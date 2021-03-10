Crowd Hub Announces Chris Mefford as its New Managing Director

Dave Ramsey, CEO of The Dave Ramsey Organization shares, "Chris took one of the worst departments in the company and made it the best."

Crowd Hub builds powerful, organic, and compelling custom mobile apps, websites, and digital platforms that drive engagement. By evaluating communities using their five pillars, Crowd Hub generates a community that keeps your brand lively, turning consumers into brand champions. Crowd Hub clients include Nickelodeon Games, Lifeway Women, Christian Broadcast Network (CBN), Hewlett-Packard (HP) Biosymmetry, Harding University, and more.

Maya Poleg, Head of Worldwide Products and Solutions at Hewlett Packard (HP) shares, "We love the app that Crowd Hub built, and it has helped our team innovate and continue to see sales grow even in the past 12 months during COVID."

During his time at The Dave Ramsey Organization, Mefford helped to change people's lives by providing clear, actionable strategies to help people make smart financial decisions and get out of debt. Additionally, he coached leaders from businesses and non-profit organizations as part of EntreLeadership programs and events nationwide. This program enabled Mefford to share his expertise and insight to assist senior executives and entrepreneurs to build better cultures, turn around underperformance, hire the right employees, implement efficient processes, manage finances, and implement the organization's mission while making money.

Mefford will bring his experience leading teams and transforming companies to Crowd Hub to help companies establish community engagement and brand building through the application of behavioral science to increase both consumer and employee engagement.

Josh Hotsenpiller, Founder of Crowd Hub reflects, "Over the last several years I've had the opportunity to work with Chris on several projects. His creativity and critical thinking always pushed Crowdhub to be our best. When the opportunity came to bring him into the family, we jumped on it! As Managing Director Chris will lead the Crowd Hub team to expand what we offer and execute at the highest levels!"

With the rise of digital isolation, Crowd Hub saw the need for human connection at an all-time high. Recognizing that digital dependency was here to stay, Crowd Hub set out to build digital community solutions that would drive human connection. By using the power of the latest and most innovative technology, Crowd Hub is able to take your community to the next level by creating custom community technology solutions including: interactive mobile app, SmartSite design, live event app technology, in-depth reporting and analytics, and on-site evaluative community road-mapping and development.

About Crowd Hub

Crowd Hub, established in 2013, builds custom digital platforms, apps and websites that grow communities and change lives. After almost a decade of operation and over 100 community apps and platforms facilitating human connection among global employee bases, leading mission-centered organizations, and hyper-connected startups, Crowd Hub leads the way in community.

