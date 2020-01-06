CrowdOptic and National Bioskills Laboratories Launch CrowdEncoder for Enterprise Video Streaming, No Computer Required

PTP: a point-to-point stream from one device to one screen across the room

Cloud: a point to multipoint stream to broadcast across the web

CrowdEncoder PTP Configuration

This CrowdEncoder point-to-point (PTP) configuration is designed for environments not capable of running a physical cable across the room from the broadcasting device to a monitor. For example, an operating room that changes room arrangements frequently does not allow for HDMI cables to be run.

Supports up to 4K resolution

resolution < 150ms latency

256-bit video encryption

Supports converting to and from analog video

The CrowdEncoder PTP connects to the video source (i.e. C-arm, camera, etc.) via HDMI or other video connection and streams to the video decoder/receiver, which then connects to the video display. Given the environment, the transmission supports a wide range of frequencies.

CrowdEncoder Cloud Configuration

Simply connect CrowdEncoder to your wireless network and plug in a camera or any video device to stream up to 4K video to your own branded web page, or the video conferencing solution of your choice, including Zoom and WebEx.

For more information about CrowdEncoder, please visit: https://intersect.crowdoptic.com/encoder

About CrowdOptic

CrowdOptic is an enterprise software company that uses a scalable platform to deliver intelligent camera control and video analytics in real time. CrowdOptic's platform analyzes video at the edge and provides actionable data about the video while providing live streams in a simple and easy to consume package. CrowdOptic works with leading global organizations in healthcare, public safety, retail and sports and entertainment.

For more information about CrowdOptic, please visit: www.crowdoptic.com.

About National Bioskills Laboratories

National Bioskills Laboratories is a physician-founded, physician-focused bioskills training facility providing wraparound event-planning services for medical device companies, insurers, hospitals, and physicians. Through the power of CrowdOptic® livestream technology, National Bioskills Laboratories implements the newest training techniques and highest standards in hands-on and remote medical education, offering a multi-layered training experience for clients who value improved education and outcomes. Founded by Douglas A. Hampers, M.D., M.B.A., and Dr. Yeshvant Navalgund, M.D., the company specializes in orthopedics, neurosurgery, and pain management, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with training labs located in Pittsburgh, Dallas, and San Francisco.

For more information about NBL, please visit: www.nationalbioskills.com.

