CrowdStreet Unveils 2021 Investor Sentiment Survey Results and Investment Thesis

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet"), the award-winning online real estate investing marketplace, today announced the results of its 2021 Investor Sentiment Survey and Investment Thesis for real estate investing. The survey results show overwhelmingly that both experienced and newer investors want more real estate in their portfolios in 2021 to diversify their assets, reduce risk and protect their wealth and capital.

2021 Investor Sentiment Survey

After the unforeseen volatility of 2020, CrowdStreet conducted a survey to understand how individual investors are considering investing in the year ahead with a particular focus on real estate. The survey, conducted in December 2020, is based on responses from 1,240 individual investors throughout North America. (The company believes this is the largest ever survey of individual real estate investors.) While the macroeconomic recovery timeline is still uncertain, investors are enthusiastic about making online investments in real estate in 2021.

Survey Highlights

Investor appetite for real estate in 2021

96% of surveyed investors plan to add commercial real estate (CRE) to their portfolios this year, beating out both stocks and bonds.



Investors reported they're planning to temper their exposure to the stock market – only 31% plan to invest more in stocks and only 7% plan to invest more in bonds. Of those surveyed, 48% actually plan to invest less in bonds.



Among investors who have never invested in real estate, 95% intend to make their first CRE investment in 2021.

invested in real estate, 95% intend to make their first CRE investment in 2021. What do investors value in a deal?

Diversifying their portfolio and preserving wealth or capital were the two main reasons respondents were looking to add CRE to their portfolios.



Investors reported they also value sponsor experience over targeted IRR when evaluating a potential opportunity.

What kinds of deals are investors looking for?

The Southeast was the clear region winner in real estate investing, beating the Midwest and Mountain Region by 13 percentage points.



The effects of the pandemic showed through in investors' opinions on asset class, with multifamily and industrial topping the most-favored asset classes.

Click here to access the full investor sentiment report.

2021 Investment Thesis

As the U.S. economy moves from recession to recovery, the team at CrowdStreet has released its 2021 Investment Thesis to provide their outlook for real estate investing opportunities. The chief of investments and Investments team showcase where they see opportunities to invest in the coming year based on national and regional market data and their analysis of various sectors. The thesis includes observations into the ecommerce-fueled industrial sector, insights into the hospitality industry, a look at why life sciences office space is unique compared to the rest of the asset class, as well as why multifamily will not go into a COVID-related state of distress.

"Working with Jack Chandler, the former BlackRock chairman of real estate who is on CrowdStreet's advisory board, and members of our Investments team, this thesis helps guide the team at CrowdStreet and individual investors to better understand where opportunities exist and what asset classes to consider during current economic fluctuations," said Ian Formigle, Chief Investment Officer at CrowdStreet.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet operates an award-winning online real estate investment marketplace that gives investors access to institutional-quality offerings. By combining deep real estate investment expertise with an advanced platform that offers the ease and convenience of online investing CrowdStreet gives individual investors direct access to the most diverse range of institutional-quality investment opportunities. To date, thousands of investors have invested over $1.62 billion in more than 459 projects, earning over $162 million in distributions. CrowdStreet is helping to create a community where individual accredited investors and CRE firms can work together to build wealth through commercial real estate. For more information, please visit www.crowdstreet.com.

Media contacts for more information:

Melissa Hourigan (National)

Fabric Media

[email protected]

720-608-1919

Cary Brazeman (Real Estate)

CRELIX Marketing Partners

[email protected]

310-205-3590

SOURCE CrowdStreet

Related Links

http://www.crowdstreet.com

