CrowdOptic and National Bioskills Laboratories Launch CrowdEncoder for Enterprise Video Streaming, No Computer Required
Jan 06, 2020, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdOptic and National Bioskills Laboratories (NBL) today announced the launch of CrowdEncoder™ for enterprise plug-and-play video streaming.
The CrowdEncoder is a standalone device that has the ability to stream live video from any device with video output, without the need for a computer. Once set up, the CrowdEncoder begins to stream with the push of a button, making it simple to use. There are two primary configurations for the CrowdEncoder:
- PTP: a point-to-point stream from one device to one screen across the room
- Cloud: a point to multipoint stream to broadcast across the web
CrowdEncoder PTP Configuration
This CrowdEncoder point-to-point (PTP) configuration is designed for environments not capable of running a physical cable across the room from the broadcasting device to a monitor. For example, an operating room that changes room arrangements frequently does not allow for HDMI cables to be run.
- Supports up to 4K resolution
- < 150ms latency
- 256-bit video encryption
- Supports converting to and from analog video
The CrowdEncoder PTP connects to the video source (i.e. C-arm, camera, etc.) via HDMI or other video connection and streams to the video decoder/receiver, which then connects to the video display. Given the environment, the transmission supports a wide range of frequencies.
CrowdEncoder Cloud Configuration
Simply connect CrowdEncoder to your wireless network and plug in a camera or any video device to stream up to 4K video to your own branded web page, or the video conferencing solution of your choice, including Zoom and WebEx.
For more information about CrowdEncoder, please visit: https://intersect.crowdoptic.com/encoder
About CrowdOptic
CrowdOptic is an enterprise software company that uses a scalable platform to deliver intelligent camera control and video analytics in real time. CrowdOptic's platform analyzes video at the edge and provides actionable data about the video while providing live streams in a simple and easy to consume package. CrowdOptic works with leading global organizations in healthcare, public safety, retail and sports and entertainment.
For more information about CrowdOptic, please visit: www.crowdoptic.com.
About National Bioskills Laboratories
National Bioskills Laboratories is a physician-founded, physician-focused bioskills training facility providing wraparound event-planning services for medical device companies, insurers, hospitals, and physicians. Through the power of CrowdOptic® livestream technology, National Bioskills Laboratories implements the newest training techniques and highest standards in hands-on and remote medical education, offering a multi-layered training experience for clients who value improved education and outcomes. Founded by Douglas A. Hampers, M.D., M.B.A., and Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, M.D., the company specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, and pain management, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with training labs located in Pittsburgh, Dallas, and San Francisco.
For more information about NBL, please visit: www.nationalbioskills.com.
