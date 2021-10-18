CrossTower and Alpine F1® Team Up for the U.S. Grand Prix

"What better stage than Formula 1 and teaming with Alpine, where speed and accuracy are cornerstones to their sport and to our industry" Tweet this

"What better stage than Formula 1 and teaming with Alpine F1® Team, where speed and accuracy are cornerstones to their sport and to our industry," explained Kristin Boggiano, Co-Founder and President, CrossTower. "This is the only F1 event in the United States this year and CrossTower is proud to have a presence."

Formula 1 is the world's leading motor racing competition. The October 22-24 event, consisting of practice, qualifying and race day, is expected to bring more than 360,000 fans. Fans from around the world will join to watch as the Alpine F1® Team races to the finish line, CrossTower logos in full sight.

About CrossTower:

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a cryptocurrency exchange that empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible with crypto. CrossTower launched its trading platform in 2020, and in 2021 introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of demanding traders and institutions alike, including hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make crypto and digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants.

For more information:

[email protected]

SOURCE CrossTower

Related Links

http://www.crosstower.com

