Crowd Machine Now Powered by Amazon Web Services

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crowd Machine announced it is leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio to Crowd Machine enterprise customers. With AWS, Crowd Machine can allow customers fast, flexible, and secure access to the cloud.

Since Crowd Machine's inception as a fully cloud-based platform, it has leveraged the power of AWS and all the computing services it offers. With its comprehensive platform-as-a-service, Crowd Machine helps Fortune 500 enterprises stay competitive in today's digital age by modernizing their outdated legacy systems and removing the dependency on scarce and expensive DevOps teams.

Craig Sproule, founder and CEO of Crowd Machine said, "We want to give everyone the tools to make positive change in their business, which is why we built Crowd Machine on AWS, to use their extensive compute power, depth and breadth of services, and world-class expertise. AWS allows us to develop an effective cloud infrastructure to support our growing business."

Crowd Machine empowers all business people to bring apps to market faster, easier and less expensively than any other on the market, by completely eliminating the code and hosting complexities associated with traditional software development models. This offers all users, from start-ups to enterprise organizations, the freedom to build complex applications in a rapidly scalable environment — without the need for coding skills.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is the leading enterprise-grade, no-code app development platform. By eliminating complexity and bringing data to life, Crowd Machine empowers businesspeople to get applications built and running in record time and at a lower cost, so businesses can invent, perform and win. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com

