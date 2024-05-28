Crosswind Media & Public relations to be seated this week at booth #642 at Texas Emergency Management Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosswind Media & Public Relations, a national leader in strategic marketing and crisis communications, will share crisis communications insights to participants and will be present at Booth #642 for the Texas Emergency Management Conference in Fort Worth, Texas.

The four-day conference is the largest of its kind in the country and takes place this week at the Fort Worth Convention Center from Tuesday through Friday, May 28-31.

Crosswind PR and Marketing crisis communications system, CPR+.

Crosswind Media and Public Relations has decades of regional and international experience in crisis preparation, litigation support and communication response including work done in the energy, defense, telecommunications, health, transportation and electronics industries.

"This amazing annual event draws together our state's true heroes – remarkable first responders from across Texas – who are joined by the elected officials, emergency managers, and equipment vendors who support them when crisis and catastrophe happen anywhere in Texas," said agency founder, President and CEO Thomas Graham. "This conference gathers over 3,500 decision makers and front-line warriors who will have access at the Fort Worth event to the latest ideas, technology and research in the field of emergency management."

Crosswind Media and Public Relations has unparalleled experience in crisis communications and training. Members of the senior staff at Crosswind have worked as emergency responders in the military and law enforcement, and have held senior posts in Tier One national media as investigative reporters, editors and producers at leading national and regional media outlets.

The agency's unique CPR+ communications training stands out because of its focus on an active pre-crisis engagement that paves the way for any institution's later rapid, organized and smooth response and reputation rescue.

Added Graham: "Members of our current staff have provided senior communications counsel and field support in a wide variety of cases including environmental disaster, global product recall, fatal industrial and aviation accidents, battles for corporate control, and legal cases involving executive ethics, regulatory action, international bribery, consumer fraud, and benefits management."

About Crosswind

Crosswind Media & Public Relations is regularly ranked among the top regional PR firms in the country. Headquartered in Austin, Crosswind's roots are in Texas and the agency serves clients around the world from its offices in the state's dynamic capital city of Austin. Crosswind specializes in brand management, crisis communication, thought leadership, and media and marketing services. The agency serves clients in the energy, infrastructure, entertainment, education, technology, banking & finance, health care and government sectors. For more about Crosswind's capabilities, follow these links: Issues & Crisis, Thought Leadership, Market Research and Public Relations.

Media Contact

Aurora Silva

[email protected]

281-900-3506

SOURCE Crosswind Media & Public Relations