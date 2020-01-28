Crowdfund Campaign Aims to Bring Renowned Basketball Skills Enhancement Program Into Even More Homes and Gyms Around the Globe

GRANDVILLE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, basketball players, coaches and trainers from 49 U.S. states, 20 countries and six continents have flocked to I'm Possible Training's facility in Michigan to perfect their game. Now, its founder Micah Lancaster has teamed up with Dutch entrepreneur Iwan Postel to form Micah Lancaster Marketing & Productions to deliver offshoot skills training products to homes and gyms around the world. Their crowdfunding campaign, which launched this week, aims to bring their hoop dreams one step closer to reality while advancing the game they love.

Micah Lancaster Marketing & Productions

For those not familiar with Lancaster, he is a world-renowned skills training innovator in the sport whose methods have been popularized among the likes of NBA superstars Victor Oladipo, Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brandon Ingram and the 2018 Indiana Pacers, along with developing players at all levels. He even was selected to lead a skills camp in London by the legendary Kobe Bryant. Over the past 10 years, he has been responsible for introducing now world-famous products like Rip Cone, Med Balls, Weighted Tennis Balls and a footwork training system.

Postel, on the other hand, is a basketball superfan, serial entrepreneur and the business development and marketing lead for their company. The initial products in their arsenal include three new skills enhancement footwork mats and accompanying mobile apps.

"Let's face it, in-person training at I'm Possible Training center is just not realistic for the majority of people. Yet, Micah and I kept talking about ways we could make his proven and wildly popular teaching methods more accessible. Our product line grew from that and this crowdfund will speed it to market," explained Postel.

The first products being introduced have been beta-tested to thousands of rave reviews and expand the functions of the footwork mats Lancaster revolutionized at I'm Possible. They include:

Kids Gripmat - Helps young kids to start foundational footwork and skills training



Regular Gripmat - Larger than the kids' version, with the same focus on footwork and skills training but at a higher level



Pro Gripmat - Like the other mats, it provides footwork and skills training yet was developed specifically for professional players in the NBA and EUROLEAGUE and the unique needs of very tall players like Karl Anthony Towns who, at 7', trained with Lancaster.



who, at 7', trained with Lancaster. Mobile applications for footwork training, available in Chinese, French and Turkish for iPhone and Android, as well as a shooting checklist app by I'm Possible trainer Bryce Stanhope , who is also a partner in Lancaster Marketing

"Basketball is the third most popular sport in the world with 2.2 billion fans - just behind soccer and cricket. Basketball helps build important leadership and confidence skills, is a great teambuilding activity, helps with overall good health and is just plain fun. We want to show the whole world what makes this game so special through inventing and sharing products like these," said Lancaster. "Our stretch goal is to check the stats a couple of years from now and see that basketball has earned its rightful place at number one."

Crowdfund investment opportunities range from $25 to $20,000 with a variety of one-of-a-kind gifts available at each level. For more information on how to get involved in Micah Lancaster Marketing & Productions' crowdfund campaign to bring skills training products to market, go to indiegogo.com.

For media inquiries, contact Iwan Postel at iwan@micahlancaster.com or 616.990.6711.

