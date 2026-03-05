Crow Industries and Parry Labs Partner to Keep Unmanned Systems Connected in Contested Military Environments

New integration ensures defense operators maintain command and control of robotic operations even when communications are jammed, disrupted, or denied

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crow Industries , a U.S.-based robotics company, today announced a strategic partnership with Parry Labs that solves a critical challenge facing military robotic operations: maintaining reliable command and control when adversaries are actively trying to sever communications. By integrating Parry Labs' edge compute and autonomy infrastructure into the Fenris Group 2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), the partnership delivers capabilities that keep unmanned systems connected, protected, and under operator control in contested and communications-denied environments.

Modern military operations increasingly depend on unmanned systems, but those systems are only as effective as their ability to receive commands and transmit data. The Crow Industries and Parry Labs integration addresses these vulnerabilities head-on. When one communication pathway is jammed or disrupted, the system can switch communication bands to maintain connectivity. Additional capabilities help protect communications from detection and interference, while enhanced remote control functionality ensures operators maintain control in contested electromagnetic environments.

"Integrating Phantom into Fenris and bringing their UGVs into the GEMMI ecosystem demonstrates how advanced U.S. technologies can work together to deliver immediate operational advantage," said John "JD" Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. "This partnership addresses a critical gap in contested environments—ensuring our operators maintain control when adversaries try to deny communications. This is exactly the kind of rapid, mission-focused integration that modern defense demands."

"This partnership with Parry Labs provides the type of technical capabilities our defense customers have been asking for," said Dr. James Crowell, Founder and CEO of Crow Industries. "Communications switching ensures our Fenris UGVs maintain connectivity regardless of the operational environment and helps reduce the risk of warfighters on the battlefield with state-of-the-art technology."

The partnership extends beyond keeping individual platforms connected. Crow Industries has also integrated Fenris into Parry Labs' GEMMI (Ground-based Edge Mission Management Infrastructure), creating a unified command center for coordinating multiple unmanned vehicles across different domains. GEMMI enables commanders to coordinate multiple unmanned vehicles across domains from a unified interface, supporting future autonomous operations.

The collaboration builds on Crow Industries' momentum developing and deploying Fenris across U.S. and Allied military organizations. The addition of Parry Labs' proven edge computing capabilities further strengthens Fenris' position as the leading American-made solution in the critical Group 2 UGV category.

About Crow Industries

Founded in 2018, Crow Industries is a U.S.-based robotics company developing advanced autonomous systems for the mining, defense, and space sectors. Backed by Techstars, Outlander, and Winklevoss Capital, the company is building the robotic labor force that will accelerate the clean energy transition, enhance sovereign capability, and lay the groundwork for resource operations on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Crow Industries is redefining what's possible on Earth today while charting the path for humanity's future among the stars. For more information, visit https://crowindustriesinc.com/ .

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering open, modular software and precision hardware that enables the U.S. military and its allies to modernize, connect, and deploy new capabilities with speed and impact. Through the unification of autonomy, AI, and command and control, Parry Labs builds integrated, mission-ready platforms built for the fight, designed to move faster, adapt smarter, and deliver advantage where it matters most. Learn more at www.ParryLabs.com .

