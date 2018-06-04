Crow Holdings Industrial Opens Northeast Office to Complete National Platform

"We are delighted to welcome Clark and to complete CHI's national footprint," said Ken Valach, CHI's CEO. "With six offices in strategic markets across the U.S., CHI now covers 50% of the U.S. industrial market in terms of net absorption. Secular e-commerce trends make the industrial real estate market a compelling long-term opportunity. The market is seeing unprecedented demand for distribution and logistics space, which is driving strong absorption and rent growth. Clark's deep experience and relationships in the region will allow him to quickly build CHI's presence in the Northeast and round out the company's national reach and access."

Mr. Machemer added, "I am tremendously excited to join Crow Holdings Industrial and to have the opportunity to build upon its incredible growth over the past few years. The Crow Holdings legacy is rooted in industrial development, and no firm has had a greater impact on real estate across the U.S. CHI's local expertise allows it to identify sites in strong distribution submarkets that offer tenants easy access to major roadways, rail, and airfreight infrastructure. I am honored to join such an accomplished team and to lead our efforts in the Northeast."

Prior to joining Crow Holdings, Clark worked as a Regional Development Officer for a national developer where he was responsible for sourcing and executing on new developments in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Mr. Machemer earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Law & Public Policy from Syracuse University and a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. Clark is a member of NAIOP NJ where he serves on the Executive Committee as Past President. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of CPNJ and has been recognized by NJBIZ Magazine as a member of its "Real Estate Power 50" the past three years.

ABOUT CHI AND CROW HOLDINGS

Crow Holdings Industrial (CHI) is a national developer of warehouse, distribution and fulfillment properties in key logistics markets throughout the U.S. CHI and multi-family developer Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) are the development division of Crow Holdings, a nationally focused real estate investor, developer and owner with a global multi-asset investment platform. Headquartered at its historic Old Parkland campus in Dallas, the firm began operations 70 years ago with the development and lease-up of an industrial warehouse in Dallas. Over the course of its history, the firm has established longstanding industry relationships built on trust, integrity and partnership. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

