CrowdComfort Closes Financing Round to Support Return to Work Strategies During COVID-19

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdComfort has secured $2 million in new funding from private investors, private institutions including Saint-Gobain and investors through equity crowdfunding platform, SeedInvest. The company has raised $7.5 million to date and the recent funding will be used to support the scaling of sales, marketing and customer success teams. The CrowdComfort smartphone app offers corporate facilities teams and occupants a new and powerful way to share information about comfort, maintenance, health and safety issues – including COVID-19 related concerns. In response to the pandemic, the company has also released a new product, COVID Cleaning Maps and Analytics, which tracks and displays the cleanliness of workplace air and surfaces, providing a real-time audit trail of workplace cleaning efforts.



Example of COVID Cleaning Maps visualization. Real-time view of last cleaning across every area of the office.

CrowdComfort plans to leverage this new financing to accelerate its vision to give employees in enterprises a voice to communicate accurately and directly with facility management to curate the workplace experience as they re-enter the office.



"It's no secret that employees are nervous about their return-to-work in offices after months of doing their work-from-home," said Eric Graham, CrowdComfort's Chief Executive Officer. "With our employee focused solutions, we are helping employers foster and create exceptional workplace experiences that ensure happier, more productive employees as they return to the office."



The funding comes at a time of surging demand and growth for CrowdComfort due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As organizations look to improve their communications with employees and transform from a stay-at-home to a return-to-the-office orientation, CrowdComfort helps them reduce employee anxiety and improve the employee experience while driving down overall facilities costs.



Today employees at many Fortune 500 institutions and pharmaceutical companies use the CrowdComfort platform to report on workplace conditions to communicate their needs instead of outdated methods such as sending emails, leaving sticky notes, making phone calls, holding conversations in the halls, or worse yet, logging a service request into a static web form. These methods often lead to miscommunications involving executives, facility managers and other employees, frustrating and confusing workers during both the best of times and pandemics.



Previously, CrowdComfort raised $5.5 million in funding from private investors and angel investment groups. The company has raised a total of $7.5 million to date.



About CrowdComfort



CrowdComfort's mobile app and analytics enables employees, facilities management teams and third-party vendors to collaborate on workplace requests, streamlining operations to ensure a safe and productive employee work environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CrowdComfort is helping organizations digitize their workplace cleaning activities to ensure a safe and health conscience environment.



Trusted by a growing list of the enterprise customers, CrowdComfort resolves service requests four times (4x) faster, decreases facilities costs by up to $0.40 per square foot annually, earns employee satisfaction scores of over 97% and reduces risk with COVID-19 cleaning compliance.



Based in Boston, you can learn more about CrowdComfort at www.crowdcomfort.com.

