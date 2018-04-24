Crowdfense Launches $10 Million Bug Bounty Program

"We work only with the best vulnerability researchers, focusing on very select capabilities with a highly structured and scientific approach," said Crowdfense director Andrea Zapparoli Manzoni. "Now that this originally underground practice has become a strategic high-tech industry, it is necessary to implement good business processes, checks and guarantees for all the parties involved. That is why we built Crowdfense: the market needed a neutral, reliable, law-abiding, process-driven partner to deliver top-quality active cyber-defense capabilities."



The first public bug bounty program by Crowdfense is offering payouts that have never been seen before.

The company is focused on quality over quantity, so that its institutional customers can get the best possible return on their investments, while successfully protecting their nations and citizens from a growing spectrum of threat actors.

For more details on the program, see the image.

For more information about the bug bounty program, please access their website: www.crowdfense.com.

Crowdfense evaluates, tests and improves state-of-the-art active cyber-defense capabilities from the most talented Researchers in the world and offers them to a carefully selected group of global institutional Customers. (www.crowdfense.com)

