Crowdfunding Market size to increase by USD 540.1 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Type, Deployment, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crowdfunding market size is estimated to grow by USD 540.1 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crowdfunding Market 2025-2029

Type 1.1 P2P lending

1.2 Equity investment

1.3 Hybrid

1.4 Reward

1.5 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Application

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In the crowdfunding market, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending stands out as a popular model where individuals lend money to borrowers directly, bypassing financial institutions. This market's growth is driven by several factors. Firstly, P2P lenders liquidate funds before loan terms end, enabling individuals to access funds swiftly for planned activities. Secondly, online portals facilitate minor investments, benefiting small businesses. Thirdly, interest earned through P2P lending is considered part of personal savings, attracting more customers. Fourthly, entrepreneurs with business experience and a solid plan can secure loans easily. Lastly, government initiatives worldwide support the market's growth. However, the global P2P lending market expansion is anticipated to be moderate during the forecast period due to fewer participants opting for this business model, particularly in MEA and APAC. Additionally, the nature of start-ups and projects seeking funds plays a role; inexperienced start-ups may discourage investment. Furthermore, P2P lending primarily caters to smaller loans, and large amounts are usually unavailable unless it's for a business.

Analyst Review

Crowdfunding is a revolutionary method for Entrepreneurs, Businessmen, Creators, Filmmakers, Musicians, Artists, and various individuals to raise funds for their projects or ideas. The public plays a crucial role in this process by providing Support through online platforms. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are increasingly being used to optimize fundraising efforts. Startup companies and Investors also benefit from this market, with social media platforms acting as powerful marketing tools. Government efforts and Charities also utilize crowdfunding sites to reach a wider audience. Marketing strategies, donor's decision, and influencing variables such as social networking sites, Equity Crowdfunding, and Donation campaigns all contribute to the success of a crowdfunding campaign. Contributors make the difference by providing financial support, making a difference in the lives of Creators and bringing innovative ideas to life.

Market Overview

Crowdfunding is a revolutionary way for Entrepreneurs, Businessmen, Creators, Filmmakers, Musicians, Artists, and various other individuals to raise funds for their projects or businesses. The public plays a crucial role in this process by providing support through online platforms. Individual investors, Startup firms, and Alternative capital providers also contribute significantly. Crowdfunding transcends Traditional channels such as Banks and Venture Capitalists, offering access to a wider audience and potential investors. Regulations, Location, Credit score, and Net worth are influencing variables for both project creators and potential investors. Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, significantly impact the crowdfunding market. Social media platforms and Crowdfunding sites serve as essential tools for reaching a Global audience. Equity Crowdfunding, Donation-based crowdfunding, and crowdfunding in sectors like Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Health care, and the Cultural Sector have gained popularity. However, challenges such as Financial risks, Fraud, Misuse of funds, Funding goals, and Reputation management remain. Customer satisfaction, Product development, and Business platforms are key factors influencing the success of a crowdfunding campaign. Social networking sites and Influencer marketing can also significantly impact a Donor's decision. Crowdfunding has transformed the way we fund projects and businesses, offering opportunities for innovation and growth in various industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

