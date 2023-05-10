CrowdSec expands Leadership Team to accelerate expansion and growth

PARIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec , the open-source and collaborative cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Courtney Austin, as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Andreas Passmann as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Austin and Passmann will be responsible for driving growth and expansion for the company, as well as building its brand and increasing its community presence in the Americas, Europe and across Asia-Pacific.

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing and sales, specifically in the cybersecurity industry, Courtney Austin brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as CMO of CrowdSec. Prior to joining CrowdSec, Austin was most recently the Senior Director, Global Marketing (APJ and EMEA) at Recorded Future , as well as Senior Director, International Marketing for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Prior to those roles he held leadership positions at ThreatMetrix , RSA and Software AG .

"The adoption of open source cybersecurity has driven exceptional demand as CTI budgets have become increasingly constrained due to the global economic environment. CrowdSec is proud to support over 65,000 real users across 187 countries, flagging nearly 40 million malicious IPs, making the Internet a much safer place for all," commented Austin on his appointment.

Andreas Passmann has a proven track record of driving sales and revenue growth, with over 15 years of experience in the cybersecurity and the fintech industry. Before joining CrowdSec, Passmann was head of worldwide sales at SIS ID , and held various senior sales leadership roles in cybersecurity firms including TIBCO and Bertin IT , where he was responsible for developing and putting in place successful international sales strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Courtney and Andreas to these new roles within the CrowdSec team," said Philippe Humeau, CrowdSec CEO. "Their extensive experience in marketing and sales, coupled with their passion for cybersecurity, make them the perfect candidates to drive growth and expansion for our company. We look forward to the impact they will have on our business."

The appointment of Austin and Passmann comes at an exciting time for CrowdSec, which has seen significant momentum in recent months. In October 2022, CrowdSec raised $14 million in Series A funding, allowing the company to accelerate its growth and expand its reach. More recently in March of 2023, CrowdSec was one of only 15 European startups selected by Google to join the Google for Startups Growth Academy: Cybersecurity, which will provide the company with mentorship, training, and resources to help scale its business.

CrowdSec will be sponsoring several major international cybersecurity conferences in the coming months, including InfoSec Europe in London, Les Assises on the French Riviera, Black Hat in Las Vegas and IT-SA in Nuremberg, where the company plans to showcase its innovative open-source solutions to the cybersecurity community.

CrowdSec is an open-source and collaborative cybersecurity company that provides real-time threat detection and response capabilities. Its unique approach to cybersecurity leverages the power of the community to protect against threats, making it an ideal solution for businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.crowdsec.net.

