CrowdPoint Technologies Licenses Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database to NNN of Dubai

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdPoint Technologies, a leading Quantum as a Service (QaaS) company, proudly announces the licensing of its revolutionary Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQLDB) to NNN, a cutting-edge technology firm based in Dubai.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance NNN's decentralized edge and hybrid cloud solutions by integrating CrowdPoint's state-of-the-art DQLDB with an Ontological Language Model AI (OLM AI), providing unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability.

Nadab U Akhtar, President of CrowdPoint Technologies, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with NNN, bringing our advanced distributed and decentralized quantum ledger database technology to their innovative platform. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge quantum solutions that drive digital transformation and empower businesses globally."

Sean Michael Brehm, Chairman and CEO of CrowdPoint Technologies, added, "The Vogon DQLDB represents a significant leap forward in ledger technology, combining quantum computing and AI to offer unmatched performance and security. As the Chairman guiding strategic initiatives for NNN, I am excited to see how this integration will propel NNN to new heights, setting new standards in the industry."

Dmytro Konoval, CEO of NNN, commented, "The integration of the Vogon DQLDB marks a transformative moment for NNN. By moving away from traditional Web 1 database technologies and embracing the innovative DQLDB, we are ushering in an era of Web5. This evolution allows us to enhance our blockchain capabilities, offering unprecedented speed, security, and efficiency. We are excited about the endless possibilities this technology brings and look forward to setting new industry benchmarks."

NNN of Dubai is set to leverage this powerful technology to enhance their cloud service offerings, providing clients with robust, secure, and highly efficient solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a quantum-powered future.

About CrowdPoint Technologies: CrowdPoint Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leader in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), specializing in advanced ledger technologies and AI solutions. Their mission is to harness the power of quantum computing to drive innovation and efficiency across industries.

About NNN: NNN (Node Nexus Network) is a Dubai-based infrastructure technology firm focused on delivering an innovative bridge for Quantum Computing hosting solutions as a decentralized edge and hybrid cloud provider. Their commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology has positioned them as a leader in their field.

