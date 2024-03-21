Crosstree Redefines Brand Image, and Unveils Enhanced Strategic Consulting Services

Firm evolves its brand image to reflect its market leadership position and relaunches its line of strategic consulting services to meet client needs

TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosstree, a global leader in health sciences M&A, proudly unveils its refreshed brand image, signaling a pivotal moment in its continued transformation. With a steadfast commitment to authenticity and excellence, Crosstree's reimagined brand reaffirms its position as a global leader in the Health Sciences M&A.

"The evolution of Crosstree's brand underscores our dedication to remaining at the forefront of the health sciences M&A landscape," says Sandra G. Callahan, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Crosstree. "With a history of over 200 successful focused industry transactions, this strategic rebranding not only further solidifies Crosstree's position as a global leader in the industry but also signifies our readiness to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our clients and partners worldwide."

Accompanying the brand evolution is the relaunch and expansion of Crosstree's line of Strategy Advisory & Origination Services. These new capabilities enable Crosstree to provide a breadth of services to health sciences operators and private equity firms, offering tailored solutions that address their unique objectives and challenges, filling crucial gaps in the market. These services include:

Platform Thesis Development & Execution - Partnering with sponsors, Crosstree pressure tests, refines, and executes a focused thesis utilizing a high-touch approach and their experience as the most active M&A firm in the health sciences

"We're excited to reintroduce Crosstree's suite of Strategy Advisory & Origination Services. Tailored for operators and private equity firms within the Health Sciences, these offerings allow our firm to partner with clients in new ways that do not currently exist in the marketplace. Combined with our deep industry expertise and unmatched sponsor network, we are utilizing a more specialized approach to help meet our client's dynamic needs." - Shane Senior, CEO & Co-founder, Crosstree

Crosstree invites clients, partners, and industry participants to explore its revitalized brand identity exhibited in its updated website and to read more about its unique Strategy Advisory & Origination Services.

About Crosstree

Crosstree, a global leader in Health Sciences M&A, dedicates its focus to middle-market companies across pharmaceutical services, diagnostics and tools, and healthcare technology. Since 2004, Crosstree has advised on more completed Pharma Services transactions than any other investment bank and has completed over 200 deals in the Health Sciences space. The firm offers a comprehensive range of advisory and capital raising services, encompassing buy-and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising, strategy advisory, and origination services. Focused solely on the Health Sciences, Crosstree provides clients with deep industry expertise, unmatched global strategic relationships, and superior outcomes. From its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Crosstree serves clients across North America, Europe, India, China, Latin America, and Australia, managing transactions from $25 million to over $1 billion.

All securities transactions are conducted through Crosstree Capital Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Crosstree Capital Partners, Inc.

