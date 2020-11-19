Crowd Point Reinvents Influencer Search and Discovery Landscape with Innovative New AI Technology Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowd Point is a self-service, influencer campaign building solution designed to leverage the power of AI to eliminate the need for traditional influencer search and discovery tools.

The Crowd Point Influencer Campaign Builder (ICB) uses high-level data science and Artificial Intelligence to build influencer marketing campaigns in real time that deliver an unprecedented level of target audience accuracy.

"We reverse-engineer the process," says Crowd Point Co-Founder and COO, Adam Robbins. "By starting with the total number of followers or desired budget of your campaign, our platform builds a customized roster of niche and micro-influencers whose audience aggregately meets your specific demographic and psychographic objectives. We have effectively eliminated the need to exhaustively search through influencer databases."

The easy to use platform was designed specifically for brands and agencies. It seamlessly walks users through an automated series of questions that build a targeted influencer campaign in real time.

Co-Founder and CTO, Alex Cordover, explains that "after building a campaign, our platform utilizes data analytics to track its performance in real time by measuring the number of impressions, engagement rate, follower growth, and Return on Investment."

About Crowd Point: Crowd Point is an influencer campaign building solution that was designed to leverage the power of AI to eliminate the need for traditional influencer search and discovery tools. Crowd Point's proprietary Influencer Campaign Builder delivers a roster of niche and micro-influencers whose followers collectively meet the specific target demographics, topics of interest and total number of followers (or total budget) that a brand or agency is seeking. Powered by data science and built for marketers, Crowd Point has taken the guesswork out of influencer campaign building.

Crowd Point utilizes a database of over 10 million influencers across various social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Crowd Point is founded by Adam Robbins, a business development and marketing executive who has spent nearly 20 years as a leader in partnership marketing, media strategy and sports business as an NFL agent, and Alex Cordover, a data scientist and technology expert who has built artificial intelligence products and services for both startup and Fortune 500 scale applications.

Learn more about Crowd Point or how to get started by visiting them at https://www.crowdpointanalytics.com .

Media Contact:

Adam Robbins

+1-312-550-5824

[email protected]

SOURCE Crowd Point

Related Links

https://www.crowdpointanalytics.com/

