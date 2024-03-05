Crosswind Media & Public Relations Elevates April Dang to General Manager

Dang will oversee all agency operations, manage project execution, oversee team performance, and monitor financial strategies and profitability.

Crosswind, top-ranked PR firm in Texas , has led public initiatives to bring massive federal grants to the state while winning state and national contracts in public relations and marketing.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- April Dang has been appointed General Manager of Crosswind Media & Public Relations.

Dang has served for five years as manager of operations to the agency, after a 20-year career in global finance and banking.

April Dang, General Manager of Crosswind Media & Public Relations

Crosswind Founder & CEO Thomas Graham said, "April Dang has brought to our agency extensive experience in sales, marketing, recruitment, credit underwriting and auditing. Her skills quickly made us a tooled and capable world-class competitor and helped us land key contracts in public relations and marketing."

In her new role, April Dang will assume management responsibilities for all agency operations, manage project execution, direct team performance of a talented pool of marketing professionals across the company's Texas offices, and monitor financial strategies and profitability.

"April is a fierce competitor and has an extraordinary family story with Jamaican, Chinese and British ancestry," added Graham. "April and her four siblings began working at age 16 to put themselves through university and have since gone on to careers in a variety of industries including accounting, engineering, art design, banking and marketing. I'm proud of her story and her dedication to our clients and team success."

April Dang was a varsity athlete in high school and a member of the African American Caribbean Students Association at the University of Toronto in Canada, graduating with a degree in psychology. She met her husband while playing competitive volleyball while in college and he is now a senior engineer with Dell Computer.

Ms. Dang has deep international roots and family ties. April and her sons have been committed volunteer members of the Texas-based Young Men's Service League that sets mothers and sons to impactful local philanthropic projects in the Austin metropolitan area.

About Crosswind

Crosswind Media & Public Relations is regularly ranked among the top regional PR firms in the country. Headquartered in Austin, Crosswind's roots are in Texas and the agency serves clients around the world from its offices in the state's dynamic capital city of Austin. Crosswind specializes in brand management, crisis communication, thought leadership, and media and marketing services. The agency serves clients in the energy, infrastructure, entertainment, education, technology, banking & finance, health care and government sectors. For more about Crosswind's capabilities, follow these links: Issues & Crisis, Thought Leadership, Market Research and Public Relations.

About Thomas Graham

Crosswind President, CEO and founder Thomas Graham is author of the popular Branding Texas column, and the dean of the Texas public relations community, a brand advocate and crisis-tested media spokesperson. A native Texan, Graham has prepared, elevated and navigated top global and regional leaders and institutions through challenges and toward opportunity and growth for more than 30 years.

