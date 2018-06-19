CrowdOptic Discussing Intel Alliance, Artificial Intelligence, and Intelligent Live Streaming at Intel Global IoT Dev Fest III

Entitled "Bringing AI and Intelligent Live Streaming to the Smart City," this presentation will be led by key members of CrowdOptic's technical team: Richard Smith, VP of Product, Austin Markus, VP of CrowdOptic Labs, and Joshua Davis, Principal Director of Engineering.

There are already hundreds of thousands of cameras in many smart cities, but how intelligent are their video cameras and video management systems? This session will dig into the use of artificial intelligence to control cameras, and will explain how sensor data can be used to analyze video stored at the edge.

CrowdOptic Intersect APIs expose developers to triangulation and cluster detection algorithms, guiding them through the basics of how CrowdOptic works with camera lines of sight to bring artificial intelligence to the smart city.

A quick demonstration will drive home the depth of these APIs, showing how smart phones leverage cameras in the smart city to effectively look through walls and around corners. Through real-world examples of this exciting technology, attendees of the seminar will come away with a new understanding of what's coming next.

CrowdOptic's presentation at Intel's Global IoT Dev Fest III takes place today at 10:00 am US Pacific Time (PT). Attendees may register for CrowdOptic's session at:

https://intel.digitellinc.com/intel/live/9/page/15

About CrowdOptic

CrowdOptic is an enterprise software company that uses a scalable enterprise platform to live-stream video while analyzing sensor data from mobile and IoT broadcasting devices—including smartphones, wearables devices (e.g. smartglasses), drones, and fixed cameras. CrowdOptic can live-stream from any device while understanding analytically where devices are aimed in common (at fixed or moving targets). CrowdOptic works with leading global enterprise companies in public safety, healthcare, and sports & entertainment. For information about CrowdOptic, please visit: www.crowdoptic.com.

Contact Information:

CrowdOptic

Jim Kovach, VP Business Development

jkovach@crowdoptic.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdoptic-discussing-intel-alliance-artificial-intelligence-and-intelligent-live-streaming-at-intel-global-iot-dev-fest-iii-300668740.html

SOURCE CrowdOptic

Related Links

www.crowdoptic.com

