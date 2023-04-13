CrowdSec announces IP Address Lookup Bar to broaden access to cyber intelligence

PARIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec , the open-source collaborative cybersecurity solution, has today announced the launch of its new IP Address Lookup Bar , a new tool allowing anyone to look up a suspicious IP address and receive any threat intelligence that CrowdSec may have on it. The search bar, which can be found on CrowdSec's public website, pulls information sourced from CrowdSec's 100,000+ user-strong database, allowing anyone access to intelligence on potentially malicious IP addresses without needing to sign up or log in to its services.

When using CrowdSec's IP Address Lookup Bar, users are able to access the following information for free, simply by typing in a chosen IP address:

The IP address' range

The attacks the IP address has been identified as having performed (i.e. SIP Bruteforce, TCP scan, etc.)

The background noise score, meaning whether the IP address is doing automatic and mild attacks that are perpetrated at a large scale, without a specific target, and at a constant pace over time

The Total Score, which is the confidence level of the information given

The top targeted countries the IP address has attacked

The recent aggressiveness of the IP address in its attacks

This information comes from CrowdSec's cyber threat intelligence (CTI), which differs from most CTIs in that the data comes from real users sharing information about their cyberattackers instead of honeypots (virtual traps made to lure attackers that often only lure one type of attack). This means that CrowdSec is working with a more diversified and qualified set of signals, spread across a wide range of systems and sectors of activity, allowing it to see attacks and behaviors other services have missed.

"We believe in the value of collaboration, and that the only way to combat cybercrime is to work together," said CrowdSec CEO Philippe Humeau. "The number of fair internet users drastically outweigh the number of cybercriminals, providing a way for people to widely share their data on who exactly has been doing these cyberattacks for others to proactively block them is a no brainer to us."

With an already wide network spanning the machines of its 100,000+ users, which increases daily, CrowdSec is able to validate genuine attacks faster and provide remediation services quickly. The information that CrowdSec collects is then curated through a rigorous expert system to avoid false positives and poisoning attempts before it is given back to the community and publicly available via the new search bar. This highly curated CTI is extremely beneficial for organizations as it provides clear insights into cyber threats, allowing for a faster, more precise response and resource development and allocation.

