred equity investment
|
-
|
18,051,781
|
-
|
18,051,781
|
Total subordinated debt
|
2,199,377
|
1,600,295
|
(168,071)
|
3,631,601
|
Members equity in CPF
|
-
|
18,846,554
|
-
|
18,846,554
|
Common stock
|
5,972
|
-
|
-
|
5,972
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
242,361,362
|
-
|
(13,351,925)
|
229,009,437
|
(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings
|
(217,499,406)
|
-
|
(3,178,160)
|
(220,677,566)
|
Current year net (loss) income
|
(997,660)
|
2,779,167
|
-
|
1,781,506
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
26,069,645
|
41,434,485
|
(16,698,156)
|
50,805,973
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
$ 56,930,183
|
$ 146,263,028
|
$ (33,025,028)
|
$ 170,168,183
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
|
For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Consolidated
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ -
|
$ 2,947,604
|
$ 2,947,604
|
Property sales
|
-
|
7,438,400
|
7,438,400
|
Other revenue
|
66,490
|
66,490
|
Total revenue
|
-
|
10,452,494
|
10,452,494
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
1,601,854
|
1,601,854
|
Cost of properties sold
|
-
|
6,177,597
|
6,177,597
|
Total cost of revenue
|
-
|
7,779,451
|
7,779,451
|
Gross Profit
|
-
|
2,673,043
|
2,673,043
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
74,622
|
344,265
|
418,887
|
Salaries and wages
|
-
|
628,802
|
628,802
|
Total operating expenses
|
74,622
|
973,067
|
1,047,689
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
(74,622)
|
1,699,976
|
1,625,354
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(268,989)
|
-
|
(268,989)
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(268,989)
|
-
|
(268,989)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
(343,611)
|
1,699,976
|
1,356,365
|
Income tax provision
|
(202,763)
|
-
|
(202,763)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (546,374)
|
$ 1,699,976
|
$ 1,153,602
|
Outstanding shares
|
5,971,994
|
Earnings per share, net income
|
$ 0.23
|
CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.
|
Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement
|
For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2019
|
Crossroads
|
CPF
|
Consolidated
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
Revenue:
|
Interest income
|
$ -
|
$ 5,796,261
|
$ 5,796,261
|
Property sales
|
-
|
11,753,503
|
11,753,503
|
Other revenue
|
-
|
112,094
|
112,094
|
Total revenue
|
-
|
17,661,859
|
17,661,859
|
Cost of revenue:
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
2,992,878
|
2,992,878
|
Cost of properties sold
|
-
|
9,855,743
|
9,855,743
|
Other cost of revenue
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total cost of revenue
|
-
|
12,848,621
|
12,848,621
|
Gross Profit
|
-
|
4,813,238
|
4,813,238
|
Operating expenses:
|
General and administrative
|
163,913
|
667,787
|
831,700
|
Salaries and wages
|
-
|
1,366,285
|
1,366,285
|
Total operating expenses
|
163,913
|
2,034,071
|
2,197,984
|
Income (Loss) from operations
|
(163,913)
|
2,779,167
|
2,615,254
|
Other income (expense):
|
Interest (expense) income
|
(569,258)
|
-
|
(569,258)
|
Other (expense) income
|
-
|
-
|
Total other income (expense)
|
(569,258)
|
-
|
(569,258)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
(733,171)
|
2,779,167
|
2,045,995
|
Income tax provision
|
(264,489)
|
(264,489)
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$ (997,660)
|
$ 2,779,167
|
$ 1,781,506
|
Outstanding shares
|
5,971,994
|
Earnings per share, net income
|
$ 0.30
|
Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Report for
|
The Three Months Ended
|
April 30, 2019
|
Crossroads Systems, Inc.
|
Delaware
|
74-284664
|
(State of Incorporation)
|
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
|
8214 Westchester Drive
|
Suite 950
|
Dallas, TX 75225
|
(Address of principal executive office)
|
(214) 999-0149
|
(Company's telephone number)
|
Common Stock
|
$0.001 Par Value
|
Trading Symbol: CRSS
|
Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market
|
75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized
|
5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of April 30, 2019
Dear Shareholder:
We are pleased to announce another quarter of community impact and profitability. While Texas experienced a very wet March and April which slowed down the pace of remodeling and homes ready for sale, we are quite confident that the increased number of homes in the pipeline for remodel and ultimately for sale will meet our mission of impacting more people in more communities we serve at an affordable price and will deliver scale.
Portfolio performance continues to be strong validating the creditworthiness of unbanked and underbanked borrowers. The impact that our affordable home and credit product has made on the lives of thousands of deserving families should hopefully make your investment in our public social enterprise all the more rewarding as we not only build value for your investment but transform the lives of those seeking upward mobility.
As previously stated, we are proud to serve alongside our fellow CDFIs in the change we all make in the communities we serve. To that end, we are collaborating with another area CDFI to help scale that business. Additionally, a site visit from the CDFI Bond Guarantee Program was completed this quarter for the application CPF made earlier in the year. CPF through its Crossroads ownership is the first publicly traded CDFI BGP applicant, making CPF a unique candidate. We hope to be a model for other CDFIs to access public markets and bring awareness to the incredible work the industry does. We believe strongly that conscious capitalism and a balance between impact and profitability and sustainability has a place in public markets.
CPF's outstanding mortgage balance portfolio continued to grow at its historical pace and is currently at $114 million. For the second quarter, CPF generated $2.9 million in interest income from its $114 million fixed-rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million in sales income from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The consolidated operating income for the quarter was approximately $1.4 million before accruing for a non-cash tax provision of $203,000. The net income after the provision was $1.2 million. Note the Company offsets this provision against its deferred tax asset of $21.6 million. At April 30, 2019, CPF's unadjusted leverage was 2.53x and the consolidated cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 2.64x.
The financials are presented on a consolidated basis. The expenses at the holding company (Crossroads) level have been reduced to essential operating expenses and interest expense on the original acquisition loan. We continue to focus on impacting communities and delivering long term shareholder value while operating at efficiency expense ratios.
We thank you for your continued support of our mission.
Saludos cordiales,
Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly
