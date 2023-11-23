Crovalimab: A Humanized Complement Inhibitor C5 Monoclonal Antibody - Market Insights and Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crovalimab Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about crovalimab for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the crovalimab for PNH in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the crovalimab for PNH.

Crovalimab is also known as RG6107, and SKY59, is a humanized complement inhibitor C5 monoclonal antibody (anti-C5 recycling antibody) discovered by Chugai using recycling antibody technology. SKY59 is designed to target C5, a key component of the complement system, and is expected to control complement activity. It inhibits complement activation by blocking the cleavage of c5 to c5a and c5b, which is the cause of PNH. Roche is codeveloping SKY59 with Chugai Pharmaceuticals.



Recycling antibody is engineered to have a pH-dependence at the antigen-binding part so that a single antibody molecule can bind to an antigen multiple times, thus having a longer half-life than a conventional antibody. The molecule's SC administration, enabled by SMART, would significantly reduce the treatment burden for patients with PNH and their caregivers. Furthermore, as the complement system is a key innate immune defense mechanism, this has the potential for a broader range of complement-mediated diseases.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the crovalimab market forecast analysis for PNH in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PNH.



In-depth Crovalimab Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of crovalimab for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



Crovalimab Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of crovalimab for PNH covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence crovalimab dominance.

Other emerging products for PNH are expected to give tough market competition to crovalimab and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of crovalimab in PNH.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of crovalimab from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the crovalimab in PNH.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the crovalimab description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Elaborated details on crovalimab regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the crovalimab research and development activities in PNH across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around crovalimab.

The report contains forecasted sales of crovalimab for PNH till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PNH.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for crovalimab in PNH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Crovalimab Overview in PNH

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Crovalimab Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Crovalimab in PNH

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Crovalimab in the 7MM for PNH

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Crovalimab in the United States for PNH

5.3.2. Market Size of Crovalimab in Germany for PNH

5.3.3. Market Size of Crovalimab in France for PNH

5.3.4. Market Size of Crovalimab in Italy for PNH

5.3.5. Market Size of Crovalimab in Spain for PNH

5.3.6. Market Size of Crovalimab in the United Kingdom for PNH

5.3.7. Market Size of Crovalimab in Japan for PNH



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



