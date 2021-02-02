Crowdpac Lowers its Fees Below ActBlue, WinRed and Donorbox

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Crowdpac has seen its membership grow from 330,000 to over 1 million, while virtually engaging over 4 million people through email and on Crowdpac.com. "We listen to our users' needs," says Kastens. "With Crowdpac's new fee structure, we are offering more services to contributors and campaigns at a lower cost. We are giving campaigns a clear choice for how they spend their donors' contributions: do they want to pay more for less or do they want to pay less for more?"

Crowdpac's features for campaigns include one click donations, integrated SMS and email capabilities, virtual campaign rallies, campaign stores for selling merchandise, secure direct messaging between campaigns and contributors, and Crowdpac TV to create and post campaign videos. In October, Crowdpac launched a series of new features for donors and campaigns alike, which drove a record number of visitors to the site, giving Crowdpac a strength of market that is unrivaled for an independently owned system.

"While we are thrilled with Crowdpac's growth, we know we need to do more," said Kastens. "We know that only a small percentage of the population contributes to political campaigns. Our users have asked for tools to grow the platform so that the over one hundred million Americans who don't contribute will join them in supporting capable candidates that more accurately reflect that diversity of the nation."

To build upon Crowdpac's momentum, Mecchi was recruited to refine the user experience and increase the platform's visibility on social media. Mecchi previously worked in digital marketing at Under Armour, Marriott International, Stanley Black & Decker, and communications firm GKV.

"I am thrilled to join the Crowdpac team. With the 2022 mid-term elections already underway, I can't wait to turbo charge the user experience on Crowdpac to drive new users and deepen engagement with our existing members. We want the experience on Crowdpac to be unique, but still feel familiar to users who are online more than ever."

Crowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised over $23 million in pledges and contributions with donations averaging $53.37. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

