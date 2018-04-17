Crowdfense Launches Cutting-Edge Vulnerability Research Hub

Utilizing a global team of senior Vulnerability Analysts, the company works hand in hand with leading Researchers to prove, improve, document and refine advanced cyber capabilities. Only then does Crowdfense offer them to a carefully selected group of global institutional Customers.

Designed and managed by senior professionals with expertise in dealing with a variety of government customers and a proven methodology for improving upon cyber capabilities, the company built its Vulnerability Research Hub to elevate the standards of the market and to fulfill the demanding needs of this ever-evolving field.

"As seasoned researchers and cyber-security consultants, we believed a better system could and should exist," said Andrea Zapparoli Manzoni, Director of Crowdfense and seasoned cybersecurity and vulnerability expert. "For a long time, it has been risky to sell and difficult to buy proven, reliable cyber capabilities. Now that this originally underground practice has become so strategic, it is necessary to implement good business processes, checks and guarantees for all the parties involved," he added. "That is why we built Crowdfense: The market needed a neutral, reliable, professionally structured, law-abiding, process-driven partner to deliver top-quality active cyber-defense capabilities."

In the coming weeks, expect to hear more news from Crowdfense that highlights its deep financial and technical commitment to improving the active cyber-defense capability market.

Crowdfense evaluates, tests and improves state-of-the-art active cyber-defense capabilities from the most talented Researchers in the world and offers them to a carefully selected group of global institutional Customers. (www.crowdfense.com)

