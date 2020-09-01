Crotched Mountain School to Remain Open Under New Ownership

GREENFIELD, N.H., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gersh Autism, a leading provider of educational and support services for children on the spectrum and their families, today joined with the foundation that operates the Crotched Mountain School in New Hampshire to announce the signing of an exclusive Letter of Intent under which the day school and therapeutic boarding school programs will remain open. Gersh Autism will assume full operational and financial responsibility for the day and boarding schools serving children and adults on the autism spectrum effective November 1, 2020. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gersh Autism and the Crotched Mountain Foundation are working with the New Hampshire Departments of Education and Health & Human Services to secure approval of the ownership transfer and transition of the appropriate licenses so there is no interruption in the educational services for students and their families. Crotched Mountain Foundation will continue to operate the school through October 31, 2020, with Gersh Autism providing consulting and operational assistance at no cost during the interim period to ensure a smooth transition.

Since 1953, Crotched Mountain School has had a rich history of serving people with learning and other disabilities, helping both children and adults achieve maximum independence. The coronavirus pandemic forced the school to suspend enrollment and increase spending on safety measures, straining an already challenging financial situation and, despite attempts to cut costs, leading to the decision to close.

"We are thrilled to be able to help keep this wonderful school open now and into the future in order to serve those who need it most, especially during this extraordinary period of uncertainty," said Kevin Gersh, Founder/CEO and Chief Autism Officer of Gersh Autism. "Combining our experience with the strong foundation already in place at Crotched Mountain School will create truly pioneering programs, carrying out the shared mission to help those with special needs thrive. At a time when many programs across the country are struggling to survive and meet the needs of families and school district administrators, Gersh Autism is pleased to play an active role in supporting programs that serve the same population."

