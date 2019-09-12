Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2019.

The overall performance for the quarter was consistent with expectations. Portfolio growth remained in line with historical growth. The results of additional homes in inventory converting to additional sales volume has begun and updates will continue to be made on this initiative.

For the second year in a row, Capital Plus Financial (CPF) was recognized by the B Corporation for the company's commitment to its customers with the Best for World Honoree.

CPF also completed its first Impact Assessment. The full report can be found on the website and we encourage shareholders and prospective investors to review the impact investment dollars are supporting.

Fiscal Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

Total property sales income was $7.0 million for the quarter compared to $5.8 million for the comparative period of 2018

for the quarter compared to for the comparative period of 2018 Total interest income was $3.0 million up from $2.6 million from the comparative period of 2018

up from from the comparative period of 2018 Operating income of $1.3 million , up from $1.2 million for the comparative period of 2018

, up from for the comparative period of 2018 Cash earnings 1 per share $0.22 compared $0.20 for the comparative period of 2018

per share compared for the comparative period of 2018 Held 137 properties in inventory compared to 63 at the same time in 2018

Added $7.0 million in new single-family mortgages during the quarter

in new single-family mortgages during the quarter Book Value of $51.8 million or $8.68 per share

or per share Cash balance of $834,000

1 Cash earnings represent net income before non-cash expenses.

Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer at Crossroads Systems, said, "We are honored to be recognized with our fellow B Corporations for our commitment to our customers. We recognize that true impact can only grow with assessing each of our metrics and as such, we are proud to unveil CPF's first formal impact assessment completed this quarter. This will be an annual report as part of our ongoing commitment to our stakeholders. Our continued profitability along with our community impact should make our shareholders proud of their investment."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRSS), is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed rate single family mortgage product.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Crossroads Systems, Inc. and Capital Plus Financial and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Crossroads Systems' and Capital Plus Financial's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to achieve or maintain profitability. The future performance of Crossroads Systems and Capital Plus Financial may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: economic changes affecting homeownership in the geographies where Capital Plus Financial conducts business, developments in lending markets that may not align with Capital Plus Financial's expectations and that may affect Capital Plus Financial's plans to grow its portfolio, variations in quarterly results, developments in litigation to which we may be a party, technological change in the industry, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Crossroads Systems' annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Crossroads Systems undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands)





















July 31,





2019 ASSETS







Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 834

Restricted Cash 1,742

Accounts receivable, net 840

Current portion of mortgage notes receivable 1,479

Inventories 11,672

Prepaids and other current assets 409



Total current assets 16,976







Mortgage Notes Receivable 118,930 Goodwill 18,567 Deferred tax asset 21,262 Other non-current assets 305



Total assets $ 176,039







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 232

Accrued expenses 571

Escrow liabilities 1,804

Current portion of senior secured credit facilities 63,052

Current portion of other note payable 168

Current portion of acquisition note payable 2,495



Total current liabilities 68,323







Senior secured credit facilities, net 44,851 Acquisition debt, net 11,020



Total liabilities 124,194







Stockholders' equity 51,844



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 176,039

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)













For the three months ended





July 31, 2019















Revenue:





Interest income $ 3,030

Property sales 6,966

Other revenue 233



Total revenue 10,228







Cost of revenue:



Interest expense 1,623

Cost of properties sold 5,745



Total cost of revenue 7,368







Gross profit

2,861







Operating expenses:



General and administrative 574

Salaries and wages 703



Total operating expenses 1,277







Income (loss) from operations 1,584







Other income (expense):



Interest (expense) income (255)

Other (expense) income -









Income before provision for income taxes 1,329









Income tax provision (139) Net Income (loss) $ 1,190

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands)













For the nine months ended





July 31, 2019















Revenue:





Interest income $ 8,826

Property sales 18,720

Other revenue 345



Total revenue 27,890







Cost of revenue:



Interest expense 4,615

Cost of properties sold 15,601



Total cost of revenue 20,216







Gross profit

7,674







Operating expenses:



General and administrative 1,406

Salaries and wages 2,069



Total operating expenses 3,475







Income (loss) from operations 4,199







Other income (expense):



Interest (expense) income (824)

Other (expense) income -









Income before provision for income taxes 3,375









Income tax provision (404) Net Income (loss) $ 2,971

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands)



