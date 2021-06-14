Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2021 ended April 30, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Gross origination fees associated with PPP loans totaled $464.1 million for the quarter. Net of cost of fees and margin split with loan service providers, the Company recorded $150.2 million in operating income from origination fees during the second fiscal quarter.

Capital Plus Financial, a designated CDFI, issued and approved 364,079 PPP loans to small business owners and independent contractors during the quarter. As of the culmination of the program on May 31, 2021, the Company has approved 472,036 loans at an average amount of $16,062. 80% of loans issued and approved went to minority small business owners and individuals.

Expects to accrue a total of $1.1 billion in deferred gross origination fees from the program, which will be recognized when expenses are incurred in a later period.

Added $4.9 million in new single-family mortgages during the fiscal second quarter.

The Company's mortgage portfolio grew to $132 million from $121.4 million for the comparative period in 2020.

The serious delinquency rate as of the period ended April 30, 2021 was 1.1%, compared to 1.4% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 2.15% as of the period ended April 30, 2021. The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure.

Held 113 properties in inventory compared to 119 at the same time in 2020. As of April 30, 2021, gross inventory was $11.6 million compared to $11.5 million as of April 30, 2020. The housing boom in Texas is providing very stable employment and growth for CPF's customers. This is, however, providing, supply constraints for housing stock but inventory is selling as fast as it comes to market.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total property sales income was $6.6 million for the quarter, up from $6.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to slightly increased pricing on homes sold.

Total interest income increased 76% to $5.6 million, up from $3.2 million in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of interest income earned from the growth in the mortgage loan portfolio and the interest from the PPP loans.

Operating income increased to $150.4 million, up from $1.3 million in the same period in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program.

Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $25.16 compared to $0.16 for the comparative period in 2020. The Company utilized its tax losses of $103 million and its deferred tax asset of $21 million and booked a cash tax expense of $9.6 million for the quarter.

Book value as reported was $173.5 million, or $29.05 per share. Adjusted book value including $1.2 million of subordinated debt totaled $174.8 million, or $29.26 per share.

As of April 30, 2021, the Company held a cash balance of $213.1 million compared to $2.6 million as of October 31, 2020.

Management Commentary

"In the last several months, Capital Plus has transformed from a regional single-family mortgage-based lending institution into one of the country's largest providers of small business loans," said Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Systems. "When the SBA announced its reopening of the program in January, we immediately identified strong synergies between the program's focus on small businesses and Capital Plus' core mission as a CDFI. Together with our loan service providers, we established early incumbency as the go-to institution for small business owners, independent contractors, and sole proprietors. Financially, our success in the program has put us into the best position we have ever been in, netting us more than $150 million in operating income for the quarter. At a record cash position, we are well-capitalized to support the future growth initiatives that will drive our double-bottom line. We will provide a more detailed review of the quarter and these growth initiatives in the near future upon the completion of PPP.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

CROSSROADS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS April 30,

2021

October 31,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,077,424

$ 2,127,059 Restricted cash 450,918,490

3,004,051 Interest receivable 103,358,931

930,871 Current portion of notes receivable 782,923

1,527,234 Current portion of other notes receivable 3,611

7,014 Inventory 11,604,491

10,544,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 186,022

411,645 Total current assets 779,931,893

18,552,110







NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities and allowance of $0 129,441,757

127,304,450 OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 1,607,379

1,583,761 PPP LOAN RECEIVABLES 3,500,663,375

- GOODWILL 18,566,966

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET -

18,300,334 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 132,673

-







TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,430,344,043

$ 184,307,621







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 287,489

$ 222,610 Accrued liabilities 194,786,029

353,901 Escrow liabilities 1,420,841

2,886,249





- Current portion of credit facilities 39,441,501

75,694,845 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated) 97,218

191,337 Current portion of acquisition notes payable -

2,495,172 Total current liabilities 236,033,077

81,844,114







CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities 60,828,194

39,481,435 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) 1,144,235

1,144,234 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities 9,647,991

10,582,769 PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN 376,800

376,800 FED PPPLF CREDIT FACILITY 3,948,207,844

- OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 601,391

407,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,256,839,533

133,836,443







EQUITY





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 5,972

5,972 Additional paid in capital 242,619,673

242,471,412 Accumulated deficit (87,171,619)

