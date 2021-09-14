Crossroads Systems Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) ("Crossroads" or the "Company"), a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development, reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2021 ended July 31, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Gross origination fees associated with Payment Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $465.6 million for the quarter. Net of cost of fees and margin split with loan service providers, the Company recorded $178.3 million in operating income from origination fees during the third fiscal quarter.

for the quarter. Net of cost of fees and margin split with loan service providers, the Company recorded in operating income from origination fees during the third fiscal quarter. Capital Plus Financial, a designated CDFI, issued and approved 389,254 PPP loans to small business owners and independent contractors through the program's term. An additional 82,782 applications were withdrawn due to insufficient data or other reasons identified during Capital Plus Financial's rigorous review process. Of the loans issued and approved where identifying information was provided, 87% were disbursed to minority small business owners and individuals with an average loan size of $15,900 .

. Added $4.7 million in new single-family mortgage loan balance during the fiscal third quarter.

in new single-family mortgage loan balance during the fiscal third quarter. The Company's mortgage portfolio grew to $132.7 million from $125.2 million for the comparative period in 2020.

from for the comparative period in 2020. The serious delinquency rate as of the period ended July 31, 2021 was 0.79%, compared to 1.38% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 1.74% as of the period ended July 31, 2021 . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure.

was 0.79%, compared to 1.38% at the end of the same period in 2020. The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) reported a single-family serious delinquency rate of 1.74% as of the period ended . The serious delinquency rate is based on the number of mortgage loans that are three monthly payments or more past due or in the process of foreclosure. Held 102 properties in inventory compared to 119 at the same time in 2020. As of July 31, 2021 , gross inventory was $10.6 million compared to $10.5 million as of July 31, 2020 . The Company is looking to build inventory to not only meet current demand but also to plan for renovated housing units going forward.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 4,638% to $486.6 million , up from $10.3 million in the comparative 2020 period. The substantial increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in other revenues during the period. Other revenues include processing fees the Company earned from originating PPP loans during the quarter ended July 31, 2021 . The Company earned fees from the program totaling approximately $465.6 million for the quarter.

, up from in the comparative 2020 period. The substantial increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in other revenues during the period. Other revenues include processing fees the Company earned from originating PPP loans during the quarter ended . The Company earned fees from the program totaling approximately for the quarter. Total property sales income was $6.1 million for the quarter compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to a lack of inventory resulting in a lower number of homes being available for sale during the period.

for the quarter compared to for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to a lack of inventory resulting in a lower number of homes being available for sale during the period. Total interest income increased 377% to $14.9 million , up from $3.1 million in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio.

, up from in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio. Operating income increased 11,366% to $165.6 million , up from $1.3 million in the same period in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to the previously disclosed origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program.

, up from in the same period in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to the previously disclosed origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program. Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $21.26 compared to $0.19 for the comparative period in 2020. The Company booked $38.5 million of state and federal income tax expense during period.

compared to for the comparative period in 2020. The Company booked of state and federal income tax expense during period. Book value as reported was $61.6 million , or $10.31 per share. Adjusted book value including $1.2 million of subordinated debt totaled $62.8 million , or $10.51 per share.

, or per share. Adjusted book value including of subordinated debt totaled , or per share. As of July 31, 2021 , the Company held a cash balance of $291.5 million compared to $2.1 million as of October 31, 2020 .

Fiscal Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 3,435% to $970.5 million , up from $27.4 million in the comparative 2020 period. The substantial increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in other revenues during the period.

, up from in the comparative 2020 period. The substantial increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in other revenues during the period. Total property sales income was $16.7 million compared to $17.7 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to fewer completed homes being available for sale during the period.

compared to for the same period in 2020. The decrease in property sales income for the quarter was primarily due to fewer completed homes being available for sale during the period. Total interest income increased 155% to $23.8 million , up from $9.3 million in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio.

