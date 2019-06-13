Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2019.

The overall performance for the quarter was in line with expectations. Portfolio growth remained in line with historical growth. Additionally, to increase the availability of affordable housing in our markets, a concerted effort was made to acquire more inventory which has skewed the cost of goods figures to sales as those homes make their way through the system to their ultimate sale.

The company, as did much of Texas, faced weather challenges in March and April which resulted in delays related to remodels which impacted inventory for sale.

Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

Total property sales income was $7.4 million for the quarter and remained flat to the comparative period of 2018

for the quarter and remained flat to the comparative period of 2018 Total interest income was $2.9 million up from $2.4 million from the comparative period of 2018

up from from the comparative period of 2018 Operating income of $1.4 million , up from $1.3 million for the comparative period of 2018

, up from for the comparative period of 2018 Earnings per share of $0.23 compared to earnings per share of $0.22 for the comparative period of 2018

compared to earnings per share of for the comparative period of 2018 Held 108 properties in inventory compared to 58 at the same time in 2018

Added $6.4 million in new single-family mortgages during the quarter

in new single-family mortgages during the quarter Tangible Net Book Value of $32.2 million

Cash balance of $904,000

Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "We are pleased to announce another consistent quarter of community impact, loan growth and profitability. As a social enterprise focused on double bottom line results, our unwavering commitment to improving communities, realizing the dream of homeownership for thousands of deserving borrowers while building shareholder value remains the balanced focus of our business. Conscious capitalism works and has a place in public markets."

Recent developments

During the second quarter, CPF successfully completed the annual recertification with the Community Development Financial Institution Fund ("CDFI Fund"). In addition, CPF had a site visit from the Bond Guaranty Program ("BGP") which it applied for in February. CPF plans to refinance its existing debt with the BGP which will allow the Company to better serve its mission.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands)























April 30,











2019

ASSETS



















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 904



Restricted Cash

1,279



Accounts receivable, net

1,006



Current portion of mortgage notes receivable

1,033



Inventories



10,041



Prepaids and other current assets

335





Total current assets

14,599















Mortgage Notes Receivable

115,183

Goodwill



18,567

Deferred tax asset

21,401

Other non-current assets

419





Total assets

$ 170,168















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 475



Accrued expenses

664



Escrow liabilities

1,222



Current portion of senior secured credit facilities

61,829



Current portion of other note payable

168



Current portion of acquisition note payable

2,495





Total current liabilities

66,853















Senior secured credit facilities, net

40,865

Acquisition debt, net

11,644





Total liabilities

119,362















Stockholders' equity

50,806





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 170,168

















CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)















For the three months ended







April 30, 2019





















Revenue:







Interest income $ 2,948



Property sales 7,438



Other revenue 66





Total revenue 10,452











Cost of revenue:





Interest expense 1,602



Cost of properties sold 6,178





Total cost of revenue 7,779











Gross profit

2,673











Operating expenses:





General and administrative 419



Salaries and wages 629





Total operating expenses 1,048











Income (loss) from operations 1,625











Other income (expense):





Interest (expense) income (269)



Other (expense) income -













Income before provision for income taxes 1,356













Income tax provision (203)

Net Income (loss) $ 1,154













CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)















For the six months ended







April 30, 2019





















Revenue:







Interest income $ 5,796



Property sales 11,754



Other revenue 112





Total revenue 17,662











Cost of revenue:





Interest expense 2,993



Cost of properties sold 9,856





Total cost of revenue 12,849











Gross profit

4,813











Operating expenses:





General and administrative 832



Salaries and wages 1,366





Total operating expenses 2,198











Income (loss) from operations 2,615











Other income (expense):





Interest (expense) income (569)



Other (expense) income -













Income before provision for income taxes 2,046













Income tax provision (264)

Net Income (loss) $ 1,782













CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands)





For the six months ended

April 30, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income 1,782 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Stock compensation (2) Gain on derivative related activity (155) Amortization of deferred financing fees 11 Provision for income taxes - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Interest receivable (275) Notes receivable (7,193) Inventories (2,553) Prepaids and other assets 176 Accounts payable 683 Accrued and other liabilities (301) Escrow liabilities (1,311) Net cash used in operating activities (9,138)



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Restricted cash 1,263 Net cash used in investing activities 1,263



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Preferred equity contributions 2,500 Preferred equity dividend distributions (294) Borrowings on credit facilities, net 8,351 Principal payments on credit facilities (840) Principal payments on other notes payable (82) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (3,180) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,455



Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,419) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 2,324 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 904



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Cash paid for interest $ 3,297





CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.







Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet







As of April 30, 2019













































Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited











Crossroads

CPF

Elimination Entries

Consolidated











April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019 ASSETS



















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents

25,145

879,097

-

904,241



Restricted cash

-

1,279,273

-

1,279,273



Accounts receivable, net

-

1,006,308

-

1,006,308



Inventories

-

10,041,043

-

10,041,043



Intercompany receivable

3,143,910

16,494,943

(19,638,853)

-



Prepaids and other current assets

206,541

44,242

-

250,784



Earnest money deposits

-

84,390

-

84,390



Mortgage notes receivable (residential)

-

114,194,803

-

114,194,803



Discount on notes receivables acquired

-

(3,825)





(3,825)



Mortgage notes receivable (Commerical property)

-

2,024,641





2,024,641





Total current assets

3,375,596

146,044,915

(19,638,853)

129,781,658



























Property and equipment, net

-

24,540

-

24,540

Investment in subsidiaries

13,386,175

-

(13,386,175)

-

Goodwill

18,566,966

-

-

18,566,966

Other assets

200,649

193,573

-

394,222

Deferred tax asset

21,400,797

-

-

21,400,797





Total assets

$ 56,930,183

$ 146,263,028

$ (33,025,028)

$ 170,168,183

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable

204

474,429

-

474,633



Accrued and other current liabilities

226,104

438,138

-

664,242



Escrow liabilities

-

1,221,990

-

1,221,990



Due to subsidiaries

16,494,943

-

(16,494,943)

-



Revolving line of credit, inventory

-

8,326,953

-

8,326,953



Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)

-

55,226,997

(1,724,723)

53,502,274



Current portion of other note payable









168,071

168,071



Current portion of acquisition note payable









2,495,160

2,495,160



Payroll liabilities

-





-

-





Total current liabilities

16,721,251

65,688,507

(15,556,435)

66,853,323



























Senior secured term notes (long-term)

-

39,140,036

1,724,723

40,864,759

Acquisition debt (long-term)

14,139,287

-

(2,495,160)

11,644,127





Total liabilities

30,860,538

104,828,544

(16,326,872)

119,362,210



























Stockholders' equity:

















Total participating payables

-

156,688

-

156,688

Total preferred equity investment

-

18,051,781

-

18,051,781

Total subordinated debt

2,199,377

1,600,295

(168,071)

3,631,601



Members equity in CPF

-

18,846,554

-

18,846,554



Common stock

5,972

-

-

5,972



Additional paid-in capital

242,361,362

-

(13,351,925)

229,009,437



(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings

(217,499,406)

-

(3,178,160)

(220,677,566)



Current year net (loss) income

(997,660)

2,779,167

-

1,781,506





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

26,069,645

41,434,485

(16,698,156)

50,805,973





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 56,930,183

$ 146,263,028

$ (33,025,028)

$ 170,168,183



























CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2019



























Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Crossroads CPF Consolidated









April 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2019

Revenue:













Interest income

$ - $ 2,947,604 $ 2,947,604



Property sales

- 7,438,400 7,438,400



Other revenue



66,490 66,490





Total revenue - 10,452,494 10,452,494

















Cost of revenue:











Interest expense

- 1,601,854 1,601,854



Cost of properties sold - 6,177,597 6,177,597





Total cost of revenue - 7,779,451 7,779,451

















Gross Profit

- 2,673,043 2,673,043

















Operating expenses:











General and administrative 74,622 344,265 418,887



Salaries and wages - 628,802 628,802





Total operating expenses 74,622 973,067 1,047,689

















Income (Loss) from operations (74,622) 1,699,976 1,625,354

















Other income (expense):









