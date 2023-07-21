Crowd Analytics Market size to grow by USD 2,265.41 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising number of airline and train passengers to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crowd analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.73% between 2022 and 2027. The crowd analytics market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,265.41 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crowd Analytics Market

Crowd analytics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The crowd analytics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer crowd analytics in the market are AGT International, Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd., ARCUS Applied Artificial Intelligence GmbH, Crowd Analytics Ltd., Crowd Dynamics International Ltd, CrowdANALYTIX, CrowdVision Ltd., Datum Consultants FzCO, Divine Space Pvt. Ltd., Geodan B.V., Multimodal Data Fusion and Analytics Group, NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Savannah Simulations AG, SmartinfoLogiks LLP, Spoken Thought Inc., STRATACACHE, TAKELEAP DMCC, Verizon Communications Inc., and Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

AGT International - The company offers crowd analytics for Agriculture and Rural Development, Environment and Energy, Agro-Industry, and Marketing and Trade.

Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers crowd analytics solutions such as safety reporting, risk prediction, and contact tracing.

Crowd Analytics Ltd - The company offers crowd analytics for investment decision processes.

The company offers crowd analytics for investment decision processes. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Crowd Analytics Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (cloud and on-premise), and end-user (transportation, retail, healthcare, and others).

The market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the comfort and simplicity that cloud-based solutions provide. These technologies offer cloud-based tools for data gathering, analysis, storage, and sharing, making it simpler for researchers to collaborate on models and forecasts. Hence, various benefits of adopting a cloud-based model are expected to drive the growth of the cloud segment of the crowd analytics market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global crowd analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global crowd analytics market.

North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global crowd analytics market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based crowd analytics solutions by companies. The regional market demand has grown significantly as more people are becoming aware of the benefits of cloud-based installations, such as their cost effectiveness, availability, and presence. Hence, these factors are to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Crowd Analytics Market – Market Dynamics



Key Drivers

The rising number of airline and train passengers is the key factor driving the market growth. The demand for infrastructure and gateway plans to handle large numbers of people from common junctions and ticketing counters has increased due to the growth in the number of passengers utilizing rail and air transportation. The use of crowd analysis in the transportation sector is growing as a result of several such advantages. In addition, they have been employed in different modes of transportation, such as airlines, railways, and metros. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Rising strategic activities by vendors are the major trend in the crowd analytics market. Several advanced technologies have been implemented across various end-user industries. The use of crowd analytics solutions is growing due to the introduction of advanced crowd analytics and the increased necessity for crowd security measures to maintain strong security practices. These factors further drive market players to introduce new products and take part in both organic and inorganic activities in order to achieve a competitive edge. Hence, these rising strategic activities are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Lack of expertise and knowledge of cloud resources and architecture is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Organizations can profit much from data analytics, but it requires educated, certified personnel with the necessary experience in logical and analytical thinking as well as domain knowledge. Expert analytics experts, such as mathematicians, statisticians, data scientists, and data analysts, are in short supply. The demand for data analytics is higher than the availability of data analytics professionals. Hence, these shortages are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Crowd Analytics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the crowd analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the crowd analytics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the crowd analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowd analytics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Crowd Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,265.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGT International, Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd., ARCUS Applied Artificial Intelligence GmbH, Crowd Analytics Ltd., Crowd Dynamics International Ltd, CrowdANALYTIX, CrowdVision Ltd., Datum Consultants FzCO, Divine Space Pvt. Ltd., Geodan B.V., Multimodal Data Fusion and Analytics Group, NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Savannah Simulations AG, SmartinfoLogiks LLP, Spoken Thought Inc., STRATACACHE, TAKELEAP DMCC, Verizon Communications Inc., and Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global crowd analytics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global crowd analytics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Healthcare and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Healthcare and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Healthcare and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGT International

Exhibit 115: AGT International - Overview



Exhibit 116: AGT International - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AGT International - Key offerings

12.4 Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Ajna Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Crowd Analytics Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Crowd Analytics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Crowd Analytics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Crowd Analytics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Crowd Dynamics International Ltd

Exhibit 124: Crowd Dynamics International Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 125: Crowd Dynamics International Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Crowd Dynamics International Ltd - Key offerings

12.7 CrowdANALYTIX

Exhibit 127: CrowdANALYTIX - Overview



Exhibit 128: CrowdANALYTIX - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CrowdANALYTIX - Key offerings

12.8 CrowdVision Ltd.

Exhibit 130: CrowdVision Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: CrowdVision Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CrowdVision Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Geodan B.V.

Exhibit 133: Geodan B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Geodan B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Geodan B.V. - Key offerings

12.10 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 136: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 141: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Savannah Simulations AG

Exhibit 145: Savannah Simulations AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: Savannah Simulations AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Savannah Simulations AG - Key offerings

12.13 SmartinfoLogiks LLP

Exhibit 148: SmartinfoLogiks LLP - Overview



Exhibit 149: SmartinfoLogiks LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: SmartinfoLogiks LLP - Key offerings

12.14 Spoken Thought Inc.

Exhibit 151: Spoken Thought Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Spoken Thought Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Spoken Thought Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 STRATACACHE

Exhibit 154: STRATACACHE - Overview



Exhibit 155: STRATACACHE - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: STRATACACHE - Key offerings

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 157: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

