CrowdfundX Launches New Security Token Offering Advisory Services To Support Issuers Raising Capital

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdfundX, a leading financial marketing firm, today announced it has launched new security token offering (STO) advisory services for qualified issuers.

For the past nine months, CrowdfundX has marketed STOs by providing strategic introductions between its issuer clients and 220 U.S. crypto hedge funds, venture capital firms, and institutional investors. STOs are regulated token offerings that typically rely on Rule 506(c) of Reg D to raise capital from verified accredited investors.

CrowdfundX provided STO marketing services to industry heavyweights tZERO and KODAKOne, among others.

CrowdfundX has recently seen a swell of inquiries from startups and established businesses seeking assistance with deal structure, technical blockchain audits, development of marketing collateral or custom investment platforms, and who require assessments of (and introductions to) tokenization protocols and secondary security token exchanges.

With the observation that most STOs are struggling to raise capital, it has become apparent that there is a lack of competent firms to provide these critical services. With CrowdfundX's new STO advisory services, issuers can now partner with a proven firm that has unique expertise and insights into security tokens and STOs.

"Having marketed some of the industry's most notable STOs and Reg A+ IPOs, we know firsthand that the success or failure of a particular deal is often determined in the months leading up to the offer," said Darren Marble, CEO of CrowdfundX. "Mistakes around deal structure or marketing strategy can be fatal—and yet in many cases, they could have been prevented with the right partners and proper strategic planning."

Issuers can now engage CrowdfundX for advisory services in 3-month minimum contracts to mitigate risk, increase their likelihood of success, and raise more capital.

To inquire about CrowdfundX's new STO advisory services or pricing, interested parties can contact Darren Marble at darren@crowdfundx.io.

About CrowdfundX



CrowdfundX is a FinTech marketing firm that markets Reg A+ IPOs and Security Token offerings (STOs.) We provide our clients with the tools and resources necessary to execute successful and compliant offerings while reducing the cost and complexity of acquiring both institutional and retail investors. For more information, visit www.crowdfundx.io

Media Contact:



Lizzy Eddy



CrowdfundX



lizzy@crowdfundx.io



(562) 713-1316

SOURCE CrowdfundX