, up from in the comparative 2020 period. The increase in interest income was the result of growth in the total mortgage note receivable portfolio during the period and the addition of PPP loans to the portfolio. Operating income increased 7,670% to $317.1 million , up from $4.1 million in the same period in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program.

, up from in the same period in 2020. The substantial increase in operating income was primarily due to origination fees associated with the Company's participation in the PPP loan program. Cash EPS (operating income less income to non-controlling interests) was $45.48 compared to $0.51 for the comparative period in 2020. The Company booked $70.0 million of state and federal income tax expense during the period, of which only $49.0 million is payable. The company has fully utilized its non-operating tax losses of $103.0 million .

Management Commentary

"In the fiscal third quarter we continued the important work of bringing financial aid to small businesses across the country. More recently, we've also taken major steps in laying the groundwork for the future direction of our organization," said Eric A. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Systems. "With the official conclusion of the Paycheck Protection Program in May, we issued and approved nearly 400,000 loans and generated nearly a billion dollars in origination fees, both of which are monumental achievements that have irrevocably changed our business and impacted the lives of many Americans. From here, we are now transitioning to loan forgiveness; to-date we have received approximately 85,000 applications and are working diligently in direct partnership with the SBA to address these requests as efficiently as we can.

"This generational experience has renewed and expanded our commitment to Crossroads' core mission of providing financial aid and services to minority communities that have been historically underbanked and unrepresented. Our recently announced strategic relationship with Enhanced Capital Group, a National Impact lender, enables us to further that mission on a much greater scale, providing flexible lending solutions to small businesses throughout the U.S., making our Capital Plus Financial subsidiary one of the nation's most impactful CDFI's. In just a few short months we've been able to accumulate significant financial resources, build meaningful new partnerships, and attract talented leadership, which, together, will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory and realize our vision of a more equitable financial future for all."

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQX: CRSS) is a holding company focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. Crossroads' subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial (CPF), is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and certified B- Corp, which supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term, fixed-rate single-family mortgage product.

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







ASSETS July 31,

2021

October 31,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 291,475,025

$ 2,127,059 Restricted cash 284,724,674

3,004,051 Interest and PPP loan fees receivable 15,201,285

930,871 Current portion of notes receivable 388,894

1,527,234 Current portion of other notes receivable 3,685

7,014 Inventory 10,606,419

10,544,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 305,195

411,645 Total current assets 602,705,177

18,552,110







NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities and allowance of $0 130,339,924

127,304,450 OTHER NOTES RECEIVABLE, net of current maturities, participations and allowance of $0 1,442,244

1,583,761 PPP LOAN RECEIVABLES 6,147,231,676

- GOODWILL 18,566,966

18,566,966 DEFERRED TAX ASSET -

18,300,334 OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS 132,673

-







TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,900,418,660

$ 184,307,621







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 249,095

$ 222,610 Accrued liabilities 254,328,624

353,901 Escrow liabilities 2,490,500

2,886,249 Income tax payable 48,243,336

- Current portion of credit facilities 26,693,660

75,694,845 Current portion of other note payable (subordinated) 49,003

191,337 Current portion of acquisition notes payable 623,793

2,495,172 Total current liabilities 332,678,011

81,844,114







CREDIT FACILITIES, net of current maturities 73,281,866

39,481,435 OTHER NOTE PAYABLE, net of current maturities (subordinated) 1,144,235

1,144,234 ACQUISITION NOTES PAYABLE, net of current maturities 8,408,912

10,582,769 PAYROLL PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN 376,800

376,800 FED PPPLF CREDIT FACILITY 6,422,368,421

- OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 594,715

407,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,838,852,960

133,836,443







EQUITY





Common stock, $0.001 par value: 75,000,000 shares





authorized, 5,971,994 shares issued and outstanding 5,972

5,972 Additional paid in capital 3,816,349

242,471,412 Accumulated deficit 39,692,893

(210,057,986) Crossroads Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity 43,515,214

32,419,398 Non-controlling interests 18,050,485

18,051,780 TOTAL EQUITY 61,565,699

50,471,178







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 6,900,418,660

$ 184,307,621

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020 REVENUES





Interest income $ 14,910,841

3,125,498 Property sales 6,092,931

7,132,600 Other revenue 465,610,289

12,881 Total revenues 486,614,061

10,270,979







COSTS AND EXPENSES





Interest expense 5,576,284

1,271,583 Cost of properties sold 5,391,903

6,298,319 General and administrative 290,766,066

513,128 Salaries and wages 19,204,171

743,053 Total costs and expenses 320,938,424

8,826,083







Income from operations 165,675,637

1,444,896







OTHER EXPENSES





Interest expense (111,250)

(155,626) Total other expenses (111,250)

(155,626)







Income before income tax provision 165,564,387

1,289,270







INCOME TAX PROVISION (38,452,695)

(152,446)







NET INCOME 127,111,692

1,136,824 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (155,773)

(157,068)







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 126,955,919

$ 979,756







Earnings (loss) per share:













Cash income attributable to common shareholders 126,955,919

1,132,202 Weighted average shares outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994 Cash income per share $ 21.26

$ 0.19

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

















For the Nine Months Ended

Increase/(Decrease)

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

$

% REVENUES













Interest income $ 23,777,722

$ 9,339,624

$ 14,438,098

154.6% Property sales 16,733,791

17,736,312

(1,002,521)

-5.7% Other revenue 929,984,144

378,249

929,605,895

245765.6% Total revenues 970,495,657

27,454,185

943,041,472

3435.0%















COSTS AND EXPENSES













Interest expense 9,134,509

4,356,322

4,778,187

109.7% Cost of properties sold 14,468,546

15,425,606

(957,060)

-6.2% General and administrative 609,024,279

1,487,181

607,537,098

40851.6% Salaries and wages 20,731,003

2,103,878

18,627,125

885.4% Total costs and expenses 653,358,337

23,372,987

629,985,350

2695.4%















Income from operations 317,137,320

4,081,198

313,056,122

7670.7%















OTHER EXPENSES













Interest expense (372,859)

(550,947)

178,088

-32.3% Other income/(expenses) 3,447,921

-

3,447,921

0% Total other expenses 3,075,062

(550,947)

3,626,009

-658.1%















Income before income tax provision 320,212,382

3,530,251

316,682,131

8970.5%















INCOME TAX PROVISION (69,991,591)

(448,398)

(69,543,193)

15509.3%















NET INCOME 250,220,791

3,081,853

247,138,938

8019.2% Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (469,910)

(472,931)

3,021

-0.6%















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS $ 249,750,881

$ 2,608,922

$ 247,141,959

9473.0%















Earnings (loss) per share:





























Cash income attributable to common shareholders 271,594,104

3,057,320

268,536,784

8783.4% Weighted average shares outstanding 5,971,994

5,971,994

-

0.0% Cash income per share $ 45.48

$ 0.51

$ 44.97

8783.4%

CROSSROADS SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



As of July 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2020







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 250,220,790

$ 3,081,853 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash





used in operating activities:





Loss on derivative related activity (105,702)

(105,702) Stock based compensation 224,697

42,496 Amortization of deferred financing fees (132,673)

22,993 Provision for income taxes 18,300,334

448,398 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Account & Interest receivable (14,270,414)

181 Notes receivable (Mortgages, other and PPP) (6,148,983,964)

(5,292,267) Inventory (62,183)

852,188 Prepaids and other assets 106,450

27,158 Accounts payable 26,485

70,931 Accrued liabilities 302,511,385

(13,445) Escrow liabilities (395,749)

(872,724) Net cash used in operating activities (5,592,560,544)

(1,737,940)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Preferred equity contributions -

2,500,000 Preferred equity dividend distributions (471,206)

