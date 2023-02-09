Crossroads Treatment Center Opioid Use Disorder Programs Now Designated as Centers of Excellence in Pennsylvania

Crossroads Serves as One of the Largest Provider of Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder in Pennsylvania, Providing Even Greater Access to Life Saving Treatment Options

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossroads Treatment Centers, a national behavioral health leader focused on the treatment of individuals with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), today announced 50 of its opioid treatment programs in Pennsylvania are now designated Centers of Excellence (COEs) by the Department of Human Services. The company has treated more than 14,000 patients statewide, more than any other MAT-based provider serving Pennsylvania's at-risk communities.

The COE program was first initiated in 2016 as a solution to the growing overdose crisis within the state, and to address the challenge of engaging and retaining clients with OUD in treatment. All of Crossroads' PA-based clinics offer programs that meet the criteria of a Center of Excellence to ensure every person struggling with OUD achieves optimal health.

"At Crossroads, our priority is our patients, ensuring that we are present in their communities, offering treatment options that address them as a whole person both physically and mentally, and are available to them when they need us most," said Rupert McCormac, Founder and CEO of Crossroads. "It's an honor to serve the many diverse communities in Pennsylvania, and to see the impact of our programs on the lives of the individuals we serve. We have been privileged to partner with the state on initiatives to address the opioid epidemic, and look forward to working with the new administration under newly elected Governor Josh Shapiro."

Crossroads' COE-designated programs are designed to take care of the whole person, including medication assisted treatment (MAT), physical health treatment, and mental health treatment. Crossroads clinics also provide additional support to every person with OUD, including certified recovery specialist services to assist in the recovery process and providing each patient with a community-based care management team who helps identify, organize, obtain, and sustain treatment and non-treatment resources.

"Crossroads has become an important pillar in the recovery community in my district and throughout Philadelphia and our commonwealth," said Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street. "Their distinction - in opioid treatment throughout Pennsylvania, as Centers of Excellence by the Department of Human Services, is in standing with their level of service and comprehensive care. I'm glad to have an additional resource in the fight against opioid addiction."

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Crossroads (www.crossroadstreatmentcenters.com) is a national behavioral health leader in outpatient treatment for substance use disorder, operating more than 125 facilities in 10 states, including Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. With proven, individualized treatment plans that include FDA-approved medication and toxicology services, the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, and professionals at Crossroads is able to provide the highest quality of professional care to their patients.

