Crowdfunding Platform Crowdpac is the Social Network for Politics

In addition to launching its new social network features, Crowdpac added tools to make it easier for campaigns to reach potential donors and voters. With Crowdpac Share, new share buttons have been added to all campaign pages. With one click, members and campaigns can share to their networks within Crowdpac, by SMS, email, and Twitter, Facebook, and all other major social networks. Candidates can now upload email and phone numbers and send free emails and SMS texts directly from their Crowdpac dashboard.

On Crowdpac, campaigns and users can now:

Create status posts with protest or endorse tags that go directly to the main news feed

Send messages using SMS and email to all your contacts

Support and follow politicians and political groups

Directly lobby politicians for causes or actions you care about

Expand their influence—every federal campaign is now featured on Crowdpac

Raise money for any political candidate or objective

Follow a new and improved national news feed

Watch Crowdpac TV for candidate and cause-related videos

Create petitions with action buttons for change

Use Crowdpac Share to spread the word on ten social media networks

Direct message and chat with millions of Crowdpac members

In addition, campaigns can access these additional tools:

Crowdpac TV for candidate and causes to create and post related videos

Integrated SMS and email capabilities within the Crowdpac platform

Virtual campaign rallies with real-time Q&A to drive donations and build support

Virtual debates (coming soon)

Crowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised $17 million. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