For the nine

months ended

July 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income 2,971 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

Stock compensation (2) Gain on derivative related activity (155) Amortization of deferred financing fees 11 Provision for income taxes - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Interest receivable (108) Notes receivable (11,386) Inventories (4,183) Prepaids and other assets 216 Accounts payable 579 Accrued and other liabilities (343) Escrow liabilities (729) Net cash used in operating activities (13,128)



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Restricted cash 800 Net cash used in investing activities 800



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Preferred equity contributions 2,500 Preferred equity dividend distributions (455) Borrowings on credit facilities, net 12,721 Principal payments on credit facilities - Principal payments on other notes payable (125) Principal payments on acquisition note payable - Net cash provided by financing activities (3,804)

10,838 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year (1,490) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 2,324

834 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Cash paid for interest $ 5,175

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet As of July 31, 2019









































Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited







Crossroads

CPF

Elimination Entries

Consolidated







July 31, 2019

July 31, 2019

July 31, 2019

July 31, 2019 ASSETS















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents 30,620

803,148

-

833,768



Restricted cash -

1,741,777

-

1,741,777



Accounts receivable, net -

839,798

-

839,798



Inventories -

11,671,759

-

11,671,759



Intercompany receivable 3,143,910

17,614,943

(20,758,853)

(0)



Prepaids and other current assets 189,199

141,375

-

330,574



Earnest money deposits -

78,890

-

78,890



Mortgage notes receivable (residential) -

118,662,328

-

118,662,328



Discount on notes receivables acquired -

(3,825)





(3,825)



Mortgage notes receivable (Commercial property) -

1,750,435





1,750,435





Total current assets 3,363,729

153,300,628

(20,758,853)

135,905,504























Property and equipment, net -

24,540

-

24,540

Investment in subsidiaries 13,386,175

-

(13,386,175)

-

Goodwill 18,566,966

-

-

18,566,966

Other assets 190,789

89,238

-

280,027

Deferred tax asset 21,261,756

-

-

21,261,756





Total assets $ 56,769,415

$ 153,414,407

$ (34,145,028)

$ 176,038,794





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable 204

231,747

-

231,951



Accrued and other current liabilities 174,042

397,223

-

571,265



Escrow liabilities -

1,804,094

-

1,804,094



Due to subsidiaries 17,614,943

-

(17,614,943)

(0)



Revolving line of credit, inventory -

10,237,389

-

10,237,389



Revolving line of credit, mortgage notes (current maturities) -

54,539,620

(1,724,723)

52,814,897



Current portion of other note payable







168,071

168,071



Current portion of acquisition note payable







2,495,160

2,495,160



Payroll liabilities -





-

-



















-





Total current liabilities 17,789,189

67,210,072

(16,676,435)

68,322,826























Senior secured term notes (long-term) -

43,126,464

1,724,723

44,851,187

Acquisition debt (long-term) 13,515,495

-

(2,495,160)

11,020,335





Total liabilities 31,304,684

110,336,536

(17,446,872)

124,194,348























Stockholders' equity:















Total participating payables -

156,433

-

156,433

Total preferred equity investment -

18,051,781

-

18,051,781

Total subordinated debt 2,199,377

1,557,942

(168,071)

3,589,248



Members equity in CPF -

18,738,016

-

18,738,016



Common stock 5,972

-

-

5,972



Additional paid-in capital 242,361,362

-

(13,351,925)

229,009,437



(Accumulated deficit)/Retained Earnings (217,499,406)

-

(3,178,160)

(220,677,566)



Current year net (loss) income (1,602,575)

4,573,698

-

2,971,123





Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 25,464,730

43,077,871

(16,698,156)

51,844,445



















-





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 56,769,415

$ 153,414,407

$ (34,145,028)

$ 176,038,793

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the Quarter Ended July 31, 2019





























Crossroads CPF Consolidated





July 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 Revenue:









Interest income $ - $ 3,029,581 $ 3,029,581

Property sales - 6,966,000 6,966,000

Other revenue

232,902 232,902



Total revenue - 10,228,482 10,228,482











Cost of revenue:







Interest expense - 1,622,559 1,622,559

Cost of properties sold - 5,745,208 5,745,208

Other cost of revenue

- -



Total cost of revenue - 7,367,767 7,367,767











Gross Profit - 2,860,715 2,860,715











Operating expenses:







