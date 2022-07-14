Crowdsourced Testing Market size worth $ 3.16 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.37% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Adoption of crowdsourced testing by large enterprises, rising need for test operations that are cost-effective and the increase in the number of devices with different operating systems, and applications are the factors driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Crowdsourced Testing Market" By Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing), By Platform (Web Application, Mobile Application), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry Verticals (Retail, BFSI), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Crowdsourced Testing Market size was valued at USD 1.41 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.16 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.37% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Crowdsourced Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Crowdsourced Testing Market Overview

Adoption of crowdsourced testing by large enterprises driving the growth of the market. Crowdsourced testing aids in achieving a high level of quality assurance, the development and release process, and bug handling, all of which are important to their development teams and enhance the responsiveness and quality of the business overall. Therefore, reducing testing's time and effort allows for access to testers worldwide and contributes to the delivery of applications of higher quality. The market for crowdsourced testing is growing as a result of the rising need for operations that are cost-effective and the increase in the number of devices with different specifications, operating systems, and applications.

Additionally, companies must employ crowdsourced testing services to get user insights, ensure software quality according to the user, and do it at an exceptionally fast rate and affordably, all of which will contribute to the market's growth. Need for scaling up the quality assurance of software for enhancing customer experience and driving the growth of the market.

Key Developments

In May 2021 , NRI Australia acquired Planit, With this transaction, Planit is still doing business as NRI Australia. The acquisition is compatible with NRI's objective to expand its capabilities and global footprint as part of the "Vision 2022" strategy, which aims to increase NRI's clients in other industrial sectors and strengthen its presence throughout the Asia Pacific , Europe , and North America .

, NRI Australia acquired Planit, With this transaction, Planit is still doing business as NRI Australia. The acquisition is compatible with NRI's objective to expand its capabilities and global footprint as part of the "Vision 2022" strategy, which aims to increase NRI's clients in other industrial sectors and strengthen its presence throughout the , , and . In February 2021 , Qualitest acquired QA Infotech, an India -based company. It is one of the largest independent offshore testing providers having long-standing relationships with marquee clients, especially in the eLearning, publishing, healthcare, travel, and retail verticals. The automation capabilities and global right-shoring Quality Assurance offerings of Qualitest will be improved by this acquisition.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Qualitest (US), Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies (US), EPAM Systems, Inc. (US), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Test Yantra Software Solutions (India), Cobalt Labs Inc. (US), Bugcrowd Inc. (US), Qualitrix (India), Global App Testing (UK), Applause App Quality, Inc. (US), Synack (US), Testbirds (Germany), Rainforest QA, Inc. (US), Digivante Ltd (UK), Testlio Inc. (US), Crowdsprint (Australia), MyCrowd (US), Ubertesters Inc. (US), QA Mentor, Inc. (US), Crowd4Test (India), TestUnity (India), usabitest.com (Nigeria), Stardust testing (Canada), and ImpactQA (US).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Crowdsourced Testing Market On the basis of Testing Type, Platform, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Industry Verticals, and Geography.

Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Testing Type

Performance Testing



Functionality Testing



Usability Testing



Localization Testing



Security Testing



Others

Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Platform

Web Application



Mobile Application



Others (IoT devices and wearables)

Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Deployment Mode

Cloud



On-premises

Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Industry Verticals

IT & Telecommunication



Retail



BFSI



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Media and Entertainment



Others

Crowdsourced Testing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

