CrowdFlik® Announces Issuance of Second US Patent for Mobile Video Synchronization & Crowd-Sourced Content Platform

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdFlik, Inc. (www.CrowdFlik.com) the Connecticut based company at the forefront of advanced mobile video technology, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent #10,347,288.

This is the second US Patent and 12th worldwide for CrowdFlik, adding to patents previously issued in Japan, China, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Sweden, Finland and France.

This latest patent covers CrowdFlik's proprietary mobile video content synchronization, creation and collaboration platform. Using atomic-time clock and geo-location data to enable synchronization of video from virtually any mobile device, CrowdFlik gives users simple and intuitive features to create and share seamless, unique, multi-cam edits from crowd-sourced video.

Chris Hamer, CrowdFlik's Founder and CEO explained "This has been a big year for CrowdFlik. In January the European Patent Commission approved our application, and now with our second US patent we continue to affirm our leadership position in mobile video".

Founded in 2012, CrowdFlik was originally developed so that friends could easily crowd-source concert videos, and has since broadened its application to a wide variety of uses where multiple devices are capturing video simultaneously, including sporting events, weddings, parties, and public and corporate events, as well as public safety applications.

Chris Hamer adds, "CrowdFlik makes it easy to stitch together video from multiple mobile devices, giving users a revolutionary, easy-to-use platform to create and share high-quality edits from mobile content. We're thrilled to be leading the way in video creation, sharing and engagement as we continue to introduce new products for consumers and enterprise."

About CrowdFlik, Inc.:

CrowdFlik, Inc. (CrowdFlik) is the Connecticut based technology company pioneering the future of mobile video with its patented collaboration platform that automatically synchronizes mobile video from virtually any mobile device using atomic-clock time and geo-location data giving users simple and intuitive features to sort and view content grouped by time and location and to create and share unique, high-quality, seamless, multi-cam edits. CrowdFlik for Enterprise gives mobile content partners the tools to create significant monetization and user engagement opportunities.

The CrowdFlik app is available on Google Play and on the App Store for iPhone.

Contact: Chris Hamer, CEO at chris@CrowdFlik.com or 929-400-3565.

For more information on CrowdFlik, visit www.CrowdFlik.com.

CrowdFlik® and Crowd Powered Video® are trademarks of CrowdFlik, Inc.

