Crowdpac Launches the Only Political Fundraising and Advocacy App

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdpac, the powerful online platform with four million members and a $24 million fundraising track record, is launching its first-ever app to revolutionize political engagement.

Unmatched Features: Crowdpac goes beyond just fundraising. It's a one-stop shop for proactive citizens:

Advocate Directly: Lobby Members of Congress and push for crucial policy changes. Fuel Your Cause: Effortlessly manage fundraising campaigns and support the issues you care about. Spark Change: Create and sign petitions to make your voice heard. Make Data-Driven Decisions: Create and participate in polls to understand public opinion. Amplify Your Voice: Write and follow blogs to share your views and stay informed. Find Your Community: Join or form groups to connect with like-minded individuals and champion common goals. Stay Informed: Livestream events, discussions, and rallies. Track the Races: Follow political races and gain insights into candidates and campaigns. Show Your Support: Like and follow Members of Congress to stay updated on their activities.

Effortless Engagement: Crowdpac integrates everything you need into a user-friendly platform. Take meaningful action, raise funds for impactful causes, and stay informed about critical issues, all from your smartphone or tablet.

Empowering Participation: "Crowdpac empowers individuals and organizations to actively engage in shaping our political landscape," says Christopher Tavlarides, President of Crowdpac. "We aim to provide tools to drive change, support your beliefs, and allow you to actively participate in the democratic process."

Download Crowdpac today from the Apple App Store or Google Play and experience a powerful way to transform civic engagement.

