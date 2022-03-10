CrowdAI Introduces Keith Johnson and Melanie Corcoran to Public Sector Team

Keith Johnson is a sales professional with over forty years of experience building federally-focused businesses and selling products and services into the U.S. government. Before joining CrowdAI, Keith served as VP and General Manager at Spire Global, where he created its federal practice in 2017 and shepherded the company's successful initial public offering in 2021. Keith has helped build seven companies, working previously with ThinkLogical, Vocollect, Liquid Machine, Akamai Technologies, Oracle, and SAP America Public Sector.

Melanie Corcoran is a career intelligence professional with twenty-five years of experience in government service and commercial R&D, leading research, testing, and deployment of advanced technology solutions. Melanie was previously the Chief Technology Officer at Ursa Space Systems, an analytics-based company in the emerging commercial New Space ecosystem. She brings a unique approach to industry–government partnerships to CrowdAI.

CrowdAI Chief Executive Officer Devaki Raj said, "We are extremely excited to have Melanie and Keith join us. They bring invaluable experience and energy that will help supercharge our already strong U.S. government partnerships into the future."

CrowdAI offers the leading software platform to build customized computer vision (CV), enabling anyone to create high quality CV models to analyze imagery and video—no data science background or coding required. Our full-stack solution provides all the tools necessary to go from raw pixels to structured insights relevant to your specific needs.CV models created via CrowdAI's software platform, have been used for ISR, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, countering illicit trafficking, infrastructure maintenance, public health monitoring, medical diagnostics, and beyond. Visit CrowdAI at www.crowdai.com.

