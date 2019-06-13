Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30, 2019.

The overall performance for the quarter was in line with expectations. Portfolio growth remained in line with historical growth. Additionally, to increase the availability of affordable housing in our markets, a concerted effort was made to acquire more inventory which has skewed the cost of goods figures to sales as those homes make their way through the system to their ultimate sale.

The company, as did much of Texas, faced weather challenges in March and April which resulted in delays related to remodels which impacted inventory for sale. 

Fiscal Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total property sales income was $7.4 million for the quarter and remained flat to the comparative period of 2018
  • Total interest income was $2.9 million up from $2.4 million from the comparative period of 2018
  • Operating income of $1.4 million, up from $1.3 million for the comparative period of 2018
  • Earnings per share of $0.23 compared to earnings per share of $0.22 for the comparative period of 2018
  • Held 108 properties in inventory compared to 58 at the same time in 2018
  • Added $6.4 million in new single-family mortgages during the quarter
  • Tangible Net Book Value of $32.2 million
  • Cash balance of $904,000

Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "We are pleased to announce another consistent quarter of community impact, loan growth and profitability. As a social enterprise focused on double bottom line results, our unwavering commitment to improving communities, realizing the dream of homeownership for thousands of deserving borrowers while building shareholder value remains the balanced focus of our business. Conscious capitalism works and has a place in public markets."

Recent developments

During the second quarter, CPF successfully completed the annual recertification with the Community Development Financial Institution Fund ("CDFI Fund"). In addition, CPF had a site visit from the Bond Guaranty Program ("BGP") which it applied for in February.  CPF plans to refinance its existing debt with the BGP which will allow the Company to better serve its mission. 

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

©2018 Crossroads Systems, Inc., Crossroads and Crossroads Systems are registered trademarks of Crossroads Systems, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Crossroads Systems ir@crossroads.com 

Press Contact: Matthew ZintelZintel Public Relations matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com 

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)












April 30,





2019

ASSETS









Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$           904

Restricted Cash

1,279

Accounts receivable, net 

1,006

Current portion of mortgage notes receivable

1,033

Inventories

10,041

Prepaids and other current assets

335


Total current assets 

14,599







Mortgage Notes Receivable

115,183

Goodwill

18,567

Deferred tax asset

21,401

Other non-current assets

419


Total assets

$     170,168







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:



Accounts payable 

$           475

Accrued expenses 

664

Escrow liabilities

1,222

Current portion of senior secured credit facilities

61,829

Current portion of other note payable

168

Current portion of acquisition note payable

2,495


Total current liabilities

66,853







Senior secured credit facilities, net

40,865

Acquisition debt, net

11,644


Total liabilities 

119,362







Stockholders' equity

50,806


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$     170,168







CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands)








For the three months ended



April 30, 2019










Revenue:



Interest income

$                                2,948

Property sales

7,438

Other revenue 

66


Total revenue

10,452





Cost of revenue:


Interest expense

1,602

Cost of properties sold

6,178


Total cost of revenue

7,779





Gross profit

2,673





Operating expenses:


General and administrative 

419

Salaries and wages

629


Total operating expenses

1,048





Income (loss) from operations 

1,625





Other income (expense):


Interest (expense) income 

(269)

Other (expense) income 

-






Income before provision for income taxes

1,356






Income tax provision

(203)

Net Income (loss) 

$                                1,154





CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands)








For the six months ended



April 30, 2019










Revenue:



Interest income

$                                5,796

Property sales

11,754

Other revenue 

112


Total revenue

17,662





Cost of revenue:


Interest expense

2,993

Cost of properties sold

9,856


Total cost of revenue

12,849





Gross profit

4,813





Operating expenses:


General and administrative 

832

Salaries and wages

1,366


Total operating expenses

2,198





Income (loss) from operations 

2,615





Other income (expense):


Interest (expense) income 

(569)

Other (expense) income 

-






Income before provision for income taxes

2,046






Income tax provision

(264)

Net Income (loss) 

$                                1,782





CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)



For the six months ended

April 30, 2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

1,782

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Stock compensation

(2)

Gain on derivative related activity

(155)

Amortization of deferred financing fees

11

Provision for income taxes

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Interest receivable

(275)

Notes receivable

(7,193)

Inventories

(2,553)

Prepaids and other assets

176

Accounts payable

683

Accrued and other liabilities

(301)

Escrow liabilities

(1,311)

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,138)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Restricted cash

1,263

Net cash used in investing activities

1,263


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Preferred equity contributions

2,500

Preferred equity dividend distributions

(294)

Borrowings on credit facilities, net

8,351

Principal payments on credit facilities

(840)

Principal payments on other notes payable

(82)

Principal payments on acquisition note payable

(3,180)

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,455


Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,419)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

2,324

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

904


SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Cash paid for interest

$                   3,297


CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.



Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet



As of April 30, 2019






















 Unaudited 

 Unaudited 

 Unaudited 

 Unaudited 






 Crossroads 

 CPF 

 Elimination Entries 

 Consolidated 






April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

ASSETS









Current assets:










Cash and cash equivalents

25,145

879,097

-

904,241


Restricted cash

-

1,279,273

-

1,279,273


Accounts receivable, net

-

1,006,308

-

1,006,308


Inventories

-

10,041,043

-

10,041,043


Intercompany receivable

3,143,910

16,494,943

(19,638,853)

-


Prepaids and other current assets

206,541

44,242

-

250,784


Earnest money deposits

-

84,390

-

84,390


Mortgage notes receivable (residential)

-

114,194,803

-

114,194,803


Discount on notes receivables acquired

-

(3,825)


(3,825)


Mortgage notes receivable (Commerical property)

-

2,024,641


2,024,641



Total current assets 

3,375,596

146,044,915

(19,638,853)

129,781,658














Property and equipment, net 

-

24,540

-

24,540

Investment in subsidiaries

13,386,175

-

(13,386,175)

-

Goodwill

18,566,966

-

-

18,566,966

Other assets 

200,649

193,573

-

394,222

Deferred tax asset

21,400,797

-

-

21,400,797



Total assets

$            56,930,183

$          146,263,028

$             (33,025,028)

$             170,168,183













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:










Accounts payable

204

474,429

-

474,633


Accrued and other current liabilities 

226,104

438,138

-

664,242


Escrow liabilities

-

1,221,990

-

1,221,990


Due to subsidiaries

16,494,943

-

(16,494,943)

-


Revolving line of credit, inventory

-

8,326,953

-

8,326,953


Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities)

-

55,226,997

(1,724,723)

53,502,274


Current portion of other note payable




168,071

168,071


Current portion of acquisition note payable




2,495,160

2,495,160


Payroll liabilities

-


-

-



Total current liabilities

16,721,251

65,688,507

(15,556,435)

66,853,323














Senior secured term notes (long-term)

-

39,140,036

1,724,723

40,864,759

Acquisition debt (long-term)

14,139,287

-

(2,495,160)

11,644,127



Total liabilities

30,860,538

104,828,544

(16,326,872)

119,362,210














Stockholders' equity:








Total participating payables

-

156,688

-

156,688

Total preferred equity investment

-

18,051,781

-

18,051,781

Total subordinated debt

2,199,377

1,600,295

(168,071)

3,631,601


Members equity in CPF

-

18,846,554

-

18,846,554


Common stock 

5,972

-

-

5,972


Additional paid-in capital 

242,361,362

-

(13,351,925)

229,009,437


(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings

(217,499,406)

-

(3,178,160)

(220,677,566)


Current year net (loss) income

(997,660)

2,779,167

-

1,781,506



Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

26,069,645

41,434,485

(16,698,156)

50,805,973



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$            56,930,183

$          146,263,028

$             (33,025,028)

$             170,168,183













 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

 Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

 For the Quarter Ended April 30, 2019













Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





Crossroads

CPF

Consolidated





April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

Revenue:






Interest income

$                  -

$                          2,947,604

$                      2,947,604


Property sales

-

7,438,400

7,438,400


Other revenue 

66,490

66,490



Total revenue 

-

10,452,494

10,452,494









Cost of revenue:





Interest expense

-

1,601,854

1,601,854


Cost of properties sold

-

6,177,597

6,177,597



Total cost of revenue

-

7,779,451

7,779,451









Gross Profit

-

2,673,043

2,673,043









Operating expenses:





General and administrative 

74,622

344,265

418,887


Salaries and wages

-

628,802

628,802



Total operating expenses 

74,622

973,067

1,047,689









Income (Loss) from operations 

(74,622)

1,699,976

1,625,354









Other income (expense):




Interest (expense) income 

(268,989)

-

(268,989)

       Total other income (expense)

(268,989)

-

(268,989)









Income before provision for income taxes

(343,611)

1,699,976

1,356,365










Income tax provision

(202,763)

-

(202,763)

Net Income (Loss) 

$          (546,374)

$                          1,699,976

$                      1,153,602

















Outstanding shares


5,971,994









Earnings per share, net income

$                              0.23








 CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC.

 Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement

For the Six Months Ended April 30, 2019





















Crossroads

CPF

Consolidated





April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2019

Revenue:






Interest income

$                      -

$                          5,796,261

$                      5,796,261


Property sales

-

11,753,503

11,753,503


Other revenue 

-

112,094

112,094



Total revenue 

-

17,661,859

17,661,859









Cost of revenue:





Interest expense

-

2,992,878

2,992,878


Cost of properties sold

-

9,855,743

9,855,743


Other cost of revenue

-

-

-



Total cost of revenue

-

12,848,621

12,848,621









Gross Profit

-

4,813,238

4,813,238









Operating expenses:





General and administrative 

163,913

667,787

831,700


Salaries and wages

-

1,366,285

1,366,285



Total operating expenses 

163,913

2,034,071

2,197,984









Income (Loss) from operations 

(163,913)

2,779,167

2,615,254









Other income (expense):




Interest (expense) income 

(569,258)

-

(569,258)


Other (expense) income 

-

-

       Total other income (expense)

(569,258)

-

(569,258)









Income before provision for income taxes

(733,171)

2,779,167

2,045,995










Income tax provision

(264,489)

(264,489)

Net Income (Loss) 

$          (997,660)

$                          2,779,167

$                      1,781,506









Outstanding shares


5,971,994









Earnings per share, net income

$                              0.30








Unaudited Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Report for

The Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware

74-284664  

(State of Incorporation)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)


8214 Westchester Drive

Suite 950

Dallas, TX 75225

(Address of principal executive office)


(214) 999-0149

(Company's telephone number)


Common Stock

$0.001 Par Value

Trading Symbol: CRSS

Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market


75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized



5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of April 30, 2019

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to announce another quarter of community impact and profitability. While Texas experienced a very wet March and April which slowed down the pace of remodeling and homes ready for sale, we are quite confident that the increased number of homes in the pipeline for remodel and ultimately for sale will meet our mission of impacting more people in more communities we serve at an affordable price and will deliver scale.

Portfolio performance continues to be strong validating the creditworthiness of unbanked and underbanked borrowers. The impact that our affordable home and credit product has made on the lives of thousands of deserving families should hopefully make your investment in our public social enterprise all the more rewarding as we not only build value for your investment but transform the lives of those seeking upward mobility.

As previously stated, we are proud to serve alongside our fellow CDFIs in the change we all make in the communities we serve. To that end, we are collaborating with another area CDFI to help scale that business. Additionally, a site visit from the CDFI Bond Guarantee Program was completed this quarter for the application CPF made earlier in the year. CPF through its Crossroads ownership is the first publicly traded CDFI BGP applicant, making CPF a unique candidate. We hope to be a model for other CDFIs to access public markets and bring awareness to the incredible work the industry does. We believe strongly that conscious capitalism and a balance between impact and profitability and sustainability has a place in public markets.

CPF's outstanding mortgage balance portfolio continued to grow at its historical pace and is currently at $114 million. For the second quarter, CPF generated $2.9 million in interest income from its $114 million fixed-rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.4 million in sales income from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The consolidated operating income for the quarter was approximately $1.4 million before accruing for a non-cash tax provision of $203,000.  The net income after the provision was $1.2 million.  Note the Company offsets this provision against its deferred tax asset of $21.6 million.  At April 30, 2019, CPF's unadjusted leverage was 2.53x and the consolidated cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 2.64x.

The financials are presented on a consolidated basis.  The expenses at the holding company (Crossroads) level have been reduced to essential operating expenses and interest expense on the original acquisition loan. We continue to focus on impacting communities and delivering long term shareholder value while operating at efficiency expense ratios.

We thank you for your continued support of our mission.

Saludos cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

