CrowdSec Launches Revamped Partner Program at Black Hat USA 2023

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdSec , the pioneering open source and collaborative cybersecurity company, has today at Black Hat USA 2023 announced the launch of its revamped Partner Program , designed to accelerate collective security and partner growth worldwide, while also giving partners access to the world's largest threat intelligence network.

The CrowdSec Partner Program operates on three different tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each partner benefits from free training and certification through the CrowdSec Academy and will have the opportunity to grow through the tiers, which offer different business benefits, such as revenue sharing, dedicated training, and exclusive access to product features. With a partner-first approach, CrowdSec's primary goal is to elevate existing and future partners and boost their revenue by providing them with comprehensive marketing resources, training, and support.

"From the beginning of the company, CrowdSec has stood for collaboration. We understand that in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape, collaboration and strategic alliances are key to combating cyber risks effectively," said Andrea Hervier, CrowdSec's Head of Global Partner Marketing. "Our global partners have the experience and knowledge to enhance the customer experience in their local market as CrowdSec continues its rapid expansion."

CrowdSec is looking for value-driven MSPs, resellers, and technical partners who are ready to join the crowd in fighting cybercrime. By partnering, CrowdSec combines its cybersecurity expertise with their unique insights into the specific needs of their clients. This collaboration allows CrowdSec to develop comprehensive and tailored solutions that address the diverse cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses across various industries.

"We know that each partner brings local strengths and expertise to the table, and we are committed to fostering an environment that encourages collaboration and knowledge sharing," said Courtney Austin, Chief Marketing Officer at CrowdSec. "By expanding our partner network, we will create trusted relationships allowing us to access new markets, extending the reach of our unique approach to cybersecurity globally."

The launch of the revamped Partner Program comes as CrowdSec joins other global cybersecurity leaders participating at Black Hat USA 2023 from August 9th and 10th. The company is also sponsoring the Omdia Analyst Summit on Tuesday August 8th and DEFCON 2023 from August 10th-12th. In the spirit of collaboration, CrowdSec is sponsoring the Neon Noir: HackerOne Party at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, to also drive awareness for our rapidly growing CrowdSec Academy .

For more information on CrowdSec's US market focus visit us at Black Hat at Booth #2850 or click here for more information on the partner program.