(210,057,986) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 155,454,026

32,419,398 Non-controlling interests 18,050,485

18,051,780 TOTAL EQUITY 173,504,511

50,471,178







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,430,344,043

$ 184,307,621

CROSSROADS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

April 30, 2021

April 30,2020 REVENUES





Interest income $ 5,596,975

3,034,272 Property sales 6,641,800

6,423,312 Other revenue 464,303,570

81,047 Total revenues 476,542,345

9,538,631







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 2,155,291

1,569,158 Cost of properties sold 5,602,611

5,457,218 General and administrative 317,603,771

481,437 Salaries and wages 781,454

687,361 Total costs and expenses 326,143,128

8,195,175







Income from operations 150,399,217

1,343,456







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (123,838)

(211,876) Total other expenses (123,838)

(211,876)







Income before income tax provision 150,275,379

1,131,581







INCOME TAX PROVISION (27,883,562)

(164,582)







NET INCOME 122,391,817

966,999 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (155,432)

(157,068)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 122,236,385

$ 809,931







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 140,424,274

974,513 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 23.51

$ 0.16

CROSSROADS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Six Months Ended

April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020 REVENUES





Interest income $ 8,866,882

$ 6,214,126 Property sales 10,640,860

10,603,712 Other revenue 464,354,061

365,368 Total revenues 483,861,803

17,183,206







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 3,558,240

3,084,739 Cost of properties sold 9,217,053

9,127,287 General and administrative 318,101,557

974,053 Salaries and wages 1,526,832

1,360,825 Total costs and expenses 332,403,682

14,546,903







Income from operations 151,458,121

2,636,303







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (261,609)

(395,322) Total other expenses (261,609)

(395,322)







Income before income tax provision 151,196,512

2,240,981







INCOME TAX PROVISION (27,996,007)

(295,952)







NET INCOME 123,200,505

1,945,029 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (314,137)

(315,863)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 122,886,368

$ 1,629,166







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 141,186,702

1,925,118 Weighted average shaes outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 23.64

$ 0.32

CROSSROADS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

As of April 30,

2021

As of April 30,

2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 123,199,210

$ 1,945,029 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





used in operating activities:





Loss on derivative related activity (105,702)

(105,702) Stock based compensation 148,261

(1,681) Amortization of deferred financing fees (132,673)

22,993 Provision for income taxes 18,300,334

295,952 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Account & Interest receivable (102,428,060)

(9,506) Notes receivable (Mortgages, other and PPP) (3,502,076,587)

(3,914,231) Inventory (1,060,255)

322,679 Prepaids and other assets 225,623

70,986 Accounts payable 64,879

(4,195) Accrued liabilities 194,732,130

270,841 Escrow liabilities (1,465,408)

(1,846,279) Net cash used in operating activities (3,270,598,249)

(2,953,112)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Preferred equity dividend distributions (314,137)

(315,863) Paycheck Protection Program loan -

376,800 Borrowings on credit facilities, net -

10,780,490 Principal payments on credit facilities (14,906,585)

(8,509,019) Principal payments on other notes payable (94,118)

(88,211) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (3,429,950)

(1,028,203) Principal payments on participations in mortgage notes and other receivables -

1,275,978 Proceeds from the federal reserve PPP credit facility 3,948,207,844

- Net cash provided by financing activities 3,929,463,055

2,491,973







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 658,864,805

(461,139) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,131,110

3,030,074 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 663,995,915

$ 2,568,935







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest $ 3,137,559

$ 3,221,615

SOURCE Crossroads Systems; Capital Plus Financial

