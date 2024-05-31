Crowdfunding Market size is set to grow by USD 310.07 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of social media as a source of free-of-cost promotion to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crowdfunding market size is estimated to grow by USD 310.07 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crowdfunding Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (P2P lending, Equity investment, Hybrid, Reward, and Others ), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud ), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Chuffed.org Pty Ltd., Companisto GmbH, ConnectionPoint Systems Inc., Crowdcube Ltd., Crowdera Inc, Crowdfunder Ltd., DonorsChoose, FUELADREAM Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Fundable LLC, Fundly Inc., GGF Global Ltd., GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Ioby Inc., Ketto Online Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Kickstarter PBC, Kiva Microfunds, OPENDEAL INC., Patreon Inc., and Wishberry Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Crowdfunding campaigns offer unique advantages for entrepreneurs and product developers. Unlike traditional methods, crowdfunding enables interaction with customers and gauging product interest before launch. This continuous engagement helps enhance value propositions and assess project prospects. By utilizing crowdsourcing through crowdfunding, the global market for this service will experience significant growth during the forecast period.

The crowdfunding market is currently experiencing significant growth, with various projects and initiatives seeking funding through this innovative financing method. According to recent data, sectors like technology, art, and social causes are popular categories in this market. Crowdfunding platforms provide a simple and effective way for businesses and individuals to raise funds for their projects.

In 2022, the use of video presentations and social media marketing have become essential tools for successful campaigns. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and socially responsible projects continues to gain momentum. Overall, the crowdfunding market offers a dynamic and accessible avenue for entrepreneurs and creatives to bring their ideas to life.

Market Challenges

The crowdfunding market involves intricate stages such as product development, securing initial investments, product registration, and compliance with standards. Entrepreneurs face time-consuming pre-launch processes, which can lead to project delays and customer withdrawal. These delays negatively impact investor confidence, potentially hindering the growth of the global crowdfunding market.

In the bustling world of business, crowdfunding has emerged as a popular method for entrepreneurs and innovators to secure financing for their projects. However, this market is not without its challenges. Funding campaigns require strategic planning and effective communication to capture the attention of potential investors. The competition is fierce, with numerous projects vying for funding.

Additionally, regulatory compliance and transparency are crucial to build trust and credibility. Furthermore, the success of a campaign heavily relies on the quality of the pitch, marketing efforts, and community engagement. Despite these challenges, the potential rewards of a successful crowdfunding campaign can be significant, making it an attractive option for businesses seeking alternative funding sources.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 P2P lending

1.2 Equity investment

1.3 Hybrid

1.4 Reward

1.5 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premise

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 P2P lending- The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending segment in the crowdfunding market enables individuals to borrow funds directly from lenders without intermediaries. Factors fueling growth include quicker access to funds through loan liquidation, online financing for small investments, and tax benefits. Businesses with a solid plan and two-year experience can secure loans. Government initiatives support growth, but the number of participants and project experience may hinder progress. P2P lending primarily caters to small loans, limiting its application for large amounts.

Research Analysis

The crowdfunding market is a dynamic and evolving ecosystem that brings together entrepreneurs, businessmen, creators, filmmakers, musicians, artists, and the public, providing them with a platform to seek support, funding, and recognition. This supportive community includes fundraisers, online platforms, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which facilitate the crowdfunding process through various crowdfunding services and sites.

Startup companies and investors also play crucial roles in this market, utilizing social media platforms and government efforts to reach a global audience and influence donor decisions. Variables such as marketing strategies and social networking sites further impact the success of a campaign. Donors, charities, and equity crowdfunding are integral parts of this market, enabling individuals and organizations to make a difference and contribute to innovative projects and causes.

Market Research Overview

The Crowdfunding Market refers to the pooling of funds from a large number of individuals or organizations, typically via the internet, to finance a project or business venture. This alternative financing method has gained significant traction in recent years due to its accessibility and ability to bypass traditional funding sources. The process involves setting up a campaign on a crowdfunding platform, outlining the project or business, and soliciting pledges or investments from the public in exchange for rewards or equity.

Key elements include project validation, risk assessment, and effective communication to potential investors. The market caters to various sectors, including technology, arts, social causes, and entrepreneurship. It offers numerous benefits, such as lower transaction costs, increased exposure, and the ability to reach a global audience. However, it also presents challenges, such as competition for funding, regulatory compliance, and ensuring investor protection.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

P2P Lending



Equity Investment



Hybrid



Reward



Others

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

