Crowdpac Becomes the First Major Federal Election Donation Platform to Accept Crypto Donations

A Wide Range of Candidates and their Supporters Can Now Use Crypto to Amplify their Voices

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdpac announced today that candidates and campaigns that use its streamlined political platform can now accept donations in cryptocurrency, a first for major federal election payment processors. Crowdpac, the modern fundraising and social media platform for donors, volunteers, and voters, simplifies the donation process and ensures that campaigns using Crowdpac, including those that accept crypto, are in full compliance with Federal Election Commission rules and regulations.

"Donors on Crowdpac understand the power of tech and want it to be used to support the politicians and issues they care about," said Crowdpac's Christopher Tavlarides. "By accepting crypto, Crowdpac is helping its members innovate and break free from big partisan processors that favor the entrenched status quo and do not accept these innovative payment methods."

When a donor uses crypto to donate, Crowdpac collects all the information a federal or state campaign needs for reporting purposes. The crypto donation is liquidated and funds passed on to the campaign via direct deposit (ACH) or check, ensuring that campaigns receive and can use the donation immediately.

Crowdpac has four million engaged users and 360,000 active donors. Sixty-five percent of the candidates using Crowdpac are minorities and women. "We are making it simple for grassroots candidates traditionally left out of the political process to compete and win," commented Tavlarides. "More Americans than ever—at least one in five—are now using cryptocurrency. We want them to know that they can and should put crypto to work to amplify their voices."

About Crowdpac

Crowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised over $32 million in pledges and contributions with donations averaging $53.37. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