Interest (expense) income (268,989) - (268,989)

Total other income (expense) (268,989) - (268,989)

















Income before provision for income taxes (343,611) 1,699,976 1,356,365



















Income tax provision (202,763) - (202,763)

Net Income (Loss)

$ (546,374) $ 1,699,976 $ 1,153,602

































Outstanding shares





5,971,994

















Earnings per share, net income



$ 0.23

















CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2019











































Crossroads CPF Consolidated









April 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 April 30, 2019

Revenue:













Interest income

$ - $ 5,796,261 $ 5,796,261



Property sales

- 11,753,503 11,753,503



Other revenue

- 112,094 112,094





Total revenue - 17,661,859 17,661,859

















Cost of revenue:











Interest expense

- 2,992,878 2,992,878



Cost of properties sold - 9,855,743 9,855,743



Other cost of revenue - - -





Total cost of revenue - 12,848,621 12,848,621

















Gross Profit

- 4,813,238 4,813,238

















Operating expenses:











General and administrative 163,913 667,787 831,700



Salaries and wages - 1,366,285 1,366,285





Total operating expenses 163,913 2,034,071 2,197,984

















Income (Loss) from operations (163,913) 2,779,167 2,615,254

















Other income (expense):









Interest (expense) income (569,258) - (569,258)



Other (expense) income -

-

Total other income (expense) (569,258) - (569,258)

















Income before provision for income taxes (733,171) 2,779,167 2,045,995



















Income tax provision (264,489)

(264,489)

Net Income (Loss)

$ (997,660) $ 2,779,167 $ 1,781,506

















Outstanding shares





5,971,994

















Earnings per share, net income



$ 0.30

















Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Report for The Three Months Ended April 30, 2019 Crossroads Systems, Inc. Delaware 74-284664 (State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)



8214 Westchester Drive Suite 950 Dallas, TX 75225 (Address of principal executive office)



(214) 999-0149 (Company's telephone number)



Common Stock $0.001 Par Value Trading Symbol: CRSS Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market



75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized



5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of April 30, 2019

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to announce another quarter of community impact and profitability. While Texas experienced a very wet March and April which slowed down the pace of remodeling and homes ready for sale, we are quite confident that the increased number of homes in the pipeline for remodel and ultimately for sale will meet our mission of impacting more people in more communities we serve at an affordable price and will deliver scale.

Portfolio performance continues to be strong validating the creditworthiness of unbanked and underbanked borrowers. The impact that our affordable home and credit product has made on the lives of thousands of deserving families should hopefully make your investment in our public social enterprise all the more rewarding as we not only build value for your investment but transform the lives of those seeking upward mobility.

As previously stated, we are proud to serve alongside our fellow CDFIs in the change we all make in the communities we serve. To that end, we are collaborating with another area CDFI to help scale that business. Additionally, a site visit from the CDFI Bond Guarantee Program was completed this quarter for the application CPF made earlier in the year. CPF through its Crossroads ownership is the first publicly traded CDFI BGP applicant, making CPF a unique candidate. We hope to be a model for other CDFIs to access public markets and bring awareness to the incredible work the industry does. We believe strongly that conscious capitalism and a balance between impact and profitability and sustainability has a place in public markets.

CPF's outstanding mortgage balance portfolio continued to grow at its historical pace and is currently at $114 million. For the second quarter, CPF generated $2.9 million in interest income from its $114 million fixed-rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million in sales income from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The consolidated operating income for the quarter was approximately $1.4 million before accruing for a non-cash tax provision of $203,000. The net income after the provision was $1.2 million. Note the Company offsets this provision against its deferred tax asset of $21.6 million. At April 30, 2019, CPF's unadjusted leverage was 2.53x and the consolidated cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 2.64x.

The financials are presented on a consolidated basis. The expenses at the holding company (Crossroads) level have been reduced to essential operating expenses and interest expense on the original acquisition loan. We continue to focus on impacting communities and delivering long term shareholder value while operating at efficiency expense ratios.

We thank you for your continued support of our mission.

Saludos cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

SOURCE Crossroads Systems