(472,931) Common equity distributions (238,879,760)

- Paycheck Protection Program loan -

376,800 Borrowings on credit facilities, net 2,752,674

19,157,858 Principal payments on credit facilities (17,953,429)

(16,911,620) Principal payments on other notes payable (142,333)

(133,399) Principal payments on acquisition note payable (4,045,236)

(1,224,684) Principal payments on participations in mortgage notes and other receivables -

800,085 Proceeds from the federal reserve PPP credit facility 6,422,368,421

- Net cash provided by financing activities 6,163,629,132

4,092,109







Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 571,068,589

421,781 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,131,110

1,656,114 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 576,199,699

$ 2,077,895







SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





Cash paid for interest $ 4,289,921

$ 5,087,850

Dear Shareholder:

As I write to you today, we find ourselves seemingly on the other side of what has been an eventful 18 months for everyone. And while we are closely monitoring developments and the potential impact from the surging COVID-19 Delta variant, it does seem like there's light at the end of the tunnel to eventually return to some semblance of normalcy. Stepping back to a year and a half ago, this was not the case. Nearly all of us in some capacity were either fearing for our friends, families, or at-risk loved ones, and many others were also forced to contend with a potential loss of livelihood.

As an enterprise equally devoted to providing positive social impact as well as financial performance, we recognized that we had a role to play in helping Americans navigate through this generational crisis and that we were well equipped as a community development financial institution, or CDFI, to lead the charge for the Paycheck Protection Program's second draw. With the program's conclusion in May, we now have an opportunity to take a look back at what we were able to accomplish in that time and also to evaluate what's next.

In just a few short months, along with our community bank referral partners and partners at Blueacorn, we issued and approved nearly 400,000 loans and generated nearly a billion dollars in origination fees, both of which are monumental achievements that have irrevocably changed our business and impacted the lives of many Americans.

Equally important to this program were our efforts to ensure that the funds were dispersed to the people and businesses that met all necessary qualifications. We have gone through painstaking and patient detail with borrowers to try and give them every opportunity to provide the required information which is a differentiated approach than most banks would be willing to undertake. At the same time, our approval process was both rigorous and secure. Though we leaned heavily on our loan service providers for support on the front end, we were thorough in reviewing applications on the back end, using four layers of identity verification in comparison to most lenders' one or two. This investment in KYC or 'know your customers' substantially reduced fraud, which is evidenced by a negligible rate of active fraud cases of less than .0025%. Throughout the term of the program, we cumulatively detected, reported, and stopped over 80,000 applications that were withdrawn due to insufficient data or other reasons.

From here, we are now transitioning from loan origination to forgiveness. Today, we have already received approximately 85,000 applications for forgiveness and are working diligently in direct partnership with the SBA to address these requests as efficiently as we can. With the SBA's direct forgiveness online portal and dedicated helpline now available for any previously issued loans under $150,000, we plan to direct our portfolio to these resources and are aiming to have outstanding requests materially addressed over the next 90 days. We are grateful to the SBA for their partnership and assistance in making this process as seamless as possible for such a large number of requests. To date, not a single one of the applicants we have worked with has been turned away. The work does not simply stop at loaning money to businesses in need; we must find ways to educate, mentor, and ensure these businesses stabilize and thrive once the economy recovers.

While the SBA loan program has admittedly taken much of our focus over the last few months, throughout this process we have remained committed to our core mission of providing housing and loan opportunities to the low-income, largely Hispanic population in Texas. Like the rest of the U.S. housing market, Texas residential real estate remains extremely tight; inventory is hard to come by and houses that do arrive on the market are sold quickly. In response, we have been actively evaluating new markets for growth and expanding our geographic footprint. In McAllen, TX, one of our relatively recent expansion markets, we've made strides with new home development activity, and we are moving quickly to add more inventory. Still, we hope to build a larger base of homes in the quarters ahead and will be watching the market closely to identify potential opportunities that meet our criteria.

