CrowdStreet Appoints Award-Winning FinTech Innovator Donna Wells to its Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Ore., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc., a technology provider with an online marketplace for direct equity investment in commercial real estate (CRE), today announced the appointment of financial technology entrepreneur Donna Wells to its Advisory Board. The news comes on the heels of the company passing the $500 million threshold in total online investments with a record number of new individual investors.

Most recently President and CEO of Mindflash Technologies, Ms. Wells was previously founding CMO for two category-defining FinTech innovators: Mint.com and MyCFO Wealth Management. She also brings to CrowdStreet her experience with four Fortune 500 companies: American Express, Charles Schwab, Intuit and Expedia, where she led US marketing for the then 3rd largest ecommerce marketplace on the internet. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of two FinTech trailblazers, Betterment and Happy Money, and on the Board of Advisors of Mitek Systems, a global leader in digital identity verification. Ms. Wells' teams have won multiple Webby Awards and recognition as a Tech Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in Davos. She was named a Top 25 Women in Tech to Watch by Accenture, a Marketing Executive of the Year finalist by The Wall Street Journal and a Business Role Model of the Year finalist by Information Age in 2018.

"The financial services industry is rapidly democratizing," said Wells. "We're seeing it in the equity and lending markets and it's time for Commercial Real Estate, as the third largest asset class, to also become more efficient, transparent and accessible. I believe that CrowdStreet is going to be the driver of that change –- making it possible for accredited investors to better diversify their portfolios with highly curated CRE investments or funds. I'm looking forward to helping the company realize its full potential as the leading online real estate investing marketplace."

The Portland-based company recently made headlines for its record $75 million quarter, for reaching $11.9 billion of property value transacting through the Marketplace since inception, and for raising more than $14 million in just 24 hours for a new office development listed by developer J. Jeffers & Co. on the CrowdStreet Marketplace.

"It's critical to our company's ambitious mission and vision that we have access to the top strategic minds in our industry," said CrowdStreet CEO Tore Steen. "Donna's experience is unmatched and we know her involvement will help propel CrowdStreet to market leadership in CRE and within the FinTech space, more broadly. Her track record in successful product design and marketing to high net worth women and Millennials will be particularly relevant as we continue our drive to make institutional-quality CRE offerings available to a wider group of US investors."

CrowdStreet recently took home first place in the 2019 "Rising Star" Category in the annual Oregon Technology Awards.

CrowdStreet operates an award-winning online commercial real estate investment marketplace that gives accredited investors access to institutional-quality offerings, allowing them to diversify their portfolios and better distribute risk. CrowdStreet technology allows sponsors to raise capital through online syndication and manage their investors, both on the Marketplace and with a SaaS solution. CrowdStreet is helping to create a community where individual accredited investors and CRE firms can work together to build wealth through commercial real estate. For more information, please visit www.crowdstreet.com.

