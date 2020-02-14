CrowdFlik® Announces In-App Video Solution Ready for Beta Testing

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlik, Inc. (www.CrowdFlik.com), the leading innovator in advanced mobile video technology connecting fans-to-brands through event based, fan centric collaborative mobile content experiences announced today the launch of the beta version of its in-app enterprise solution for app developers and content platforms.

"CrowdFlik is revolutionizing the connection between brands and fans by making video collaboration easy and fun for consumers who want to create and share their experiennces," said Chris Hamer, CrowdFlik's CEO. "With today's announcement we are opening the door for brands to incorporate our patented collaborative platform into their tech stack to create unique branded engagement initiatives with their fans while opening new and ongoing revenue opportunities. This is truly a turnkey engagement-meets-revenue play."

Originally conceived as a consumer app where fans could easily crowd-source concert video, CrowdFlik saw the magnitude of the opportunity in consumer video early, securing a first-mover advantage while obtaining thirteen (13) patents granted globally. Brands are now seeking greater access to the enormous amount of user-generated content to drive engagement and customer acquisition and for the significant revenue opportunities that come along with exponentially building their video libraries.

"This is a big opportunity for brands worldwide as they can now execute the integrated fan-video strategy they've been seeking" adds Hamer. "We pioneered this space and with years of user testing and fine tuning our robust in-app enterprise-grade video management platform offers an incredible array of new engagement and revenue opportunities for everyone in the event-based mobile content space."

Hamer adds, "Content is king and our customers in the entertainment, sports and lifestyle arenas are excited to integrate our complete in-app video solution to enhance their fans' experiences. There's simply no other player who can seize this opportunity the way CrowdFlik can."

About CrowdFlik, Inc.:

CrowdFlik, Inc. www.CrowdFlik.com is the leading technology company pioneering fan-entric, event-based video collaboration and driving the future of the mobile video experience with its patented in-app collaboration platform that automatically synchronizes mobile video from virtually any mobile device using atomic-clock time and precise geo-location data giving users simple and intuitive features to sort and view content grouped by time and location and to create and share unique, high-quality, seamless, multi-cam edits all within our tools (APIs and SDK) while creating significant monetization and user engagement opportunities for brands.

Media Contact:

Chris Hamer

(917) 589-5370



SOURCE CrowdFlik

Related Links

www.crowdflik.com

