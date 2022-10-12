First of its kind PR firm in the crowdfunding space grows beyond industry leader to broader markets.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, Crowdfund Buzz was nothing more than a Twitter account and a press release service filling an urgent need for crowdfunding marketing services. Back then Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns had precious few options in crowdfunding promotion to access the large audiences necessary to hit that ever-elusive critical mass that leads to crowdfunding success.

CFB's Howard Sherman does everything differently - even headshots. Crowdfund Buzz is headquartered in Las Vegas

Present day Crowdfund Buzz reviews over a dozen of its social media presences spanning Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. seven days a week interacting with the public and publishing new content cementing the firm's position as a social media marketing powerhouse with a combined fans and followers audience of roughly 250,000 and growing daily. The company now boasts an on-air media department with unparalleled client guarantees of interviews on local and national cable channels, streaming platforms, radio stations and podcasts. The company's core print media services have evolved to include guaranteed publication in trusted, well-known news outlets both nationally and internationally. The company's latest service - reputation management – is offered by its new brand Bury Bad Reviews (https://burybadreviews.com/).

Speaking of branding, Crowdfund Buzz reviews of its track record in promoting mainstream feature-length films, celebrated books, out-of-the-box inventions, gadgets, and services over the years, led head of the firm Howard Sherman to conclude it was time to expand. "Since nearly the start of my tenure in 2013, we were signing clients that hadn't even heard of crowdfunding. Word of mouth of our powerful impact and founder-friendly fee structure backed by performance-based guarantees drew droves of clients looking for affordable, effective public relations for their venture and couldn't care less about crowdfunding." As a result, Crowdfund Buzz has launched the parallel brand CFB (http://cfb.world/) to cater to the broader public relations market powered by the proven CrowdFund Buzz business model of delivering world-class PR services with attractive pricing backed by money-back guarantees.

Having had the honor and the privilege of working with celebrities like Wally "Famous" Amos, actress/singer EG Daily, retired NFL player Chris Kolodziejski, British actor Craig Rees, New York Times bestselling author Geoffrey Gray and a slate of others over the years, Crowdfund Buzz reviews of its own history make it clear the firm can cater to any client in any industry anywhere in the world.

As CFB branches out it will remember its humble origins and remain true to its roots through ongoing support of every stripe of crowdfunding; equity crowdfunding, reward crowdfunding and donation-based efforts. "There's no bigger thrill than helping a client like Rebo grow from idea incubation to a global partnership with Adidas. Or startup Quanta Vici taking their wearable tech from pre-production to Best Buy store shelves in just one year."

To celebrate the decennium, Crowdfund Buzz is giving away free Las Vegas vacations all month long to every first-time or returning client who signs a new contract.

Explore the company's decennary of accomplishments and discover new boundaries of what's possible for any company or cause.

