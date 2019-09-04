CrowdBureau Corporation Closes $1.1M Series A Equity Funding with $9.7M Valuation

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdBureau Corporation announced today that it had completed a Series A equity funding round with a $9.7 million valuation led by Clydagh Limited, Estuary Holdings Ltd. and Alpama Limited along with existing investors. The company provides benchmarks, research, and data analytics for publicly listed and non-listed opaque asset classes and risk management tools for digital lending markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CrowdBureau will use the new capital to expand its series of benchmarks and launch a pilot program for its patent-pending regulatory technology product. The CrowdBureau Alert System (CAS®) is an early-stage risk detection system that helps P2P marketplace lenders and other digital finance companies comply with global regulatory mandates related to borrower and lender capital threshold limits.

Through a proprietary method of daily data collection, consolidation, and unification of the data, CrowdBureau measures the value, volume, and interest rates of the marketplace lending industry. Customized research, and the leading, lagging, and coincidence indicator signals, are derived in part from this data collection for global market players interested in these alternative lending sources.

"CrowdBureau offers peer-to-peer marketplace lenders, financial institutions and asset managers sophisticated tools and services they require to become and remain compliant and transparent in today's fast-paced business environment," said Pa Nolan, Director at Clydagh Limited and a CrowdBureau Advisory Board Member after the transaction.

At the end of 2018, the company released the CrowdBureau® Peer-to-Peer Lending and Equity Crowdfunding Index that tracks the price and total return performance of publicly traded firms domiciled across the globe but listed for trading in the United States that comprise four segments in the P2P lending ecosystem. This benchmark underpins the exchange traded fund, LEND that Amplify ETFs launched on May 9, 2019, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are delighted to have investors of this caliber helping us to build the company," said Kim Wales, CEO, and founder of CrowdBureau. "We plan to create a family of Indices for publicly traded companies and grow the company around private-capital including non-listed asset classes such as marketplace lending that includes consumer loans, small business loans, real estate loans, student loans, and agriculture loans. The goal is to enhance risk management, transparency, distribution, and liquidity to savers, borrowers, and lenders."

Non-listed asset classes in the private capital markets have been a driving force for CrowdBureau since the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act), 2012 launched was enacted in the United States, and various other countries adopted similar policies and regulations.

CrowdBureau Corporation collects, consolidates, and unifies data from marketplace lenders globally and provides benchmarks, research and data analytics, and risk management tools for non-listed opaque asset classes. Kim Wales, a securities-based crowdfunding pioneer, founded CrowdBureau after spending four years providing comment letters that were cited over 100 times for the final rules adopted for Title III and IV of the JOBS Act 2012. CrowdBureau Corporation serves peer-to-peer lenders, regulators, financial institutions, and asset managers. For information, visit CrowdBureau at https://www.crowdbureau.com.