With the government lending program entering its sunset period, and our housing business well managed and capitalized, we've had an opportunity to reevaluate what the future of Crossroads might look like going forward. What we've long known is that the US banking system is a woefully inefficient at servicing independent contractors. On both ends of the spectrum, either a self-employed person trying to get a mortgage or a gig economy worker just trying to get a small loan, the current infrastructure is not doing enough to support these people. Over the last few years, Capital Plus Financial has developed into a go-to lender for housing loans for the underbanked population in Texas. While we knew we were making a difference – helping many families secure their first homes and providing opportunities for communities that so often faced closed doors when they tried to make a way for themselves – we've also been aware that there was potential for so much more. And thanks to the massive success of the SBA program, we're now in a position to do more.

Looking ahead, we are very excited about the next chapter for Crossroads. We see substantial opportunity to represent the premier, diversified impact credit platform in the public markets in Capital Plus Financial. As one of the only publicly traded non-bank CDFIs, our PPP experience has catapulted us from a single asset and regional focus to a national platform with hundreds of thousands of borrowers across multiple lines of business. As we've noted before, we focus our business on a "double bottom line" result: creating significant, tangible impact across all we do, and generating strong returns on tangible common equity for our shareholders. There are firms that attempt the former, and those that attempt the latter, but we believe our combination of both will distinguish us in the quarters and years to come.

Relatedly, this morning we announced a strategic relationship with Enhanced Capital Group ("ECG"), a national impact lender, to deploy flexible capital to women and minority owned small businesses, small businesses located in underserved areas, and to renewable energy and community redevelopment projects across the country. Like CPF, Enhanced Capital Group has multi-decade track record achieving double bottom line results across a wide array of end markets. Under this partnership, both Crossroads and ECG will be combining their respective impact footprints and diversifying product and service offerings to deliver capital to areas including underserved and low-income communities at an unprecedented scale. In practice, ECG will originate its future production on our balance sheet in exchange for a management fee and incentive fee, providing a win-win for both organizations.

We expect ECG-originated assets, in aggregate and with proper financing in place, to yield in excess of 20% return on equity for Crossroads, while dramatically expanding our impact footprint. ECG will also help CPF raise additional low cost funding in the debt and preferred equity markets, which should allow ECG to tap into its billion dollar pipeline to deploy a diversified pool of impact products across the U.S. Put plainly, this agreement sets up our CPF subsidiary as one of the nation's most impactful, institutionally-backed CDFI's in the nation.

At a high level, partnering with ECG will enable us to further our mission on a much greater scale, geographically and thematically, providing flexible lending solutions to small businesses throughout the U.S. Whereas our ability to reach the underbanked community was previously centralized to strategic locales in the state of Texas with a specific demographic makeup, the ECG partnership allows us to expand our reach to much of the continental United States; ECG and its affiliates have deployed approximately $4 billion since inception, with employees in 10 states and investments in 37, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Expanding our reach to new markets is an important step in our mission to help a larger segment of the population.

To aid in CPF's expanded mission, we've appointed former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiruvendran "Thiru" Vignarajah as CEO. Thiru is a talented operator with a world-class background and a passion for solving the issue of inequity in the financial system and being a champion for the less fortunate. I look forward to working with him closely as we aim to become a market-leading, ethically mandated private credit provider.

With this agreement now in place, we intend to explore uplifting onto a national exchange in coming quarters. The Crossroads story and mandate has no doubt broadened; we can now provide aid and services on a national level. Coupled with the financial strength of our operations, the timing is right for us to increase our access to institutional capital and to tell our story to a larger audience that's now aligned with our future growth plans. I look forward to sharing further updates in the near future.

In just a few short months we've been able to accumulate significant financial resources, build meaningful new strategic partnerships, and attract talented leadership, which, together, will allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory and realize our vision of a more equitable financial future for all.

Saludos Cordiales,

Eric A. Donnelly

