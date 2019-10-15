Crowd-Friendly Haunted Attractions are a Halloween Season Tradition

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennials and the youth of Generation Z, between the ages 13 to 39, are among the most represented at the nation's mega-haunts, says America Haunts, the association for the biggest and best haunted attractions. Undoubtedly the successful haunted houses, many with decades of operations, are attracting 'new blood.'

The youngest generations of haunt goers have grown up focusing on screens but crave life experiences. Popular mega-haunts have seized on this demand and incorporate cutting-edge technologies and innovations to stay one step ahead and in-tune with scary fun for this hardened visitor.

For the Haunted Hotel in Mission Valley outside of San Diego, it meant moving to an even bigger space and pulling out all the stops as one of the most-admired haunts in the nation year after year. "Some said the spirits were getting restless in their former space," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for America Haunts Association. "The new space ratchets up the scare intensity that makes it a viral sensation."

Undertaking a haunted attraction often involves waiting in long lines as a roving cast of characters scare and photobomb thrill-seekers. At 13th Floor Phoenix, their icon actors are the most adaptive at scaring to change up the terror depending on the person. For onlookers, it is photo-worthy entertainment.

Some haunts also route lines through areas that showcase fright-filled creations and artifacts while the energy of the anxious crowds makes the wait all part of the experience. Once inside, haunts can take an hour or more as small groups navigate the twists, turns, and possibly get lost inside or chased by the monster du jour. Experiencing these scare-packed haunts often come with a variety of scaring strategies. Bennett's Curse in Baltimore has four haunts within their attraction to be sure to keep visitors on edge as they go through them all.

The masterminds behind the esteemed haunts have studied a multitude of scare tactics to amplify the fun. "The groundbreaking, multi-sensory shows are engaging. For example, 13th Floor in Denver has its haunted attraction that is beyond scary, plus an add-on 'Sensory Overload' experience going through a maze in complete darkness. It is intense and tests thrill-seekers like nothing else," Arnett-Bequeaith added.

A night of thrills and chills conjures an adrenaline rush that makes getting scared exceptionally exhilarating. The fun and the rush can't be understated, but when on a date, or mixed with friends, family, or even co-workers, the experience can strengthen relationships and create lasting memories. "Look at Thrillvania in Fort Worth. They have three haunted houses on 50 acres making fun inevitable for thrill-lovers, while those visitors scared stiff will concede it was an epic experience."

Haunts like Spooky World, five minutes from Manchester, New Hampshire, and 45 minutes from Boston, have a scare-extravaganza with 80 acres. The park has five haunted attractions, including their hayride. Some visitors may feel out of their element in this setting, and that unsettling fear is a bonus. Monsters and zombies swarm the grounds that include fire pits, beer garden, concessions, rides, and games.

About America Haunts

America Haunts is the national association of premiere haunted attractions dedicated to excellence in fear-based, sensory entertainment, thrilling more than a million visitors annually. America Haunts' members are recognized for their longevity in the industry, technical expertise, innovative design, and relentless talent with a penchant to generate screams for fun and excitement.

SOURCE America Haunts

Related Links

https://www.americahaunts.com