General and administrative 210,855 363,180 574,035

Salaries and wages - 703,004 703,004



Total operating expenses 210,855 1,066,184 1,277,039











Income (Loss) from operations (210,855) 1,794,531 1,583,676











Other income (expense):







Interest (expense) income (255,018) - (255,018)

Other (expense) income - - - Total other income (expense) (255,018) - (255,018)











Income before provision for income taxes (465,873) 1,794,531 1,328,658













Income tax provision (139,041) - (139,041) Net Income (Loss) $ (604,914) $ 1,794,531 $ 1,189,617























Outstanding shares



5,971,994











Earnings per share, Income before taxes



$ 0.22

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. Supplemental Schedule - Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement For the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2019





























Crossroads CPF Consolidated





July 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 Revenue:









Interest income $ - $ 8,825,841 $ 8,825,841

Property sales - 18,719,503 18,719,503

Other revenue - 344,996 344,996



Total revenue - 27,890,341 27,890,341











Cost of revenue:







Interest expense - 4,615,437 4,615,437

Cost of properties sold - 15,600,951 15,600,951

Other cost of revenue - - -



Total cost of revenue - 20,216,388 20,216,388











Gross Profit - 7,673,953 7,673,953











Operating expenses:







General and administrative 374,768 1,030,967 1,405,735

Salaries and wages - 2,069,288 2,069,288



Total operating expenses 374,768 3,100,255 3,475,023











Income (Loss) from operations (374,768) 4,573,698 4,198,930











Other income (expense):







Interest (expense) income (824,277) - (824,277)

Other (expense) income -

- Total other income (expense) (824,277) - (824,277)











Income before provision for income taxes (1,199,045) 4,573,698 3,374,653













Income tax provision (403,530)

(403,530) Net Income (Loss) $ (1,602,575) $ 4,573,698 $ 2,971,123











Outstanding shares



5,971,994











Earnings per share, Income before taxes



$ 0.57

Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Shareholder Report for The Three Months Ended July 31, 2019

Crossroads Systems, Inc.

Delaware 74-284664 (State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

8214 Westchester Drive Suite 950 Dallas, TX 75225 (Address of principal executive office)

(214) 999-0149 (Company's telephone number)

Common Stock $0.001 Par Value Trading Symbol: CRSS Trading Market: OTC Pink Open Market

75,000,000 Common Shares Authorized

5,971,994 Shares Issued and Outstanding as of July 31, 2019

Dear Shareholder:

We are pleased to announce a profitable third quarter and recognition again by B Corporation as a 2019 Honoree Best for World Customers for our commitment to those we are fortunate to serve. Additionally, we completed our first Impact Assessment which will be an annual report to our stakeholders to highlight our impact metrics. As a social enterprise, we are ever mindful of profitability to our shareholders and impact to our communities. We hope you will agree that we are making great strides in both and that you can be proud of your investment in us.

Net mortgage loan growth is $17 million through the 3rd quarter, well within growth goals. We continue to push inventory levels up to increase the number of homes we can provide to the communities we serve. To that end, we are pleased to report that our first homes in the Rio Grande Valley (McAllen area) have been sold and we look forward to additional volume from this market and will continue to update you on this progress.

CPF's outstanding mortgage balance portfolio continued to grow at its historical pace and is currently at $118.5 million. For the third quarter, CPF generated $3.0 million in interest income from its $118.5 million fixed-rate conventional mortgage portfolio and $7.0 million in sales income from the sale of properties in low to moderate income census tracts. The consolidated operating income for the quarter was approximately $1.3 million before accruing for a non-cash tax provision of $135,000. The net income after the provision was $1.2 million. Note the Company offsets this provision against its deferred tax asset of $21.3 million. At July 31, 2019, CPF's unadjusted leverage was 2.56x and the consolidated cash coverage ratio, adjusted for one-time and transaction expenses, was 3.12x.

The financials are presented on a consolidated basis. The expenses at the holding company (Crossroads) level have been reduced to essential operating expenses and interest expense on the original acquisition loan. We continue to focus on impacting communities and delivering long term shareholder value while operating at efficiency expense ratios.

We thank you for your continued support of our mission.

Saludos cordiales,

Robert H. Alpert & Eric A. Donnelly

SOURCE Crossroads Systems

