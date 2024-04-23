CrowdSec is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

PARIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec today announced its participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview . CrowdSec was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Copilot for Security partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

CrowdSec is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Microsoft product teams to unlock a new dimension of threat intelligence within the Copilot for Security ecosystem and pave the way for an era of collaborative and intelligent security operations ," said Philippe Humeau, CEO and Founder at CrowdSec. "With this integration, Copilot users can directly leverage CrowdSec's dataset to enrich their security analytics and access detailed insights into the nature of the threat actors, including their targeted protocols, exploited vulnerabilities, and even the specific categories they belong to, such as proxy/VPN services or legitimate security scanners, as well as their time-lined activity."

Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About CrowdSec:

CrowdSec is a leader in security blocklists, reshaping cybersecurity with its proactive defense strategy and unique collaborative approach. CrowdSec operates the largest Cyber Threat Intelligence network globally, built on crowdsourced data, and offers unmatched protection and efficiency. The CrowdSec Blocklists not only enhance proactive security but also yield significant improvement in security operations efficiency and reduction in costs. Designed for effortless integration, CrowdSec's solutions adapt smoothly to any existing infrastructure, marking a new era in accessible, advanced, and crowdsourced cybersecurity for organizations worldwide.

[email protected]

